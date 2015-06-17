Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO - Oakland A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir, who allowed one hit over eight innings in his most recent start, continued his run of strong pitching Tuesday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.

He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in seven innings.

But his biggest achievement was a fifth-inning single inside the third-base bag that put the A’s on the board against Padres right-hander Andrew Cashner. Moments later, Kazmir scored from first on center fielder Billy Burns’ two-run triple.

But the hit was bigger than that. It was the first hit by an A’s pitcher in 38 at-bats. That’s right, the A’s pitchers had gone 37 straight at-bats in interleague games in National League cities without a hit.

“It felt awesome,” said Kazmir of the historic hit. “I guess the highlight was the hit, right?”

At the time of Kazmir’s hit, the A’s had one hit through 4 2/3 innings and were being shut out.

“We were getting it handed to us,” said A’s manager Bob Melvin. “We weren’t hitting too many balls hard. Now, all of a sudden, Kaz gets a hit. You would have thought it was the seventh game of the World Series.”

Since the start of interleague play, the A’s pitchers have the lowest pitchers’ batting average among all American League teams.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 28-39

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres RHP Odrisamer Despaigne (3-4, 4.38 ERA) at A’s RHP Jesse Chavez (2-6, 2.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ike Davis, who has been on the disabled list since May 14 with a strained left quad muscle, is expected to be activated Wednesday or Thursday when the club returns to Oakland to host the Padres. Davis was hitting .282 with two homers and 11 RBIs when he was injured.

--CF Billy Burns accounted for four runs (two saved plus two RBIs) Tuesday afternoon against the Padres. In the first inning, Burns raced to the fence, leaped and caught Justin Upton’s would-be two-run homer. He then doubled up Yonder Alonso trying to get back to first. Then in the fifth, Burns hit a two-run triple to give the A’s a 3-2 lead. Burns is hitting .333 (10-for-30) in a seven-game hitting streak. He has hit safely in 19 of his last 20 games, hitting .322 (28-for-87).

--INF Ben Zobrist hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie. Eleven of Zobrist’s 18 RBIs this season have given the A’s the lead. The homer was Zobrist’s third of the season.

--2B Eric Sogard has hit in six straight games, going 7-for-27 (.259). He was 1-for-5 Tuesday with the hit driving in the winning run. Sogard has hit .281 (9-for-32) over his last 11 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a hitter’s count. So I was hoping to get a heater so I could shoot it up the middle. I didn’t hit it as hard as I would like.” - 2B Eric Sogard, on his RBI single in the ninth inning Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but didn’t require surgery. He played catch out to 120 feet June 9, threw a flat-ground session June 10 and threw a bullpen session June 11. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen session June 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 15.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He ran the bases hard June 10. He began a rehab assignment June 12 with Triple-A Nashville. He is expected to be activated June 16 or 17.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld