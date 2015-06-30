Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s didn’t hit a single home run while they were being swept by Kansas City in a three-game series over the weekend at the O.co Coliseum.

That extended their homerless streak to four games, but that power outage came to an end Monday night when right fielder Josh Reddick, first baseman Ike Davis and designated hitter Billy Butler homered in a 7-1 victory against Colorado.

Reddick and Davis each hit two-run shots in the first inning, and Butler added a solo blast in the fourth. Reddick’s home run was his 11th of the season, but Butler has just five and Davis three. The A’s were counting on Butler and Davis to fill some of the power void that was created in the offseason when third baseman Josh Donaldson, first baseman Brandon Moss and catcher Derek Norris were traded. The A’s also sent power-hitting outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to Boston in a trade during the 2014 season.

The A’s hit 146 home runs last year, 186 in 2013 and 195 in 2012. They came into Monday’s game with 65 in 78 games.

Reddick hit a career-high 32 home runs in 2012, his first season with the A‘s. Davis hit a career-high 32 in 2012 with the Mets, and Butler hit a career-high 29 in 2012 with Kansas City. The home-run potential is there, but has to be tapped.

“The potential for us three, the sky’s the limit,” Butler said. “We’ve all hit in the past. We’ve all hit recently. We’ve all had success at this level. If we can all put it together at the same time, this is a very dangerous offense especially with the way (catcher) Stephen (Vogt‘s) playing and other guys in the offense. Our offense is real talented. I think the amount of runs we score on a daily shows that. If we have a couple of guys have good years with those, it could be a lot of fun.”

Davis said, “I think obviously I‘m going to hit home runs. I have power to do it. It’s just all about getting in the right rhythm and let the bat actually go and hit balls like that. But, I’ll take hitting doubles and getting on base and playing defense. That’s usually a good sign if you’re hitting doubles, at least for me.”

Davis hit his 12th double of the season Monday, while Butler hit his 13th.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 4-3, 3.15 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 9-3, 2.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendall Graveman (5-4) pitched seven shutout innings in a 7-1 victory against Colorado on Monday night. He allowed just five hits, struck out three and walked three. For the fifth consecutive start, the right-hander pitched at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer runs. He is 4-2 in eight starts since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 23. “I think the confidence factor is definitely there,” said Graveman, who had been sent down on April 26 after going 1-2 with an 8.27 ERA in his first four starts with the A‘s. “It’s something I felt when I was at spring training. Then you lost it a little bit when I started the season here. To go back down to Nashville and work with those guys and be productive down there and then come back and contribute here has been great. It’s one of those things you want to do well for this team. You want to get out there and perform. I was just putting too much pressure on myself in the beginning of the season.”

--RF Josh Reddick hit his 11th home run of the season Monday night, a two-run blast in the first inning of a 7-1 victory against Colorado. The home run was Reddick’s first since June 12 and ended a 14-game drought. Reddick lined Rockies RHP David Hale’s first-pitch fastball for a home run to right field.

--CF Billy Burns went 0-for-4 in a 7-1 victory Monday night against Colorado as his hitting streak ended at 16 games, which had been the longest active streak in the major leagues, Burns’ streak ended one game short of tying the Oakland record for rookies.

--DH/1B Billy Butler went 3-for-4 with his fifth home run of the season, a double and two RBIs on Monday night in a 7-1 victory against Colorado. Butler also scored three runs. He hit a solo home in fourth, a leadoff drive to center field over the 400-foot mark.

--1B Ike Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double Monday night in a 7-1 victory against Colorado. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Rockies RHP David Hale, launching a 2-2 curve deep into the right-field seats for his third home run of the season and first at the Coliseum. It was Davis’ first home run since May 7 and ended a 12-game drought. He drove in two runs.

--LHP/RHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) played catch Monday for the second time since going on the disabled list, retroactive to June 11. He made 40 throws right-handed and 40 left-handed from up to 75 feet. “It was pain free,” Venditte said. “It was good for my mental state to go out there and not have any pain.” He will play catch again Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Ithink obviously I‘m going to hit home runs. I have power to do it. It’s just all about getting in the right rhythm and let the bat actually go and hit balls like that. But I’ll take hitting doubles and getting on base and playing defense. That’s usually a good sign if you’re hitting doubles, at least for me.” -- 1B Ike Davis, who went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making 40 throws right-handed and 40 left-handed from up to 75 feet. He’ll play catch again July 1.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a 35-pitch bullpen session June 29 and is expected to throw at least one more before pitching to hitters.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he is shut down from baseball activities until around July 1.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld