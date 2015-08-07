Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Entering Thursday night’s game against the Houston Astros, the Oakland Athletics’ bullpen owned a 4.14 ERA for the season, higher than all but two teams in the major leagues. Over the previous eight games, A’s relievers had a 5.70 ERA.

What happened in the opener of a four-game series against the Astros shouldn’t have come as a shock to anyone.

The A’s bullpen melted down not once but twice in a 5-4, 10-inning loss at the O.Co Coliseum, wasting a gem from rookie right-hander Aaron Brooks.

Brooks gave up just one run on four hits over seven innings, and the A’s built a 2-1 lead. However, Houston scored three times in the eighth. The big blow was a two-run homer by rookie shortstop Carlos Correa off A’s right-hander Fernando Rodriguez.

With two outs and a runner on second, Rodriguez fell behind 2-0 in the count, then left a pitch over the plate that Correa launched into the left field seats for his 14th home run of the season.

“I was trying to go away,” Rodriguez said. “Just totally missed my spot. The pitch was right down the middle, up and in. Pretty much anybody could have hit it out.”

The Astros added another run in the inning off left-hander Fernando Abad, cashing in on a walk, a single and an error by center fielder Billy Burns.

Oakland scored twice in the ninth to force extra innings, but in the top of the 10th, Houston scored a run off right-hander Edward Mujica.

Second baseman Jose Altuve lined a leadoff single, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on third baseman Jed Lowrie’s two-out, opposite-field double down the left field line. With a 3-2 count, Mujica threw a fastball away, and Lowrie went with it to left.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-62

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 13-5, 2.35 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 11-4, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Brooks pitched his second straight gem for the A’s but got a no-decision Thursday night in Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to Houston. Brooks allowed just one run on four hits over seven innings in his third career major league start and second since being traded by the Royals to the A’s on July 28. Brooks, who earned his first big league win Saturday against the Indians, struck out seven and walked one.

--C Stephen Vogt hit his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot in the second inning of Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to Houston on Thursday night. The home run, which came on a full count, was Vogt’s first since July 12 at Cleveland and snapped a 16-game drought. He launched RHP Scott Feldman’s cutter high and deep over the center field fence.

--3B Brett Lawrie crushed a mammoth home run Thursday night in Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to Houston at the O.co Coliseum. Leading off the sixth inning, Lawrie sent a shot that hit high off the facing beyond the 400-foot mark in center and bounced off a window in a luxury suite. The home run was Lawrie’s 10th of the season and came on a 3-2 count. Astros RHP Scott Feldman threw a low sinker, and Lawrie launched it. “That ball was crushed,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He has the power to do that. You watch him take (batting practice) and see how athletic and strong he is.”

--RHP Sonny Gray will start Friday in a marquee pitching matchup against Houston LHP Dallas Keuchel, a fellow Cy Young Award candidate. Gray is 11-4 with a 2.12 ERA, second lowest in the American League. Keuchel is 13-5 with 2.12 ERA, third lowest in the AL. Keuchel is tied for the league lead in victories. “There’s always premier matchups that you look at a little differently when two guys have done as both those guys have this year,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Those are the type of games where it’s great to watch as a fan, as a manager as well, as long as you’re on the right side of it. You really don’t expect too many runs to be scored.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Friday night with Class A Stockton and appears to be on a fast track back to the A’s roster. He threw only one bullpen session before getting cleared for a rehab assignment. Doolittle started the season on the disabled list and made his debut May 27, pitching one scoreless inning but experiencing a setback and returning to the DL. He said his arm feels much stronger now than in May. “I expect it to go better than it did last time,” Doolittle said of his rehab assignment. “I would like to be able to move the fastball around the zone and maybe work in a couple off-speed pitches. But the first time out, you’re really just trying to make sure you’re getting your feet under you and you’re staying within yourself and that trust and that confidence that you built up in your shoulder to be OK, make sure all that stuff is there. I‘m looking forward to this one a lot after working so hard.”

--LF Coco Crisp (sore neck) returned to the starting lineup Thursday night against Houston and went 0-for-5 in Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss. He tweaked his neck while making a diving catch Tuesday against Baltimore. He was scratched from the lineup Wednesday but entered the game as a pinch hitter. Crisp has slid head-first throughout his career, but he is practicing feet-first slides, which would reduce the risk of aggravating his neck. Crisp nearly hit a three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth, but Astros RF Colby Rasmus caught the deep fly ball on the warning track. “There was no doubt in my mind that it was at least off the wall,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “I thought it was out when he hit it, but (it was) just a little short.”

--RF Josh Reddick (stiff lower back) was in the starting lineup Thursday for the first time since Sunday, when he was injured while making a running catch in foul territory against Cleveland. Reddick didn’t play Monday or Tuesday but entered Wednesday’s game against Baltimore as a pinch hitter. Reddick went 1-for-5 Thursday in Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning loss to the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a big opportunity, I feel like something that Royals weren’t able to do for me right now. I‘m really thankful Oakland is confident and willing to give me that shot.” -- RHP Aaron Brooks, who made a second strong start for the A’s on Thursday but wound up with a no-decision. Houston went on to beat Oakland 5-4 in 10 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Coco Crisp (sore neck) was hurt Aug. 4. He appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 5, and he was back in the starting lineup Aug. 6.

--RF Josh Reddick (stiff lower back) left the Aug. 2 game. He didn’t play Aug. 3-4, but entered as a pinch hitter Aug. 5. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 6.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he will begin a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 1.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld