Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- In his first season with the A’s last year, left--hander Scott Kazmir went 0-2 with a 27.00 ERA against the Los Angeles Angels, one of his former teams.

It marked his fourth straight loss to the Angels and third straight since they released him on June 14, 2011. He lasted three or fewer innings in all three of his previous losses. The Angels made sure to let him hear about it, especially last year.

Kazmir got some long-awaited payback Sunday in a 3-2 victory against the Angels, as well as chance to do some trash talking of his own. He gave up just one run and six hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking three.

“You know, last year was tough, to have those back-to-back outings like that against those guys,” Kazmir said. “I’ve been chomping at the bit to get another shot at them. It feels a little bit more I guess you’d say special to pitch the way I did today against that team. I know some of the guys. As much as they’ve heckled me the past year or so it felt good.”

Kazmir sent some barbs back at Angels shortstop Erick Aybar in particular, calling him his “No. 1” heckler on the Angels.

“Great guy. Just ended up getting me a couple of times,” Kazmir said. “They have a lot of ammo. Good to get this one.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-41

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 3-6, 2.52 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, 2-1, 0.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Andy Parrino was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville Monday. He had been designated for assignment Friday. Parrino was called up from Triple-A Nashville on May 22 and appeared in 16 of 22 games while with the A‘s.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (4-4) allowed one run and six hits over 7 1/3 innings in a 3-2 victory against the Angels, one of his former teams. Kazmir had lost four straight games to the Angels, three of those losses coming after they released him on June 14, 2011. Kazmir is 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA over his past five starts this season.

--CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to a career-high matching 12 games Sunday with an RBI single in the third inning of Oakland’s 3-2 win against the Angels. Burns has had at least one hit in 24 of his past 25 games.

--C Stephen Vogt reached base safely Sunday in his 33rd straight home game to start the season, matching Rickey Henderson’s Oakland record set in 1993. Vogt tied the record with a first-inning walk in a 3-2 win against the Angels. He went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

--3B Brett Lawrie went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI Sunday in a 3-2 victory against the Angels. Lawrie also made a great running catch in foul territory in the fourth inning, falling face first on the A’s bullpen mound but holding on to retire C Carlos Perez. “Probably aren’t too many guys in the league that make that play and he’s done that a couple times already,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

--RHP Tyler Clippard had his 12th save of the season Sunday, getting the final five outs in a 3-2 victory against the Angels. Clippard had a four-out save Saturday in Oakland’s 4-1 win. He has three saves this season of more than three outs. Clippard gave up a two-run homer to DH Albert Pujols in the eighth and survived a tense ninth inning Sunday “I didn’t come here to lay up, you know what I mean?” Clippard said. “If I‘m going to do it, I‘m going to do it. Once I‘m in the game, I‘m hot, I want to finish it. That’s my job. I was a little unhappy with how the eighth went. We held the lead but giving up that two-run homer to Pujols left a bad taste in my mouth so I was anxious to get back out there and close it out in the ninth.”

--OF Jake Smolinski was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Smolinski, 26, hit just .133 with one home run and six RBIs in 35 games over three stints with the Rangers, who designated him for assignment Friday. Last year he hit .249 with three home runs and 12 RBIs in 24 games with the Rangers.

--DH/1B Billy Butler was out of the starting lineup Sunday against the Angels for the second straight game but will start Oakland’s next game on Tuesday at Texas, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Butler was batting .209 over his previous 13 games before Sunday. Melvin said his decision to keep Butler out of the lineup Sunday was based primarily on the “matchup” against Angels RHP Garrett Richards. Butler is hitless in 11 career at-bats vs. Richards. Butler didn’t start Saturday against the Angels because Melvin wanted to give hot-hitting C Stephen Vogt a break from behind the plate but keep in the game as a DH.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When he came off the mound he talked me into going back out there. Give him a lot of credit. That’s a very difficult thing to do and probably won’t ask him to do that again this year. I said probably.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of closer Tyler Clippard, who got the final five outs for his 12th save Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He might be able to return in late June.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw a bullpen session June 16.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld