Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Athletics outfielder Coco Crisp disclosed before Wednesday’s game that he is just going to have to learn to live with pain in his neck.

The question is: How much and how much is too much?

Crisp, who suffered a cervical strain earlier this season, wrenched his neck a bit while diving for a fly ball in Tuesday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles.

The veteran was able to stay in the game, but woke up with enough soreness Wednesday that he had to be scratched from manager Bob Melvin’s original lineup.

Crisp noted before the game that he realizes the cure for the pain is surgery. But he was told such a surgery, which would involve his spine, would be career-ending.

So, he’s willing to take things one day at a time. So the A’s are forced to do so as well.

In fact, Crisp appears to be on an inning-by-inning basis these days. By the end of Wednesday’s 7-3, 10-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles, he had declared himself available to pinch-hit.

He grounded out in that role in the ninth inning, then stayed on to play left field in the 10th.

Will Crisp be able to start Thursday in the series opener against the Houston Astros? He hopes so.

Truth be told: He has no idea.

RECORD: 48-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-5, 4.58) at Athletics (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-0, 3.09)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Brooks already is making Athletics fans forget INF/OF Ben Zobrist. The rookie hopes to build upon a splashy Oakland debut when he pitches the opener of a four-game series against the Houston Astros on Thursday night. Brooks, acquired July 28 from Kansas City in the Zobrist trade, limited the Cleveland Indians to one run on five hits over 7 1/3 innings last Saturday in just his second major league start. He has never faced the Astros.

--RHP Kendall Graveman ran his winless string to five games in Wednesday’s 7-3, 10-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Graveman left a 3-3 game in the sixth inning, but not before giving up six hits. Opponents are now hitting .298 (31-for-104) against him in his last five games.

--LF Coco Crisp woke up with a sore neck Wednesday morning and had to be scratched from the Athletics’ original lineup a couple hours before game time. Crisp, who went on the disabled list earlier this season with a cervical strain, apparently aggravated the earlier injury when diving for a fly ball in Tuesday’s win over the Baltimore Orioles. Crisp assured the new injury is not serious, and in fact declared himself available for pinch-hitting duties in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 7-3, 10-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He grounded out.

--3B/OF Danny Valencia doubled in his Athletics debut Wednesday in a 7-3, 10-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Valencia, acquired on waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays earlier in the week, will be used mostly as a third baseman against left-handed starters, as was the case Wednesday. He played mostly second base when used as an infielder with the Blue Jays. But A’s manager Bob Melvin said he plans to move INF Brett Lawrie from third to second when he plays in tandem with Valencia.

--INF Brett Lawrie made just his second start of the season at second base Wednesday. He is advised to get used to it. Athletics manager Bob Melvin indicated before the 7-3, 10-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles that Lawrie would move from third base to second when he plays in tandem with newcomer 3B/OF Danny Valencia against left-handed starters. Lawrie made 98 of his first 99 starts this season at third base.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some situational at-bats where we didn’t get it done. Man on second and nobody out and we don’t get him over to third and we don’t get him in. Usually in close games, those will come back and bite you.” -- Athletics manager Bob Melvin, after a loss to Baltimore on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Coco Crisp (sore neck) suffered the injury Aug. 4. He had to be scratched from the Athletics’ initial lineup on Aug. 5 after showing up to the ballpark in pain, but later entered the game as a pinch-hitter.

--RF Josh Reddick (stiff lower back) left the Aug. 2 game. He didn’t play Aug. 3-4, but entered as a pinch hitter Aug. 5. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and might start a rehab assignment as soon as Aug. 7.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 1.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld