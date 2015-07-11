Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The A’s opened a three-game series in Cleveland with a 5-1 loss to the Indians Friday. It’s the A’s fifth loss in their last seven games and ninth loss in their last 14 games.

The common denominator in many of the losses has been a lack of runs. In their last six games, four of them losses, the A’s have scored a total of just 14 runs. Against Cleveland on Friday, the A’s scored one run in the first inning and then were held scoreless on four hits over the last eight innings.

“We’ve had some well-pitched games against us,” said manager Bob Melvin, when asked about the team’s slumbering offense. Among the pitchers the A’s have faced in that stretch are Felix Hernandez, CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka, and, in Cleveland Friday, Danny Salazar.

The Indians right-hander held the A’s to one run on five hits over 8 2/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one. “He mixed his pitches more than he did when we saw him on tape,” said Melvin.

At one point in the game, Salazar retired 12 batters in a row. From the second through the seventh innings, Salazar did not allow a runner past first base. One factor that was probably working in Salazar’s favor, and against the A‘s, is that it was Salazar’s first career appearance against Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-50

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-2, 2.95 ERA) at Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 10-7, 4.17 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville and will start Saturday’s game in Cleveland, in place of RHP Jesse Hahn, who will be placed on the disabled list. In 12 games, nine starts, at Nashville, Bassitt was 2-6 with a 3.71 ERA. This will be his third stint with the A‘s. In his first two stints, he was 0-2 with a 2.95 ERA in seven games, two starts.

--RHP Jesse Hahn has been scratched from his scheduled start Saturday. Hahn flew to Oakland on Thursday and an MRI revealed a strained forearm. He is expected to be placed on the disabled list. In 16 starts, Hahn was 6-6 with a 3.35 ERA.

--RHP Kendall Graveman gave up an RBI double to C Yan Gomes in the fourth inning. That snapped Graveman’s 19-inning scoreless streak. That’s the longest scoreless streak by an Oakland pitcher this season.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz has been a dependable reliever for the A‘s, but Pomeranz’s inability to throw strikes and get left-handers out led to a four-run Cleveland sixth inning that was the difference in the game. Coming into the game, left-handed hitters were hitting .136 vs. Pomeranz, but he walked lefty-hitting 2B Jason Kipnis with the bases loaded, then gave up a two-run single to lefty-hitting OF Michael Brantley. “He’s the guy we want in there in that situation. It’s the first time in a while he hasn’t come through,” said Manager Bob Melvin.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He wasn’t bad. He made pitches when he had to, but they made him work.” -- Oakland manager Bob Melvin, of RHP Kendall Graveman, who gave up four runs on seven hits while throwing 106 pitches in 5 2/3 innings Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jesse Hahn (right elbow tightness) missed a turn in the rotation, then struggled in a bullpen session July 8. He returned to Oakland for an MRI exam July 9, and he will miss his scheduled July 11 start. He is expected to be placed on the disabled list July 11.

--LHP Scott Kazmir (left triceps tightness) left his July 8 start due to the ailment. He did some light throwing July 9 and reported no issues.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He was scheduled to throw live batting practice July 9 and July 12 in the minor leagues.

--LF Coco Crisp (neck strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 20, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and he was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones, which he subsequently passed.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet before the July 7 game.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Hahn

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski