Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Kendall Graveman took his demotion to Triple-A Nashville hard earlier this season after going 1-2 with an 8.27 ERA in four starts for the A‘s. As it turned out, getting sent down was probably the best thing that could have happened to him.

Since being recalled from Nashville, Graveman has gone 2-2 with a 2.27 ERA in six starts. He gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings Thursday in a 3-1 loss to San Diego, making his sixth straight strong start. He struck out six and walked only one.

“When you get up and experience some failure, you actually have to understand what you are doing wrong,” Graveman said. “Changing speeds was one thing I worked on. The change-up has been better. The breaking ball has been better to slow the pace down a little bit.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin said going to Nashville allowed Graveman to “relax and get back to what he does well” on the mound.

“Sometimes when you’re young and you get to the big leagues and you get off to a rough start, you tend to press and things start to speed up for you. You can lose sight of what your strengths are and his are keeping the ball down. I think the time off probably gave him a deep breath and got him back arm-slot-wise and mechanics-wise where he needed to be.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 29-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 4-5, 4.85 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 8-3, 1.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Josh Phegley hit his third home run of the season Thursday, a solo blast leading off the sixth inning in a 3-1 loss to San Diego. Phegley hammered RHP Ian Kennedy’s 1-2 fastball into the left field seats. Kennedy threw him three straight sliders before delivering a fastball.

--RHP Sonny Gray (8-3) will make his 15th start of the season Friday when the A’s open a three-game series against the Angels at the O.co Coliseum. Gray owns the major-league’s lowest ERA at 1.60 and has gone 4-1 with a 1.04 ERA over his past five starts. Gray is 5-1 with a 2.11 ERA in nine career appearances against the Angels, including eight starts. This season he’s 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA against the Angels.

--CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to nine games Thursday with a third-inning single in a 3-1 loss to San Diego. Burns went 1-for-4 and is batting .359 (14-for-39) during his streak.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (2-2) held the Padres to just two runs on five hits over seven innings but took the loss Thursday as the A’s fell 3-1 at the O.co Coliseum. Graveman struck out six, walked two and gave up two solo home runs. He’s 2-2 with a 2.27 ERA in six starts since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) played his fifth rehab game Wednesday for Triple-A Nashville, and A’s manager Bob Melvin said, “We’ll probably look to activate him shortly.” Davis will likely be reinstated Friday for the series-opener against the Angels, and the A’s will have to make a corresponding move. Reserve INFs Andy Parrino and Max Muncy are the most likely options.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist was out of the lineup Thursday against San Diego after starting nine straight games. Zobrist underwent left knee surgery on April 28, and A’s manager Bob Melvin said it was time to give him a break, even though he went 8-for-14 and scored 10 runs in his previous four games. “Whenever a guy’s swinging good it’s tough to take him out of the lineup, but we have to be cognizant of the fact that he did have surgery not too long ago and we have to try to keep him healthy,” Melvin said. Zobrist struck out as a pinch hitter in the eighth and played left field in the ninth.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He ran the bases hard June 10. He began a rehab assignment June 12 with Triple-A Nashville. He will likely be activated June 19.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but didn’t require surgery. He played catch out to 120 feet June 9, threw a flat-ground session June 10 and threw a bullpen session June 11. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen session June 13. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on June 15. He will pitch for Stockton again June 18.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw a bullpen session June 16.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Arnold Leon

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Max Muncy

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Andy Parrino

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld