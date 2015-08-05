Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Sean Doolittle took a big step Tuesday in his bid to come back from a strained left shoulder for the second time this season.

The Oakland A’s left-hander threw a 27-pitch simulated game, and if his arm still feels good Wednesday, he could start a rehab assignment this weekend. Doolittle pitched against catcher Josh Phegley and outfielder Mark Canha, a pair of power hitters, and gave up no hits.

”I think he’s back,“ Phegley said. ”I think he’s back to normal. A lot of people speak about his fastball being tough to square up. It kind of has that rise and rides off your barrel. He gets a lot of foul balls. That’s all we did today was just foul pitches back.

“Fastball’s jumping. He had a good changeup. His breaking ball was really sharp. I think his arm feels good.”

Doolittle’s arm feels much, much better than it did during his first comeback bid, when his fastball never topped 89 mph. Doolittle made his season debut May 27 and pitched one scoreless inning, but he experienced a setback that day and returned to the disabled list.

“I felt good,” Doolittle said after his simulated game. “I felt like the (velocity) might have been a little higher (than in May), but it definitely seemed to be more deceptive. I was able to miss more barrels. Phegley and Canha squared a few balls up the last time I threw live BP to them, and this time there were a lot more foul balls, swings and misses. That’s some good feedback right there for sure.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin was impressed.

“I thought he threw the ball considerably better than we saw in his last simulated games, and the feedback from the hitters was the same.” Melvin said before the Athletics’ 5-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “So we’re excited about where he’s at right now. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. It’s all about how he feels the next day.”

Doolittle, who had a 2.73 ERA and 22 saves last season, was expected to anchor Oakland’s bullpen this season as the closer. That never happened, so now the goal is for Doolittle to return to action this season and gain some confidence for 2016.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 5-6, 3.24 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 6-7, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt pitched (1-4) pitched seven shutout innings Tuesday night in a 5-0 victory against the Orioles. The rookie gave up five hits, struck out a career-high seven and walked two as he earned his first victory as an Athletic. “Relief,” Bassitt said of his first win. “Simple as that.” In each of his first five starts this season, Bassitt allowed three or fewer runs but went 0-4. The A’s scored one run in each of those four losses, and Bassitt got a combined five runs of support in his first five starts. This time, the A’s gave him five runs of support in the first six innings.

--SS Marcus Semien hit his 10th home run of the season, a three-run blast in the sixth inning Tuesday night in Oakland’s 5-0 victory against Baltimore. With a runner on third and two outs, the Orioles issued an intentional walk to 2B Eric Sogard, a left-handed hitter. That brought Semien, Oakland’s No. 9 hitter, to the plate. Semien, a right-handed hitter, crushed RHP Chaz Roe’s 0-1 pitch over the left-center-field wall. “I was told that early on in pro ball, if you ever get in that situation, you want to have a little extra fire, but I just wanted to stay within myself and do the best I could no matter what,” Semien said. “I‘m just glad it happened like that.”

--RF Josh Reddick (sore lower back) was a late scratch from the lineup and missed his second straight game Tuesday against Baltimore. He was injured Sunday while making a running catch in foul territory against Cleveland. Mark Canha replaced Reddick in the lineup and went 0-for-3.

--3B/1B Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, opening a roster spot for INF/OF Danny Valencia, who was acquired on Monday from Toronto in a trade. Muncy was recalled July 28 from Nashville but made just one appearance in his second stint this season with the A‘s. He started against Cleveland on Saturday and went 1-for-3 with a double. For the season with Oakland, Muncy is batting .207 with two home runs and six RBIs in 35 games.

--INF/OF Danny Valencia was added to the active roster Tuesday, one day after being traded by Toronto to the A‘s. He didn’t arrive at the O.co Coliseum in time to take batting practice and did not make an appearance Tuesday night in Oakland’s 5-0 victory against Baltimore.

--LHP Eric O‘Flaherty was traded Tuesday to the Mets for a player to be named later for cash. O‘Flaherty was designated for assignment Saturday. He went 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA in 25 relief appearances for the A’s this season. Left-handed hitters batted just .186 against him while righties hit .420.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t care about ERA. I don’t care about hits. I just care about winning. I don’t care about anything else. I don’t look at my stats. I can tell you what my record is pretty much every single time.” -- RHP Chris Bassitt, after earning his first major league win Tuesday in the Athletics’ 5-0 win over the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (stiff lower back) left the Aug. 2 game. He didn’t play Aug. 3-4, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and might start a rehab assignment as soon as Aug. 7.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 1.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld