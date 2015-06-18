Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Jesse Chavez was 2-6 record despite a minuscule 2.64 ERA entering his Wednesday start against the San Diego Padres, but he never complained and never lost faith in Oakland’s hitters.

Chavez’s faith was rewarded Wednesday when the A’s crushed the Padres 16-2, pounding out a season-high 20 hits and setting a new high for runs.

Chavez (3-6) threw another gem, allowing one run on three hits over seven innings while striking out a career-high 11 as the A’s won their season-high-matching fourth straight game.

The A’s spotted him a 4-0 lead in the first when designated hitter Billy Butler hit a three-run homer with two outs. They made it 5-0 in the third and increased their lead to 9-1 in the seventh.

“It was awesome, especially for Chavez,” said A’s center fielder Billy Burns, who went 3-for-5 and scored three runs. “He pitches so well every time, and we just haven’t put up the runs for him. It was really nice to pay him back a little bit.”

Butler went 4-for-5, scored two runs and drove in three. Left fielder Ben Zobrist had a single, a double and a triple, drove in three runs and scored three times. Every A’s starter had at least one hit, and every starter except Burns had at least one RBI.

“We’ve been so close this whole time,” Chavez said. “Now it’s all finally coming together. That’s the fun thing. As a pitcher, you just want to come in, sit down and watch them do their thing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-39

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Padres (RHP Ian Kennedy, 3-5, 5.84 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 3-3, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH/1B Billy Butler hit his fifth home run of the season Wednesday, a three-run blast in the first inning of a 16-2 victory against San Diego. It was his first home run since May 16 against the White Sox. Butler went 4-for-5, scored twice, drove in three runs and legged out two infield singles.

--LF Ben Zobrist went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and three runs Wednesday in a 16-2 victory against San Diego. Zobrist has scored 10 runs during the Athletics’ four-game winning streak.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (3-6) struck out a career-high 11 in a 16-2 victory Wednesday against the San Diego Padres. Chavez allowed just one run and three hits over seven innings, relying heavily on his changeup and low 90s fastball. Chavez lowered his ERA to 2.52.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went 1-for-5 with two RBIs Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville, making him 5-for-21 (.238) with five RBIs on his rehab assignment. Earlier in the week, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Davis likely would be activated Wednesday or Thursday. “I was a little off on my forecasting of him the other day, but he’ll play tonight and we’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow,” Melvin said Wednesday afternoon. According to Melvin, the A’s wanted to see how Davis responded after playing nine innings in back-to-back games.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) will make his second rehab appearance Thursday for Class A Stockton. He pitched a scoreless inning Monday for Stockton. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he’s not sure if Mujica will be activated Friday. “We’ll see,” Melvin said. “I don’t like to get ahead of myself as far as that goes, but we’d like to get him back sooner than later. It depends on how he feels.”

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) pitched his first bullpen session Tuesday since going on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw 20 pitches at the Athletics’ facility in Mesa, Ariz. The A’s claimed Thompson off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Nov. 4. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Thompson made his major league debut last season with the White Sox, making five relief appearances. He went 0-0 with a 10.13 ERA. In six minor league seasons, he is 18-8 with a 2.55 ERA in 189 appearances, including three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt good. Put the barrel on something and got a good result for the guys. Two-out RBIs are hard to come by. Those pick teams up. You can see what it did for us the rest of the day. We just started feeding off each other. Hit some balls hard, found some holes. We had 20 hits. That doesn’t happen too many times, and it was a real good win for us at home.” -- DH Billy Butler, after hitting a home run Wednesday in the Athletics’ 16-2 rout of the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but didn’t require surgery. He played catch out to 120 feet June 9, threw a flat-ground session June 10 and threw a bullpen session June 11. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen session June 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 15. He will pitch for Stockton again June 18.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He ran the bases hard June 10. He began a rehab assignment June 12 with Triple-A Nashville. He could be activated as early as June 18.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw a bullpen session June 16.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld