Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Oakland Athletics might have thrown up the white flag with Thursday’s trade of left-hander Scott Kazmir, but their future does look a bit brighter nonetheless.

A’s manager Bob Melvin reported good news on three injury fronts before Friday’s 9-3 loss to the rival San Francisco Giants.

The biggest news came in regards to outfielder Coco Crisp, who is attempting to come back from a cervical strain that threatened to end his season and perhaps even his career.

Melvin said he met with his sparkplug veteran before Friday’s game to get a feel how Crisp was feeling after a series of batting-practice sessions this week.

The answer: Good enough to go on an injury-rehab trip to the minor leagues next week.

Switch-pitcher Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) is already there. Melvin said he’s probably two more appearances at Class A -- one left-handed on Saturday, the other right-handed early next week -- from a possible reinstatement from the disabled list.

The farthest away is left-hander Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder), but Friday’s update on him was encouraging nonetheless. He’s scheduled to throw on flat ground from 105 feet Saturday, after which he’ll graduate to the bullpen next week if all goes well.

All three are eligible to come off the DL as soon as they are deemed healthy.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-54

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt 0-2, 2.93 ERA) at Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 10-5, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt arrived in San Francisco one day ahead of his newly scheduled start Saturday against the San Francisco Giants. The rookie offered a unique perspective on his matchup with World Series hero LHP Madison Bumgarner. He promised to take a Bumgarner offering into the San Francisco Bay. That would be quite a feat, especially considering that Bassitt hasn’t batted in seven years. He has never faced the Giants either on the mound or at the plate.

--RHP Jesse Chavez was frustrated by, of all things, foul balls in an 80-pitch struggle Friday against the San Francisco Giants. Chavez credited the Giants for staying alive on his best pitches, then taking advantage of his eventual mistakes in Oakland’s 9-3 loss. Chavez lasted just three batters into the fourth inning, the second-shortest start of his career. He fell to 5-10.

--CF Billy Burns (testicular contusion) fouled a ball into his groin area in the third inning of Friday’s loss to the San Francisco Giants. After a long delay, he drove in a run with an infield out, then had to be pulled from the game because of the pain. Athletics manager Bob Melvin listed his leadoff hitter as doubtful for Game 2 of the series Saturday.

--OF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) met with Athletics manager Bob Melvin before Friday’s game in San Francisco and they agreed that the veteran was ready for game action. Melvin said the A’s tentatively have planned to send Crisp on an injury-rehab assignment to the minor leagues next week. Crisp hasn’t played since May 19.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) has one more test to pass before graduating to a bullpen session, Athletics manager Bob Melvin disclosed before Friday’s game in San Francisco. Doolittle will throw on flat ground from 105 feet Saturday in hopes of taking another step toward reinstatement from the disabled list. Doolittle would need some pain-free bullpen sessions and, likely, an injury-rehab stint in the minors before returning to the A‘s.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) reported no pain in his shoulder after a 20-pitch, right-handed stint for Class A Stockton on Thursday. He’s scheduled to throw left-handed Saturday for Stockton, followed by at least one more right-handed game appearance next week. If all goes well, Venditte could come off the disabled list and return to the A’s before the end of the month.

--RHP Arnold Leon was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Leon pitched 3 1/3 innings for the A’s on Thursday, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two.

--RHP Angel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Castro pitched three innings for the A’s in May, allowing six hits and one earned run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They made him work pretty hard. He was just missing with early-count stuff where he was getting behind, and then they fouled off a bunch of pitches. Made him work. They had a good approach tonight.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, on RHP Jesse Chavez after a loss Friday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Billy Burns (testicular contusion) suffered the injury while batting on July 24. He was removed from the game and is unlikely to play July 25.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet. Venditte threw a right-handed bullpen session July 16. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 23, and he is scheduled to pitch for Stockton again July 25.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20.

--CF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones, which he subsequently passed. Crisp took practice swings July 17. He began baseball activities July 18, taking dry swings. He took live batting practice for the first time July 21. Crisp is tentatively scheduled to begin an injury-rehab assignment during the week of July 27-Aug. 2.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He disclosed July 17 that he expected to miss at least one month.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He is scheduled to throw on flat ground from 105 feet on July 25 in hopes of graduating to a bullpen session during the week of July 27-Aug. 2.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

BULLPEN:

RHP Tyler Clippard (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Edward Mujica

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Angel Castro

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Zobrist

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski