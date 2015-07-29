Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Newly acquired right-hander Aaron Brooks will make his Oakland Athletics debut when he starts Saturday’s contest against the Cleveland Indians in Oakland.

Brooks and minor league left-hander Sean Manaea were acquired Tuesday by the A‘s, who sent infielder Ben Zobrist and cash to the Kansas City Royals.

”I spent a little time looking at both those guys today and it looks like we got two really good arms,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday night before his club opened a two-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. ”One’s a little closer to the big-league level and will be with us in Brooks on Saturday, but we like both of them. It’s a great opportunity for a guy (Brooks) pitching in the minor leagues to now come up and pitch in the big leagues.

“Looks like he commands the baseball pretty well, and he’s got a mix of pitches. Based on what I was told today, we like him a lot.”

The 25-year-old Brooks appeared in two games in relief with the Royals this season, posting a 6.23 ERA in 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Brooks was 6-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) at Triple-A Omaha.

Manaea, who will begin his A’s career at Double-A Midland, was 1-1 with a 3.69 ERA in three minor league appearances this year.

Melvin also announced Tuesday that right-handed reliever Edward Mujica would inherit the closer’s role left by Monday’s trade of right-hander Tyler Clippard to the New York Mets.

“He’s got experience doing it,” said Melvin, who also considered left-hander Drew Pomeranz. “It’s just as much about experience as anything.”

Mujica, who was obtained from the Boston Red Sox in May, was 2-2 with a 4.13 ERA in 27 games this season entering Tuesday’s game against the Dodgers. Mujica has 49 career saves in his 13 seasons in the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 5-10, 3.45 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 8-6, 2.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray tossed a three-hit shutout against the Dodgers, leading the A’s to a 2-0 victory Tuesday. Gray (11-4) struck out nine, walked one and allowed just one runner to reach second base. He retired the first 11 batters and nine of the final 10 hitters. “I felt like throwing strikes was the key tonight,” said Gray, who lowered his American League-leading ERA to 2.16 with his second shutout of the season. “That was the game plan going in, and just being able to execute the fastball to both sides. My slider was better than it had been. ... I think just getting ahead (in the count) was huge.”

--OF Josh Reddick is the subject of trade rumors, but that didn’t prevent him from having another big night against the Dodgers. Reddick hit his 13th home run Tuesday in the Athletics’ 2-0 win. Reddick, who has six games of at least three hits this season, drilled a 1-0 Brett Anderson fastball well up the pavilion in right to cap the scoring with one out in the seventh inning. It was Reddick’s 13th home run this year. He also doubled and went 3-for-4. “I just sawed Brett up,” said Reddick, who has six games with at least three hits this year. “To hit the home run, I was actually sitting two-seamer in in the second at-bat. He tried to go in there, just left it up the middle.” Reddick said he ignores rumors he might be dealt elsewhere.

--RHP Edward Mujica inherited the closer’s role left vacant by Monday’s trade of RHP Tyler Clippard to the Mets. “He’s got experience doing it,” said Oakland manager Bob Melvin, who also considered LHP Drew Pomeranz. “It’s just as much about experience as anything.” Mujica, who was obtained from the Red Sox in May, is 2-2 with a 4.13 ERA in 28 1/3 innings this season. Mujica has 49 career saves in his 13 major league seasons.

--LHP Sean Manaea and RHP Aaron Brooks were acquired by the A’s from the Royals in exchange for UT Ben Zobrist. Manaea, the 34th overall pick in 2013, has 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings in 2015 and 185 strikeouts in 153 1/3 total minor league innings. Brooks, 25, was 6-5 with a 3.71 ERA in 18 games (17 starts) for Triple-A Omaha this year. He had no decisions and a 6.23 ERA in two relief appearances for Kansas City.

--RHP R.J. Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to fill the roster spot of RHP Tyler Clippard. Alvarez (0-0, 13.00 ERA) had 16 strikeouts in nine innings this season with the A’s earlier this season. He was 2-3 with five saves and a 4.13 ERA in 21 relief appearances for Nashville.

--1B Max Muncy was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to replace UT Ben Zobrist on the Athletics’ roster. Muncy hit .203 with two home runs and six RBIs in 34 games with the A’s in his first major league stint earlier this season. In 37 games for Nashville, he batted .246/.346/.418 with four homers and 18 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s best to block it out. I honestly don’t think it’s happening.” -- RF Josh Reddick, on rumors he might get traded this week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet. Venditte threw a right-handed bullpen session July 16. He made rehab appearances for Class A Stockton on July 23, July 25 and July 28. He could be activated by July 30.

--CF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones, which he subsequently passed. Crisp took practice swings July 17. He began baseball activities July 18, taking dry swings. He took live batting practice for the first time July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 27.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He disclosed July 17 that he expected to miss at least one month.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He hopes to throw a bullpen session during the week of July 27-Aug. 2.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Dan Otero

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld