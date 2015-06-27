Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s took a 5-2 loss and got a huge scare Friday night in the opener of their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

With one out and no one on in the bottom of the ninth inning, Royals left-handed reliever Franklin Morales drilled A’s catcher Stephen Vogt in the right wrist, forcing Vogt out of the game.

Fortunately for Vogt and the A‘s, X-rays were negative, and Vogt hopes to be in the lineup again Saturday. Vogt has 53 RBIs and is tied for the American League lead with Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

”Any time you get hit up the near the face, or hand, anything like that, you’re initial reaction is ‘Hopefully it’s not broken,’ Vogt said. “Doesn’t feel good, but fortunately it’s not fractured.”

The A’s and Royals met for the first time since their tense three-game series in April at Kauffman Stadium, which featured multiple bean balls, as well as hard slides, ejections and even a suspension.

Royals manager Ned Yost said it’s “silly” to even imagine that Morales hit Vogt intentionally with a 2-2 pitch in the ninth inning with a 5-1 lead.

Vogt gave Morales, a former Winter League teammate, the benefit of the doubt.

“I know this, that Franklin Morales and I go back,” Vogt said. “I would consider him a teammate of mine. I doubt he would do that. That’s him. I know him really well. Obviously, 2-2 count in the ninth inning of a four-run game, I doubt it. You never want to get hit up and in. You never want to get hit in the hand. But that’s not for me to judge.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-32

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Chris Young, 6-3, 2.83 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 4-4, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Hahn gave up five runs (three earned) on nine hits over six innings as his three-game winning streak came to an end Friday night with a 5-2 loss to Kansas City. He struck out five and walked one. Hahn had allowed only three home runs over 84 2/3 innings coming into the game but gave up home runs to DH Kendrys Morales in the second inning and LF Alex Gordon in the sixth, a monster shot to right-center field that made it 5-1.

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk Friday night in a 5-2 loss to Kansas city. Zobrist is batting .390 over his past 12 games with three home runs, four doubles, a triple and 11 RBIs.

--CF Billy Burns’ streak of starts ended at 34 games Friday night when he was out of the lineup against Kansas City. ”Everybody needs a day off every now and then,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Burns, who has a career-long 15-game hitting streak. ”He’s a little banged up.“ Melvin said he hopes Burns is able to return to the lineup Saturday but isn’t sure. ”I haven’t gotten (a day off) in a while,“ Burns said. ”He’s just trying to give me some rest. Been a little worn out. I think he just sensed that and is giving me some rest.“ Before the A’s 5-2 loss, Burns spent some time wearing what he called ”recovery pants“ in the clubhouse. They look like snow pants, but they compress the legs and increase blood flow. ”It felt like one of those blood pressure things on your arm,’ Burns said. “Just goes around the whole legs.”

--LHP/RHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) will play catch Saturday for the first time since going on the disabled list, retroactive to June 11. He’s spent the past two weeks doing strengthening exercises. Venditte said he expects to make just a handful of throws from 60 to 75 feet.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The second (home run), I just got behind in the count 2-0 and left a fastball up, middle. Exactly what he wanted and he put a great swing on it.” -- A’s RHP Jesse Hahn, after a loss to Kansas City on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Stephen Vogt (sore right wrist) left the June 26 game in the bottom of the ninth inning. He is day to day.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He is scheduled to play catch June 27 for the first time since going on the DL.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw a bullpen session June 16.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld