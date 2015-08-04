Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Making a roster move Monday to add infield depth and overall versatility, the Oakland A’s claimed infielder/outfielder Danny Valencia off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Valencia is a .266 career hitter in 479 games over six seasons for five teams -- Minnesota, Boston, Baltimore, Kansas City and Toronto. He has 44 home runs and 215 RBIs. This year, Valencia was batting .296 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs in 58 games for the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment Saturday.

Valencia is expected to report to the A’s on Tuesday.

“He swings the bat pretty well,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 9-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. “We’ll probably have him targeted to play against some lefties. I know he’s played a little bit of second, mostly third. We’ll see where he fits in as far as where we’re going to run him out there. It will probably be against left-handed pitching.”

During his career, Valencia has played 354 games at third base. He has also played second base, first base, left field and right field. This year, he started 27 games in left field, nine at third base, one in right field and one at first base.

Melvin said Valencia likely will get most of his playing time at third base and second base. If he plays third, then regular third baseman Brett Lawrie could move to second, a position he often played with Toronto.

“It just depends on how comfortable Valencia is (at second base),” Melvin said.

The right-handed-hitting Valencia is a .326 career batter against lefties and a .231 hitter vs. righties. However, he has 28 home runs and 124 RBIs vs. righties and just 16 homers and 91 RBIs vs. lefties. The numbers say he might eventually get some at-bats against right-handers, too.

“We’ll see,” Melvin said. “I know right now we’re looking at it mostly for left-handed pitching, but obviously if you do well when you’re in there, you make your own opportunities.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-7, 4.28 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt, 0-4, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jesse Chavez (5-11) lasted only 3 2/3 innings Monday night, allowing six runs on nine hits, including two home runs in a 9-2 loss to Baltimore. He has lost five of his past six decisions. Chavez gave up only five home runs through the end of June. Since then, he has allowed six over six starts. “Just off location-wise, being back over the plate one way too many times, and they took advantage of it and they did damage,” Chavez said. “I have to sit down and think about it. Got to go back and look at some tapes about mechanical things.”

--LHP Felix Doubront made his Oakland debut Monday night out of the bullpen, allowing three runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings in a 9-2 loss to Baltimore. Doubront, who was acquired in a trade with Toronto for cash, struck out five and walked none. “He got quite a few swings and misses,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s got some deception. Slider looked good. I thought as the game went along, he mixed his pitches a little bit better. He threw his changeup and his curveball a little bit more, where it looked like he just wanted to throw his fastball and his slider early. There’s definitely something there. He’s had some success, whether it’s in the bullpen or the starting rotation.”

--C Stephen Vogt ended his 0-for-28 streak with a double in the sixth inning in a 9-2 loss to Baltimore on Monday night. Vogt added an RBI double in the eighth inning. Vogt’s hitless streak was the second longest of his career, behind only an 0-for-32 to start his career.

--INF/OF Danny Valencia was claimed off waivers by Oakland from Toronto. He hit .296 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs in 58 games with the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment Saturday. Valencia has played primarily third base during his career, but this year he started 27 games in left field, nine at third base, one in right field and one at first base. A’s manager Bob Melvin said second base is another option. Valencia, 30, has spent six seasons in the major leagues, playing for the Twins, Red Sox, Orioles, Royals and Blue Jays.

--LHP/RHP Pat Venditte (straight right shoulder) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Venditte made three appearances in a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton and two with Triple-A Nashville. Before going on the DL, Venditte made four relief appearances for the A‘s, allowing no runs over 5 2/3 innings. A’s manager Bob Melvin said it was a tough decision to send Venditte to Nashville, and he expects to see him back in Oakland this season. “We want to try to keep as many guys as we can here. Options have a lot to do with it,” Melvin said. “Getting back after an injury, too, it gives us a chance not to run him out there too much. At the big league level, if a guy’s pitching well, you’re going to want to get him out there quite a bit. And coming off a little bit of an issue on the right side, we can work him back in a little easier there.”

--LF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and started Monday night against Baltimore, going 2-for-4 and scoring a run. Crisp hit second behind CF Billy Burns, giving the A’s two speedy switch hitters at the top of their batting order. Crisp hit .211 with two home runs and three RBIs in five games during a rehab stint with Class A Stockton. Crisp opened the season on the DL following right elbow surgery and hit .044 in 13 games after being reinstated May 6. He returned to the DL on May 23, retroactive to May 22. “I know last time I came back a little bit too soon, just a couple games,” Crisp said. “I didn’t really have a chance to find my swing. This time when I was down there, there were a couple of things I figured out all the way down to that last at-bat in A-ball, and when I came back up from rehabbing, I felt close to normal.”

--RHP Arnold Leon was recalled Monday from Triple-A Nashville, joining the A’s for the fifth time this season. During his first four stints with the A‘s, Leon went 0-0 with a 3.71 ERA in seven relief appearances. “We wanted to take a harder look at Arnold,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s been up here a couple times, hasn’t really gotten an opportunity to be in a prominent role. It’s just been one-inning stints for the most part.” Leon has spent most of his career as a starter, but the A’s see him more as a reliever now, someone capable of throwing multiple innings.

--RHP Dan Otero was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday as his rough season continued. Otero went 8-2 with a 2.28 ERA last season in 72 relief appearances, but he has now been sent down to Nashville twice this season. He is 2-4 with a 5.79 ERA in 29 games with the A’s this year. After being recalled from Nashville on July 12, Otero had a 4.32 ERA in six relief appearances.

--OF Jake Smolinski was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Smolinski, who was claimed off waivers by the A’s from Texas on June 21, was recalled from Nashville on July and hit .320 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games with Oakland. “He didn’t play his way out of here,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It was just a numbers thing based on the fact we had another outfielder coming back and we did need to keep another infielder. .. He impressed us. I expect to see him back here at some point in time this year, whether it’s in September or not. He’s a guy that we really liked and impressed us during his time that he was here.” Smolinski has also been working at first base, trying to become more versatile defensively.

--RF Josh Reddick (sore lower back) missed Monday’s game against Baltimore but took batting practice on the field before the game. He left Sunday’s game against Cleveland for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning. He was injured in the top of the fifth while making a running catch in foul territory. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was good to see him get a couple hits right away, because confidence-wise now he is out there playing.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on LF Coco Crisp collecting two hits Monday in his first game off the disabled list.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (stiff lower back) left the Aug. 2 game. He didn’t play Aug. 3, though he took batting practice. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He will throw a simulated game Aug. 4.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 1.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He disclosed July 17 that he expected to miss at least one month.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld