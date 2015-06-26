Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- It took until the middle of June, but the Oakland Athletics’ bullpen finally may be putting things together.

Oakland owns the highest bullpen ERA in the American League, but the relievers have allowed just two runs over the past 12 innings as roles continue to change and the unit starts to get healthy.

“There’s a momentum to that, there’s a confidence amongst the group that, I think (Tuesday) night, having to cover four innings and using four guys down there to do it, and having one more up, ready to come in, it’s one thing to have individual confidence, it’s another thing to have group confidence,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Thursday. “I think two nights ago went a long way in giving us that group type of confidence.”

The A’s were able to complete a three-game sweep of the Rangers on Thursday with help from three relievers. Closer Tyler Clippard, who pitched multiple innings in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday, picked up the save in the series finale at Texas.

The addition of right-hander Edward Mujica and left-hander Drew Pomeranz has helped, too. Mujica came off the disabled list last Friday and has pitched in three games, including Thursday, when he retired both batters he faced. Pomeranz has been back from the DL for three weeks. He hasn’t allowed a run in nine of his 11 outings since going down with a sprained left AC joint.

Pomeranz took some of the load off Clippard by picking up his first career save Tuesday, and he got a hold Thursday with 1 1/3 scoreless innings during Oakland’s 6-3 victory.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-41

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edison Volquez, 7-4, 3.33 ERA) at A’s (RHP Jesse Hahn, 5-5, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Burns extended his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games with a seventh-inning single Thursday. It s the second-longest streak in the American League behind the 19-game run of Cleveland’s Jason Kipnis. Burns also had a 12-game hitting streak earlier this season, giving him the two longest hitting streaks by an AL rookie this season. In his 15-game streak, Burns has 13 runs, five stolen bases and seven multiple-hit games. He had five hits in the Texas series.

--LF Sam Fuld continues to try and dig out of an early-season slump. Fuld had a big two-run single Thursday in the fifth inning to pick up to snap a 0-for-6 start to the series. He is on a 9-for-28 (.321) roll to raise his average to .207.

--C Stephen Vogt’s recent roll continued as he went 3-for-5 Thursday. Vogt is on a 17-for-35 (.486) surge, including 6-for-10 with two RBIs in the Texas series. Vogt still leads all catchers in home runs, RBIs and slugging percentage.

--RHP Sonny Gray’s dominance of the Rangers continued despite him having an off start vs. Texas by his standards. He allowed three runs on nine hits in six innings Thursday. Gray is 4-0 at Globe Life Park over the past two seasons and 7-3 for his career vs. the Rangers with a 1.92 ERA. He was glad his teammates assisted him Thursday, as he was on the hook for the loss twice. “I kind of got away from what I do well, my game plan a little bit,” Gray said. “The offense really picked us up today, and it was great to come out with three wins (in the three-game series).”

--RF Josh Reddick has 23 multi-hit games this season after going 2-for-3 Thursday. He is terrorizing the Rangers, batting .438 against them this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is the kind of run we need to stay on and keep our lineup and our starting pitching, and our bullpen has been very solid for us. We’ve gotten to a point where we’re clicking on all cylinders. We’ve just got to keep that up and ride this as long as we can.” -- RF Josh Reddick, after the A’s completed a three-game sweep at Texas with a 6-3 win Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He could begin playing catch by June 28, according to manager Bob Melvin.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw a bullpen session June 16.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld