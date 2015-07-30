Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- With the trade of Tyler Clippard to the New York Mets this week, the Oakland A’s have a job opening in their bullpen.

Manager Bob Melvin said he will go with experience to fill it, naming Edward Mujica the team’s new closer.

“He’s got the most experience doing it,” Melvin said.

Among the options in the A’s bullpen, Mujica does have that going for him. He has 49 career saves, including 37 of 41 opportunities with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2013.

Mujica was an All-Star that season.

Acquired from the Boston Red Sox in May, Mujica has a 3.68 ERA in 16 appearances for the A‘s.

Melvin said he considered left-hander Drew Pomeranz as an option to close but didn’t want to move Pomeranz out of his current role. Pomeranz had a 1.21 ERA in 21 relief appearances before Wednesday night -- then failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in a disastrous seventh inning for the A’s at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers scored five runs in the seventh (all after there were two outs) on their way to handing the A’s a 10-7 defeat.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Carlos Carrasco, 10-8, 4.26 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-3, 2.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

-- INF Brett Lawrie had a career-best four hits with a 4-for-5 outing, including a solo home run off RHP Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning Wednesday. Lawrie is batting .381 (16-for-42) with 10 RBIs in 11 interleague games this season.

--RHP Jesse Chavez allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks in five innings, but didn’t factor into the decision in Wednesday’s setback to the Dodgers. “I thought he battled,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “They had some good at-bats off him early. Once we got in a position where we had to hit, we’re still in the game right there.”

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (4-4) served up three runs on three hits and failed to retire a batter in Wednesday’s loss. Pomeranz had a 6-3 lead when he entered in the seventh before the Dodgers launched a five-run rally to grab the victory. “They had good at-bats, good at-bats to come back and take a lead,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “We got two outs and a 1-2 count in the seventh and no runs in. The next thing you know we didn’t have a lead anymore.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle will throw a bullpen session Thursday. Doolittle, who has appeared in only one game this season, has been ailing with a strained left shoulder, among other injuries.

--OF Coco Crisp homered twice in his second rehab game Tuesday night for Class A Stockton. “Pretty encouraging,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday. “For him to do it that quickly, in his second game, is something to build on. Certainly, a great start for his second game.” Crisp has been on the disabled list since May 20 with a cervical strain.

--OF Josh Reddick registered his second straight three-hit game Wednesday, going 3-for-5 with a double and a run. Reddick has seven games with at least three hits this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They had good at-bats, good at-bats to come back and take a lead. We got two outs and a 1-2 count in the seventh and no runs in. The next thing you know, we didn’t have a lead anymore.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet. Venditte threw a right-handed bullpen session July 16. He made rehab appearances for Class A Stockton on July 23, July 25 and July 28. He will move his rehab to Triple-A Nashville and make back-to-back rehab appearances July 31 and Aug. 1. If those go well, he could be activated from the DL afterward.

--CF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones, which he subsequently passed. Crisp took practice swings July 17. He began baseball activities July 18, taking dry swings. He took live batting practice for the first time July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 27.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He will throw a bullpen session July 30.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He disclosed July 17 that he expected to miss at least one month.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

