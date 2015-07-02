Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland Athletics’ designated hitter Billy Butler stands 6-foot 1 and weighs 240 pounds. His nickname is Country Breakfast. He’s built for power, not speed, and going into Wednesday afternoon’s game against Colorado, he had exactly four triples in 4,596 career at-bats.

Now he’s got five

Butler hit a leadoff triple in the second inning of Oakland’s 4-1 victory against Colorado. Then tagged up and scored on a shallow fly ball to left field, showing off his wheels again.

”That was impressive,“ said speedy A’s center fielder Billy Burns, who had a triple, a double and scored two runs. ”Anytime a guy like that just starts trucking around the bases, it gets you excited. So it was fun to see.

“When he tagged up, that’s just a classic speedster right there. That whole at-bat and scoring I was pumped up. I gave him a big high-five when he scored.”

Of course Butler needed help from Rockies left fielder Rafael Ynoa on both the triple and the run. Butler hit a deep line drive and Ynoa crashed into the left field wall while trying to catch it. Ynoa stayed on the ground and Butler kept running as the ball caromed away. Butler scored easily on Eric Sogard’s sacrifice fly when Ynoa’s throw barely got back to the infield.

“I was a little out of breath,” Butler said of his triple. “The only way I‘m getting a triple -- I‘m glad he’s all right -- is if he goes down. Burnsie had a triple. He was definitely a whole base ahead of me. The only thing I thought about when I got that triple was it took away from my doubles total.”

The double was Butler’s first since Aug. 9, 2012, at Baltimore for the Kansas City Royals.

A’s right-hander Jesse Hahn, who allowed one run over six innings for his sixth win, said the sight of Butler tripling was “funny” and “awesome.”

“Good for him,” Hahn said. “That’s awesome. That put us in a great spot and because of that we were able to score a run.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-45

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 4-5, 4.25 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 4-5, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray, who missed his scheduled start Tuesday, has been diagnosed with severe bacterial gastroenteritis. He’s was from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. He is being treated with antibiotics and fluids. “I spoke to Sonny this morning,” said A’s team physician Dr. Allan Pont on Wednesday before the A’s game against Colorado. “He’s getting much better. He’s had no fever. He’s actually rounding into shape.” A’s manager Bob Melvin said Gray is expected to rejoin his teammates Thursday, but he doesn’t know whether Gray will make his next scheduled start on Sunday against Seattle.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (6-6) gave up one run and four hits and posted his fourth win in his past five decisions Wednesday in a 4-1 victory against Colorado. He struck out six and walked two.

--RHP Chris Bassitt, who filled in Tuesday night against Colorado for ailing RHP Sonny Gray, will start again Sunday if Gray isn’t ready, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Gray has been diagnosed with severe bacterial gastroenteritis but is making good progress in his recovery.

--DH Billy Butler went 2-for-3 with his fifth career triple Wednesday in a 4-1 victory against Colorado. The triple was Butler’s first since Aug. 9, 2012, at Baltimore with Kansas City. Butler drove in a run, scored on a sacrifice fly and walked. He’s batting .350 over his past 13 games.

--CF Billy Burns went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double, scored twice and walked Wednesday in a 4-1 win against Colorado. The rookie had his 22nd multi-hit game of the season and is batting .320.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was impressive. Anytime a guy like that just starts trucking around the bases, it gets you excited. So it was fun to see.” -- A’s CF Billy Burns, on DH Billy Butler’s triple in a win over Colorado on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sonny Gray (severe bacterial gastroenteritis) missed his June 30 start. He was released from the hospital July 1 and is being treated with antibiotics. It’s not known whether he able to make his schedule July 5 start.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He will play catch again July 1.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29 and is expected to throw at least one more before pitching to hitters.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he was shut down from baseball activities.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld