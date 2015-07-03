Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Sonny Gray rejoined his Oakland A’s teammates Thursday after a harrowing three-day stay in the hospital battling severe bacterial gastroenteritis.

The culprit? Salmonella, said A’s trainer Nick Paparesta.

“That bacteria is what caused the gastroenteritis, which obviously had gone after and attacked his colon, which caused most of the issues and his lengthy stay at the hospital,” Paparesta said.

Gray almost certainly will miss his scheduled start Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, although no official decision has been made. There also is a chance he could miss his final scheduled start before the All-Star break, which runs July 13-16.

Paparesta said the team will be very careful with Gray.

”You look at the time of the season we’re in right now at this stage, moving into the All-Star break. I think that’s something we need to account with where he is with his innings load and so forth, and this isn’t the normal, ‘Hey, I was sick for a few days and I feel a lot better now,'“ Paparesta said. ”Because he’s not able to go in there and eat like he normally would, he can’t go in there and just start grabbing every piece of meat and start wolfing it down because we still have to be careful.

“He’s going to be on antibiotics for four more days to help with the circumstance he had to deal with in the hospital. We’re just going to have to keep taking it day to day.”

Gray, who played light catch and rode an exercise bike Thursday, said he was just happy to be out of the hospital and on the road to recovery after a very scary ordeal.

”Monday night, I knew I was really dehydrated,“ Gray said Thursday before the Athletics’ 4-0 victory against Seattle. ”I think I got five bags of fluids in one night and still felt dehydrated. My internal organs were just so out of whack.

“I feel much better. Finally woke up this morning feeling somewhat normal. Started eating solid foods again, which was nice.”

None of Gray’s teammates had the illness.

“We feel he most likely did not get it our facility, but we’re going to do everything we can internally to investigate that and verify that that wasn’t the case,” Paparesta said. “He did eat at two venues away from our facility on Thursday night and Friday before he came to the ballpark, so that would be a possibility as well. So we’re just going to do our due diligence from the medical side of things.”

Right-hander Chris Bassitt filled in for Gray on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he allowed one run in five innings during a 2-1 loss, and A’s manager Bob Melvin said it looks likely Bassitt will start Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-45

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 3-5, 3.89 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 4-7, 3.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (5-5) allowed just two hits over eight shutout innings in a 4-0 victory Thursday night against the Seattle Mariners at the O.co Coliseum. “We’ve seen some great games out of him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “That’s the best I’ve seen him.” Kazmir struck out seven, including four straight at one point, and was perfect until Mariners LF Franklin Gutierrez doubled with one out in the fifth. He didn’t walk a batter. He improved to 5-0 with a 0.91 ERA in seven starts against teams in the American League West. Kazmir is in the final year of his contract, and the trade rumors started long ago. “I know he likes it here,” Melvin said. “He’s all about his team. He’s become a leader here the last couple years, by performance and in the clubhouse.”

--C Josh Phegley went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the first inning Thursday in the Athletics’ 4-0 victory against Seattle. Over his past 24 games, Phegley is batting .307 (23-for-75).

--SS Marcus Semien snapped a career-high 45 game homerless streak with a solo shot in the fifth inning of the Athletics’ 4-0 victory against Seattle. Semien’s seventh home run of the season came with two outs and on a 2-0 count against Mariners LHP Roenis Elias.

--1B/LF Mark Canha had his first career triple in the seventh inning of the Athletics’ 4-0 victory against Seattle on Thursday night. It came with two outs and drove in a run.

--RHP Sonny Gray rejoined his teammates Thursday after a three-day stay in the hospital for severe bacterial gastroenteritis caused by salmonella. Gray likely will miss his next scheduled start Sunday, although no official decision has been made. It is possible he also could miss his final scheduled start before the All-Star break.

--RHP Cody Martin was acquired Thursday by the A’s from the Braves for international bonus money. Martin was assigned to Triple-A Nashville. Martin went 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 21 relief appearances in two stints with the Braves this year. He went 1-3 with a 2.10 ERA in seven appearances, six of them starts, for Triple-A Gwinnett.

--1B Nate Freiman was designated for assignment Thursday from Triple-A Nashville, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for RHP Cody Martin, who was acquired from Atlanta for international bonus money. Freiman was batting .171 with two doubles and eight RBIs in 35 games with Nashville. He began the season on Oakland’s disabled list with a strained lumbar muscle and was reinstated May 9 and optioned to Nashville. In 116 career games with the A‘s, Freiman hit .256 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I was in control, I did, with every pitch. I was throwing the curveball for a strike, I was able to throw a curveball into the dirt when I needed to. That’s something I haven’t had the past couple of starts. Just having that changeup, being able to throw that off of a couple fastballs in the same spot, that was huge for me.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, who threw eight shutout innings Thursday in the Athletics’ 4-0 win over the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sonny Gray (severe bacterial gastroenteritis) missed his June 30 start. He was released from the hospital July 1 and was being treated with antibiotics. He is likely to miss at least his scheduled July 5 start.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29 and was expected to throw at least one more before pitching to hitters.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he was shut down from baseball activities.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld