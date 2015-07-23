Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Finishing second in Major League Baseball’s competitive balance lottery isn’t like winning the NBA draft lottery, but the Athletics didn’t mind being a winner Wednesday.

Pooled with 11 other teams who either represented the 10 smallest markets in MLB or reported one of the 10 smallest revenues, the A’s were picked second in the lottery, earning themselves the second pick following Round 1 of the 2016 amateur draft.

The extra selection will fall somewhere in the 30s, depending upon which teams gain or lose first-round picks through free agent signings or losses. The Colorado Rockies made the second pick of the so-called Competitive Balance Round A this season, the 38th selection overall.

Two players selected in Competitive Balance Round A have reached the majors in the four-year history of the draft addition: Cincinnati Reds right-hander Michael Lorenzen and Milwaukee Brewers righty Corey Knebel.

The A’s earned the second pick in Competitive Balance Round B (following Round 2) last year, but they dealt the selection along with outfielder Yoenis Cespedes to get left-hander Jon Lester.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 3-10, 4.70 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 5-5, 2.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Scott Kazmir hopes to build upon his home success Thursday when he faces the Blue Jays in the finale of a three-game series. Kazmir has not allowed a run in five of his 10 home starts this season. His opponents’ batting average at home (.167) is the lowest in the American League, and his home ERA (1.36) is the second lowest. He is just 5-6 in his career against the Blue Jays with a 3.63 ERA in 17 career starts. Current Toronto players have a cumulative .218 batting average against him.

--RHP Sonny Gray saw his potential 11th win of the season blown by Oakland’s untrustworthy bullpen Wednesday night in the Athletics’ eventual 4-3, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays. Gray was nowhere near his best, allowing nine hits and two walks in seven innings. However, he limited the damage to two runs and handed a 3-2 lead to the bullpen in the eighth inning. The Blue Jays tied the score off A’s closer Tyler Clippard in the ninth.

--1B Ike Davis recorded his fifth career walk-off hit Wednesday, a two-out infield single in the 10th inning that gave the Athletics a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. This walk-off was unique in at least three ways. First, Davis was summoned to pinch-hit by A’s bench coach Mike Aldrete, who was replacing manager Bob Melvin, who earlier was ejected. Also, the single was a rare infield hit by Davis, and it withstood a 2-minute, 45-second video review in New York, which delayed the game-winning celebration.

--CF Billy Burns contributed two singles, a walk and a stolen base to the Athletics’ 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays on Thursday. The multi-hit game was the 28th of the season for Burns, tops on the team. The stolen base was his 20th, allowing him to become just the eighth rookie in A’s history to record 20 or more steals.

--OF Jake Smolinski continued his hot hitting with a single and a sacrifice fly in Oakland’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. Smolinski also reached base on an error and scored a run. He has five runs, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs in just six games with the A‘s.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was out there thinking, ‘If they turn this over, we’re going to look like a bunch of idiots.’ It felt like the longest replay we’d had all year.” -- RF Josh Reddick, on the A’s celebrating the winning run Wednesday on a play that became the subject of a video review. Eventually, 1B Ike Davis was ruled confirmed to be safe at first base, and the A’s had a 4-3, 10-inning win the Blue Jays.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet. Venditte threw a 20-pitch, right-handed bullpen session July 16. He is scheduled to make rehab appearances for Class A Stockton on July 23 and July 25.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20.

--CF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones, which he subsequently passed. Crisp took practice swings July 17. He began baseball activities July 18, taking dry swings. He took live batting practice for the first time July 21, and he might be ready to start a rehab assignment before the end of July.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He disclosed July 17 that he expected to miss at least one month.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He might throw a bullpen session late in the week of July 20-26.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Scott Kazmir

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Dan Otero

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski