Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The sight of Scott Kazmir’s velocity dipping below 90 on his fastball in the third inning had to be disheartening to Oakland Athletics fans.

The sight of him exiting Wednesday’s 5-4 loss in New York with left triceps tightness had to create some nervous moments.

At least until after the game when both Kazmir and manager Bob Melvin did not seem to think the injury was serious.

For Melvin, it was seeing those velocity readings dip that influenced his thinking.

“It loosened up a little bit on him after he got into the training room, certainly significant enough to take him out,” Melvin said. “He actually pitched the third with it and that’s why the velocity was down some.”

In the meantime, the Athletics are in wait-and-see mode though the four-day All-Star break buys them some time since Kazmir was not going again before the break.

Meanwhile, Kazmir was more disappointed than anything, especially after an extra-inning game the previous night.

”It’s just frustrating, it is,“ Kazmir said. ”To put your team in a situation like that where, you know, coming out of the game after the third, you know, I wanted to stay out there and they ended up pulling the plug, but you know, felt like it was super minor, and I would be able to continue.

Kazmir’s night ended at 50 pitches and 21 were during the third inning. The final pitch of Kazmir’s 18th start was an 89 mph inside fastball that Yankees designated hitter Alex Rodriguez swung at for strike three.

That was after nearly every fastball that Kazmir threw was 90 mph and higher.

“Felt like I was able to, pump up the fastball whenever I wanted to, you know, in the third, I didn’t have the velocity I wanted to because, but I was still able to pump it up a little bit with that fastball to A-Rod.”

Though Kazmir wanted to continue, once he heard the scenarios for the time off due to the break, he did not object to being overruled.

“It almost made sense just them throwing out the scenario for me about how much time I’d have off after the start and just how muggy it was and dehydration, and kept going out there and getting more dehydrated,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-48

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 4-8, 3.20 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 4-3, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir exited Wednesday’s game after three innings and 50 pitches due to left triceps tightness. Before exiting, Kazmir held the Yankees to an unearned run and two hits. It was the second time that Kazmir exited a start early due to injury. On May 27 against the Detroit Tigers, he exited after three innings due to left shoulder stiffness and he made his next start after that on June 5.

--RHP Jesse Chavez is scheduled to make his 15th start Thursday against the Yankees and will try to get back on track. In his last six starts, Chavez is 2-3 with a 5.00 ERA and opponents have a .297 average against him. Chavez last started Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when he allowed four runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 9-5 loss. Chavez is 4-0 with a 1.63 ERA in five career appearances, including three starts against the Yankees. Chavez faced the Yankees and got the win May 31, when he allowed seven hits in eight innings of a 3-0 win.

--RHP Jesse Hahn, who will pitch Saturday on extra rest, threw a bullpen session Wednesday. Hahn is 6-6 with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts and had some minor elbow tightness in his last start July 1. Manager Bob Melvin said that moving Hahn back involves keeping innings down and preventing fatigue. “I think a little of both with him right now,” Melvin said. “So giving him a few extra days, I think he’ll benefit.” Hahn threw a combined 116.2 innings in the minors and majors last season and is at 96 2/3 this season.

--RHP Sean Doolittle told manager Bob Melvin that he felt fine after throwing from 60 feet Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list with a strained left shoulder on May 28. Melvin did not say when Doolittle will throw again.

--RHP Taylor Thompson will throw a live batting practice session Thursday in the minors. He will throw 20 pitches, all fastballs, with the protection of the screen. On July 12, Thompson will do 15 pitches with the screen and 15 pitches without the screen. Thompson has been sidelined since Feb. 26 with a strained right shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Probably later on in the second inning, just a little bit of tightness.” -- LHP Scott Kazmir, who exited the game Wednesday with left triceps tightness in the third inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) left his start on July 8 after three innings.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29 and was expected to throw at least one more before pitching to hitters. He will throw live batting practice on July 9 in the minor leagues and again on July 12.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones. As of July 7, the kidney stones had passed.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet before the July 7 game. Melvin did not say when Doolittle will throw again.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski