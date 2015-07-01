Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The A’s haven’t had much good news this year, and that trend continued Tuesday when ace Sonny Gray was scratched from his scheduled start against Colorado with severe flu-like symptoms.

“He’s feeling better today than he did last night, but he’s still in the hospital right now and doing some additional tests,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 2-1 loss to Colorado. “It hit him pretty hard.”

Melvin said he won’t know when Gray will be able to pitch again “until we find out exactly what’s wrong with him.”

Melvin said Gray started feeling some symptoms a few days ago.

“Then last night it got a lot worse for him,” Melvin said. “He didn’t feel great during the day and it got worse last night to the point where they had to bring him into the hospital. Talked to him this morning and he still sounded pretty weak, but he said a lot better than he felt later last night.”

Gray is 9-3 with a 2.09 ERA this season.

The A’s called up right-hander Chris Bassitt from Triple-A Nashville to start against the Rockies. Bassitt traveled much of the day then pitched on three day’s rest. Somehow he allowed just one run on five hits over five innings in his first start for the A‘s.

“I felt OK,” Bassitt said. “Short rest is never good for anybody. I‘m used to throwing a side (session) on the fourth day so I told myself, ‘All right, this will be a really extended side.’ I didn’t have much feel tonight so I just pounded the zone and hoped for the best.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 4--2, 3.58 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 5-6, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray was admitted to a hospital Monday night for what the A’s are calling flu-like symptoms and was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against Colorado. “He’s feeling better today than he did last night, but he’s still in the hospital right now and doing some additional tests,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the A’s 2-1 loss.

--RHP Chris Bassitt was called up from Triple-A Nashville and started against Colorado in place of RHP Sonny Gray, who was scratched with severe flu-like symptoms that required a hospital stay. Bassitt (0-1) allowed just one run on five hits over five innings but took the loss in his first start for the A‘s.

--1B/3B Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, opening a roster spot for RHP Chris Bassitt, who was recalled from Nashville and started against Colorado. Muncy hit .203 with two home runs and six RBIs in 34 games with the A’s in his first major-league stint. He was called up from Nashville on April 25 and hit .290 over his first 16 games but just .146 over his final 18. “You’re seeing more young players at the big league level being in non-everyday roles,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s not easy for them. They’re used to playing every day. He’s still developing. Probably ends up being a good thing for him even though nobody wants to go down to the minor leagues.”

--INF/OF Ben Zobrist went 2-for-3 with a double, scored a run and walked once Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to Colorado. Over his past 16 games, Zobrist is batting .370 with six doubles, a triple three homers and 13 RBIs. He’s also scored 18 runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know that we could ask for much more. He threw strikes, got outs, mixed his pitches, used different velocities with his two-seamer and four-seamer.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of RHP Chris Bassitt, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville and started against Colorado in place of RHP Sonny Gray Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sonny Gray (flu-like symptoms) missed his June 30 start. He was admitted to a hospital the night of June 29 and was undergoing tests June 30.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He will play catch again July 1.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29 and is expected to throw at least one more before pitching to hitters.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he was shut down from baseball activities.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld