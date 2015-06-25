Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Stephen Vogt returned to the lineup Wednesday and didn’t need long to make that return felt.

Oakland’s All-Star candidate drove in runs in his first two at-bats with a double and single, scoring center fielder Billy Burns with both hits. The A’s went on to beat Texas 8-2.

Vogt (3-for-5) started at first base in his first game since getting a cortisone shot Sunday to help a sore left elbow.

“It’s been bothering me for about a month,” said Vogt, who matched his career high in hits. “Hopefully this shot will take care of it. We’ll have to see how it feels (Thursday) catching.”

Vogt is returning to his familiar position for the series finale, with Oakland looking for a three-game sweep. The elbow has been more bothersome behind the plate rather than at it.

“I hit in the cage (Wednesday),” he said. “It felt great and hopefully it’s a non-issue moving forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 33-41

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 8-3, 1.95 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 7-3, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray leads the American League and ranks fourth in the majors with a 1.95 ERA going into Wednesday’s start at Texas. He is trying to join the five pitchers in Oakland history that have finished the month of June with an ERA under 2.00: Vida Blue in 1971 (1.53), Jim Nash in 1968 (1.64), Dan Haren in 2007 (1.91), Justin Duchscherer in 2008 (1.91) and Blue Moon Odom in 1968 (1.92). Gray is 5-1 with a 1.58 ERA in seven starts on the road and has the third-lowest road ERA in the AL.

--1B Stephen Vogt returned the lineup after getting a cortisone shot Sunday for his sore left elbow. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs. He is expected to start at catcher in Thursday’s series finale at Texas.

--CF Billy Burns drilled doubles in his first two at-bats Wednesday and finished 3-for-6 with two runs scored. He has a career-high 14-game hitting streak going. It was his sixth three-hit game of the season.

--RHP Kendall Graveman evened his record by going seven-plus innings and allowing two runs Wednesday. He has tossed seven or more innings and allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last four starts. In seven starts since coming back from Triple-A Nashville, Kendall Graveman has a 2.31 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s the guy we saw in spring training. He just needed a little break after a few starts and went down there and made use of his time. Didn’t go down there and hang his head, was motivated to come back, pitched well there. Came back and hasn’t missed a beat.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of RHP Kendall Graveman, who allowed two runs in the win over the Rangers Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Stephen Vogt (sore left elbow) received a cortisone shot June 21, and did not play June 23. He returned to the lineup June 24.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He could begin playing catch by June 28, according to manager Bob Melvin.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw a bullpen session June 16.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld