Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Josh Donaldson trade to Toronto in November is widely considered a major victory for the Blue Jays.

No doubt, first-year Oakland A’s third baseman Brett Lawrie is aware of the reaction.

Perhaps for that reason, Lawrie took an unexpected approach to the media’s interest in seeking an update on his current state of mind upon the Blue Jays’ first visit to Oakland since the deal.

He told all interested reporters to talk to themselves.

Through an A’s representative, Lawrie declined all interview requests before the game Tuesday. Instead, he focused on the task at hand -- the game itself.

The approach worked for Lawrie, who went 2-for-4 in Oakland’s 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Lawrie played his new rival, Donaldson, on relatively even terms. Donaldson also had two hits -- a pair of doubles -- and drove in a run. However, the Toronto All-Star also struck out into a double play and committed the game’s only error on an errant throw.

Alas, those looking to declare a winner Tuesday had to go with the Blue Jays, who easily prevailed on the field.

That is, after all, where Lawrie wanted the debate to be settled.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-0, 4.50 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 10-4, 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray will be pitching on four days’ rest Wednesday against the Blue Jays as part of Oakland’s new four-man rotation. He has excelled under similar circumstances in the past, going 7-2 with a 1.72 ERA on four days’ rest this season. The ERA in those circumstances is second to that of Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (0.79). Gray is 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against Toronto.

--RHP Kendall Graveman allowed his highest single-game run total since April 25, getting lit up for six runs Tuesday in a 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays. In fact, Graveman hadn’t given up more than four runs in any of his previous 10 starts. He surrendered three home runs in the defeat, a season high, after not having allowed any opponent to go deep in his previous four starts.

--3B Brett Lawrie was a popular interview request among the Canadian media before his first game against his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays. However, through an A’s spokesman, Lawrie gave all interested parties the same response: No thanks. Lawrie apparently wanted to focus on an important series against the Blue Jays. His focus paid off in a 2-for-4 performance in Oakland’s 7-1 loss Tuesday.

--OF Coco Crisp took live batting practice Tuesday for the first time since going on the disabled list May 20. The on-field activity was considered a major step forward in the veteran’s recovery from a cervical strain. The A’s hope to be able to send Crisp on a rehab assignment to the minors by month’s end. Crisp has played only 13 games this season.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte is scheduled to make rehab appearances for Class A Stockton on Thursday and Saturday, A’s manager Bob Melvin announced Tuesday. Venditte, who usually pitches right-handed to lefty hitters and left-handed to righty hitters, is slated to throw with both arms Thursday, then left-handed only on Saturday. Venditte, on the disabled list with a strained right shoulder, last pitched for the A’s on June 10.

--LHP Sean Doolittle threw on flat ground from 105 feet Tuesday before the series opener against the Blue Jays. After observing the exercise, A’s manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Doolittle will be able to throw off a bullpen mound by week’s end. Doolittle is rehabbing a strained left shoulder.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was keeping the ball down early on. Even some of the home runs they hit, they went down and got them. The numbers will show, they’re the best offensive team in the American League, in all of baseball.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on RHP Kendall Graveman, who served up three homer balls Tuesday in the Athletics’ 7-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet. Venditte threw a 20-pitch, right-handed bullpen session July 16. He is scheduled to make rehab appearances for Class A Stockton on July 23 and July 25.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20.

--CF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones, which he subsequently passed. Crisp took practice swings July 17. He began baseball activities July 18, taking dry swings. He took live batting practice for the first time July 21, and he might be ready to start a rehab assignment before the end of July.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He disclosed July 17 that he expected to miss at least one month.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He might throw a bullpen session late in the week of July 20-26.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Dan Otero

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski