Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- If Sonny Gray was searching for a bright spot in his rough start Friday night in a 12-7 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, it came in the top of the fourth inning.

Gray somehow caught designated hitter Matt Joyce’s sizzling line drive that appeared to be headed for his face.

“I don’t even really know what happened,” Gray said. “That was more reaction -- try not to die on that one. I‘m just glad I caught it.”

Gray and the A’s owned a 7-2 lead heading into the seventh inning, but he didn’t retire any of the four batters he faced in that frame, walking two and giving up two singles. He left the game with the bases loaded and the A’s leading 7-3.

The Angels scored seven more times in the seventh, four of those runs coming on first baseman Albert Pujols’ grand slam off righty Edward Mujica.

“It was obviously a battle the whole game,” said Gray, who got a no-decision. “They put together some really good at-bats. I went out in the seventh and I’ve got to be a little better and attack the zone and make them beat us instead of just kind of giving it away to them.”

Gray, who is 3-0 against the Angels this season, allowed five runs on six hits, struck out two and walked three. He threw 113 pitches.

“I probably left him in a little too long,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “But we always feel like with him, we’re one pitch away, and he’s our best guy.”

RECORD: 29-41

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jared Weaver, 4-7, 4.65 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 4-5, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist hit his fourth home run of the season Friday, a three-run shot to right in the first inning of a 12-7 loss to the Angels. Zobrist also had a double and three RBIs and scored a run. Over his past six games, he’s batting .500 (10-for-20) with 11 runs, four doubles and eight RBIs.

--CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to 10 games Friday with an infield single in the first inning of a 12-7 loss to the Angels. Burns went 3-for-5 with three infield singles, giving him and American League-high 19 for the season. He scored two runs, drove in one and stole a base.

--C Stephen Vogt hit his 13th home run of the season Friday, a solo shot in a 12-7 loss to the Angels. Vogt also doubled, drove in three runs, scored twice and walked. He has reached base safely in all 31 of his home games.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) was reinstated from the disabled list Friday and went 1-for-4 in a 12-7 loss to the Angels. Davis made his first start since May 11 and first appearance since May 13. Davis played five rehab games for Triple-A Nashville, batting .238 with five RBIs. Before going on the DL, Davis was batting .282 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 33 games.

--RHP Edward Mujica (fractured and lacerated right thumb) was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday and took the loss in a 12-7 defeat to the Angels. Mujica (2-2) gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits, including a grand slam to 1B Albert Pujols.

--RHP Arnold Leon was optioned Friday to Triple-A Nashville after his third stint this season with the A‘s. He was optioned to clear a roster spot for RHP Edward Mujica, who was activated from the disabled list. Leon has made six relief appearances for the A’s this season and has a 4.26 ERA.

--INF Andy Parrino was designated for assignment Friday, clearing a roster spot for 1B Ike Davis, who was activated from the disabled list. Parrino was called up from Triple-A Nashville on May 22 and appeared in 16 of 22 games while with the A‘s, many of those as a late-game defensive replacement for starting SS Marcus Semien. He went 0-for-6 with five strikeouts and two walks at the plate. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he’d like to keep Parrino in the organization if he clears waivers.

--INF Max Muncy avoided a potential demotion to Triple-A Nashville on Friday when the A’s decided to designated INF Andy Parrino for assignment to clear a roster spot when 1B Ike Davis came off the disabled list. Muncy, a rookie, is batting just .213, but he has two home runs, seven doubles and six RBIs. He can play first and third base and provides some power off the bench.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t feel great from the beginning. I didn’t have my best stuff and I was just trying to fight through the game and put us in a good spot. It kind of just got away from us at the end. That was it.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, who gave up five runs and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 12-7 loss to the Angels on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ike Davis (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 14. He took batting practice on the field May 28. He ran the bases hard June 10. He began a rehab assignment June 12 with Triple-A Nashville. He was activated June 19.

--RHP Edward Mujica (broken right thumb, right thumb laceration) went on the 15-day disabled list May 22. He needed stitches but didn’t require surgery. He played catch out to 120 feet June 9, threw a flat-ground session June 10 and threw a bullpen session June 11. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen session June 13. He made rehab appearances for Class A Stockton on June 15 and June 18. He was activated June 19.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He is expected to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw a bullpen session June 16.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

1B Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld