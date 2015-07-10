Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Oakland Athletics lost for multiple reasons Thursday, but a contributing factor was a matter of inches in short span during the bottom of the fourth inning.

Oakland began that part of its 6-2 loss to the Yankees in a 2-2 deadlock. With a New York runner on first and one out, A’s right-hander Jesse Chavez gave up a double to third baseman Cole Figueroa.

It was not a routine double, but a hard hit that raced toward first base and went off umpire John Tumpane’s leg. When Tumpane jumped, the ball deflected into right field.

Manager Bob Melvin and catcher Stephen Vogt briefly questioned the call with plate umpire Bill Welke. That play was not reviewable by replay since the ball landed in front of Tumpane, and following a brief discussion by the umpires, the call stood.

Two pitches later, center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury lined a two-run single to right field on a ball that was in fair territory off the bat and wound up landing in foul territory once it reached the outfield.

“I thought it was foul, the first one I thought for sure,” Melvin said. “The second one I thought, I mean our angle is tough and obviously the ball gets there in a hurry and when a lefty hooks it there’s some angle to it, but I thought it was foul.”

Because of how quickly it happened, even those who were near the action were unsure.

“It’s so close, it’s so fast,” A’s first baseman Ike Davis said. “I don’t even know if it was fair or foul. It just looked foul from my point of view because it hit him and he was in foul territory and he was right behind the bag. So I didn’t understand how it could be fair, but (on) replay it’s tough to tell, too. So I don’t know.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-49

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 6-4, 3.16 ERA) at Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 7-4, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendall Graveman starts Friday when Oakland opens a three-game series against the Indians in Cleveland. Graveman is 5-2 with a 1.78 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville on May 23. He also has gone at least seven innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer in his past six starts. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the longest streak by a rookie pitcher in Oakland history. It also matches Francisco Liriano (Minnesota, 2006) as the longest streak by any rookie in the past 20 years. Graveman allowed five hits in seven innings during a 2-0 win over the Mariners on Saturday.

--LHP Scott Kazmir did some light throwing before Thursday’s game, and he experienced no problems, according to manager Bob Melvin. Kazmir exited Wednesday after three innings and 50 pitches due to left triceps tightness.

--RHP Jesse Hahn returned to Oakland for an MRI exam Thursday following continued elbow tightness. Hahn threw a bullpen session Wednesday and was sent for the MRI as a precaution. Hahn had Tommy John surgery in 2010 and has thrown 96 2/3 innings this season, which is 20 shy of his combined total last season. He was slated to start Saturday in Cleveland on nine days’ rest, but now RHP Chris Bassitt will make that start.

--RHP Chris Bassitt is expected to make Saturday’s start for RHP Jesse Hahn. Bassitt made two starts while RHP Sonny Gray was out with gastroenteritis caused by salmonella poisoning and was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He is 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA in seven games (two starts) for Oakland this year.

--RHP Jesse Chavez lost his third straight start after allowing four runs and seven hits in five innings Thursday at Yankee Stadium. In his past three starts, Chavez has a 6.32 ERA. Chavez threw 52 of 93 pitches for strikes and tied a season high by issuing three walks.

--SS Marcus Semien fielded three balls cleanly, but on the fourth ball hit to him in the eighth inning, he made a high throw over the head of 1B Ike Davis that allowed two runs to score. That was Semien’s major-league-leading 28th error and sixth in his past 11 games. He already has the third-highest, single-season error total in Oakland history by a shortstop. Only Bert Campaneris (34 in 1968) and Alfredo Griffin (30 in 1985) had more.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just location. Early in the year, those pitches were getting swung at and onto the ground, and now they’re getting taken for balls and I have to fight back into the count. And that’s the thing that frustrates me.” -- RHP Jesse Chavez, who took the loss Thursday as the A’s fell 6-2 to the Yankees.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Hahn (right elbow tightness) missed a turn in the rotation, then struggled in a bullpen session July 8. He returned to Oakland for an MRI exam July 9, and he will miss his scheduled July 11 start.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) left his July 8 start due to the ailment. He did some light throwing July 9 and reported no issues.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He was scheduled to throw live batting practice July 9 and July 12 in the minor leagues.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones, which he subsequently passed.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet before the July 7 game.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski