Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Sean Doolittle’s first attempt to come back from a strained left shoulder this season ended after he threw one scoreless inning in relief for the Oakland Athletics on May 27 against Detroit.

Doolittle has much higher hopes for comeback No. 2 after throwing his first bullpen session Thursday since his setback that landed him back on the disabled list.

”It went really, really well,“ said Doolittle, who had 22 saves as the A’s closer last season. ”Very good. I felt great. Threw all my pitches. Very happy with how it went.

“My goal the whole time has been to come back and pitch this year. It’s starting to look like that’s something that is definitely a very realistic goal if everything continues to progress the way it has.”

During his first comeback try, Doolittle’s fastball topped out in the high 80s, far slower than his typical mid-90s heat. He said his fastball had much more zip Thursday than earlier this year.

“I feel a lot more free and easy,” Doolittle said before the A’s 3-1 loss to Cleveland. “I feel like the life on the ball, it’s definitely there. I think it was there more than it was before. I learned a lot about my body and my shoulder going through the process consecutive times, back to back times, and I think the biggest difference this time around is I trust it a lot more. It feels a lot stronger, I have a lot more confidence in it, and I think that’s allowed me to get back to my natural arm slot and get on top of the ball and throw harder.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin noticed the difference.

”That’s the best bullpen I’ve seen him throw,“ Melvin said. ”I think he feels psychologically a little bit better about letting it go. It seemed to me that he was guarding it a little bit more so the last time. He definitely was not this time. Threw all his pitches, 26 pitches. Sliders and changeups and looked way better to me than last time.

“It seemed like there was a lot more whip. A little bit farther away from his body than we saw last time, which at least suggests to me that he was just guarding it a little bit. He was afraid to let it go. And it didn’t look like that was the case today for him.”

Doolittle will throw another bullpen session Saturday.

“It is important for next year for him to get out there and pitch some innings and feel good about what he’s doing,” Melvin said. “It’s one thing to just throw a bullpen and your arm feels good. It’s another thing to get out there in games and look and see what the results might be.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 8-6, 3.72 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 6-7, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt (0-4) gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. Bassitt gave up all three runs in the first then pitched six straight shutout innings. In his past five starts he’s allowed a combined 10 runs over 29 innings with zero wins. “We’re just not giving him any run support,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He hasn’t won a game yet but I don’t think he’s given up more than three runs. He’s been good and he knows he’s here for a while. He’s done a nice job.”

--RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-4 with a double and drove in Oakland’s only run Thursday night in a 3-1 loss to Cleveland. Reddick is 13-for-33 (.394) with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over his past 10 games. He’s batting .311 (23-for-74) in July.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw a bullpen session Thursday for the first time since returning to the disabled list on May 28, one day after suffering a setback in his season debut. “It went really, really well,” Doolittle said.“Very good. I felt great.”

--DH/1B Billy Butler, who entered Thursday night’s game against Cleveland batting .214 in July, hit seventh in the order for the first time this season. He has hit fourth 67 times, fifth 20 times and sixth four times. Butler went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Oakland’s 3-1 loss to the Indians.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just not giving him any run support. He hasn’t won a game yet, but I don’t think he’s given up more than three runs. He’s been good, and he knows he’s here for a while. He’s done a nice job.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, on RHP Chris Bassitt, after a loss to the Indians on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen session July 30.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He played catch right-handed June 27 for the first time since going on the DL. He played catch June 29, making throws right-handed and left-handed from up to 75 feet. He played catch July 7, making throws right-handed and left-handed from 100 feet. Venditte threw a right-handed bullpen session July 16. He made rehab appearances for Class A Stockton on July 23, July 25 and July 28. He will move his rehab to Triple-A Nashville and make back-to-back rehab appearances July 31 and Aug. 1. If those go well, he could be activated.

--CF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 20 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 5. Crisp received an epidural injection June 1, and was shut down from baseball activities. As of July 3, he was away from the team at his home, resting and taking medication for two kidney stones, which he subsequently passed. Crisp took practice swings July 17. He began baseball activities July 18, taking dry swings. He took live batting practice for the first time July 21. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 27.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He disclosed July 17 that he expected to miss at least one month.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Eric O‘Flaherty

RHP Dan Otero

RHP R.J. Alvarez

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld