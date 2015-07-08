Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Tuesday began with Oakland Athletics utility man Ben Zobrist facing a sizable horde of New York media wanting to know about his feelings on possibly becoming a Yankee and a Met.

For the Athletics, it ended with a smaller group listening to Sonny Gray and others talk about his outing after skipping two turns due to a severe case of bacterial gastroenteritis that required hospitalization.

Though Oakland’s 4-3 win was decided by a leadoff home run by third baseman Brett Lawrie in the 10th inning, Gray’s performance was a key component of Oakland’s win.

Gray returned and the first-time All-Star allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. He allowed three of those hits in the opening inning when the Yankees took a 2-1 lead. Then he allowed two more in the fourth when New York took a 3-2 lead and only one more the rest of the night.

The prevailing viewpoint inside Oakland’s clubhouse was Gray grew stronger as the outing went on.

“Coming off what he’s been dealing with the last 14 days, it was outstanding for him to re-get it,” catcher Stephen Vogt said. “He kept trying to find it in the first inning, still was making good pitches. For him to do what he did and to go seven for us is huge, especially with how he looked early. He made such good adjustments and got himself throwing more changeups today than he ever had and they were working. It was very impressive.”

“He was little rusty to start,” manager Bob Melvin said. “For me it’s the ball strikes with him but got better as he went along. After six, I was open to do whatever and he was as strong as he had been all night.”

Gray finished at 110 pitches and easily could have been done after six innings and 97 pitches. Instead he lobbied to get one more inning and finished with 13 more pitches.

“I was just trying to keep us in the game,” Gray said. “It was nice to be able to do that.”

RECORD: 39-47

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-5, 2.56 ERA) vs. Yankees (LHP CC Sabathia, 3-8, 5.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir has not lost a start in July in nearly two years and will try to keep that streak intact Wednesday when he faces the Yankees. Since July 13, 2013, he is 6-0 with a 1.52 ERA in his last nine July starts. Kazmir last pitched Thursday against Seattle when he pitched eight innings and allowed two hits in a 4-0 win. In 20 appearances against the Yankees, Kazmir is 8-7 with a 3.28 ERA.

--OF Jake Smolinski was recalled from Triple-A Nashville Tuesday and is viewed as someone who can help Oakland against left-handed pitching. Smolinksi was claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers June 21 and batted .432 (19-for-44) with Nashville after hitting .422 with Round Rock. Last year Smolinski batted .349 in 24 games for Texas and that includes a .370 average (10-for-27) in seven games against Oakland last season. “At the end of the season, he killed us, so it’s nice to have some additional power and especially from the right side,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) played catch from 60 feet for the first time since going on the disabled list May 28. Manager Bob Melvin said there were not any issues.

--RHP Chris Bassitt was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to make room for OF Jake Smolinski. Bassitt was recalled from the minors June 30 and in two stints with the Athletics, he is 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA in seven appearances (two starts).

--P Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) played catch from over 100 feet Tuesday. Venditte has been on the DL since June 11 and manager Bob Melvin anticipates that he will throw off a mound sometime near the All-Star break.

--DH Billy Butler broke an 0-for-15 drought with a game-tying solo home run with two outs in the sixth. That was Oakland’s last hit until 3B Brett Lawrie led off the 10th with a home run.

--RHP Sonny Gray returned from missing two starts due to a severe case of bacterial gastroenteritis that required hospitalization. He allowed three runs and six hits in seven innings. Gray threw 64 of 110 pitches for strikes and went at least six innings for the seventh straight start.

--3B Brett Lawrie struck out three times but that was an afterthought when he opened the 10th with a home run. That home run gave him six hits in his last 13 at-bats and was his third homer in 215 at-bats off right-handed pitching this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough AB. You get in there and this guy’s an All-Star and he’s got great numbers for a reason. You know he’s got a great curveball and 100 in the tank. So you kind of got to get ready to get in the box and hit right away. So I missed the first heater, the next pitch curveball was real nasty. I just stuck with the curveball, caught it up front and it stayed fair. It was great.” - A’s 3B Brett Lawrie, after hitting a 10th-inning home run off the Yankees’ Dellin Betances.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sonny Gray (severe bacterial gastroenteritis) missed his June 30 start. He was released from the hospital July 1 and was treated with antibiotics. He started July 7.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones. On July 7, the kidney stones had passed

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29 and was expected to throw at least one more before pitching to hitters.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet before the July 7 game.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

