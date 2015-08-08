Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland A’s right-hander Sonny Gray said it’s still too early to start talking about his chances of winning the American League’s Cy Young Award.

Then again, after Gray outdueled Houston’s Dallas Keuchel in a battle Friday night between contenders for the award, it’s hard to avoid the topic.

Gray (12-4) threw his fifth career complete game and third this season in a 3-1 victory at the O.co Coliseum. He allowed just one run on five hits, struck out five and walked none while winning for the fifth time in his past six decisions.

“I haven’t seen anyone better,” A’s catcher Josh Phegley said. “The stuff he’s managed to do, with our record, and us losing a lot of games this year has been tough. He goes out there and puts together a performance every time he’s on the mound, so he’s right up there.”

Gray has 12 wins for an A’s team that is in last place in the AL West at 49-62.

Keuchel (13-6) allowed three runs and 10 hits over 7 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking two. Good, but not good enough against Gray.

”I‘m not really pitching against the other pitcher, it’s the other team and their lineup,“ Gray said. ”That’s really what my focus is going in.

“I just challenged them a lot with my fastball. It wasn’t the best that it’s been. Slider wasn’t the best that it’s been, but I was trying to make them put the ball in play as quick as possible and as early in counts as possible.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 13-5, 4.27 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 5-11, 3.88 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (12-4) threw his fifth career complete game and third this season Friday night in a 3-1 victory against the Houston Astros and left-hander Dallas Keuchel, a fellow American League All-Star. Gray allowed one run on five hits, struck out five and walked none. Gray lowered his ERA to 2.06, outdueling Keuchel in a battle of contenders for the American League Cy Young Award.

--3B Danny Valencia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Friday in a 3-1 victory against Houston as he continued his dominance of LHP Dallas Keuchel, who started the All-Star Game for the American League. Valencia made his second start for the A’s since being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Monday. Valencia entered the game batting .556 against Keuchel, going 5-for-9 with two doubles, one home run and three RBIs. A’s manager Bob Melvin had him hit fourth in the lineup. “Not too many guys have those kind of numbers off Keuchel,” Melvin said. “I mean 5-for-9 with a homer going in. Then he hits a homer, shoots a ball the other way, gets a walk. Obviously sees the ball pretty well off him, which I would say the majority of the American League does not.” Valencia also played flawless defense and made a spectacular catch of a ball in foul territory after a long run.

--C Josh Phegley went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and scored a run Friday night in a 3-1 victory against Houston. Phegley went the opposite way to right field for both hits off Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel. “I think we all kind of figured we had to do that,” Phegley said. “I think that was the third time I’ve faced him this year, and I‘m mainly a pull guy. You could tell by the way they were playing me, and it just hasn’t worked against him. He’s a good sinkerballer, keeps the ball down and I’ve pounded seven at-bats to shortstop, so I was like, ‘I‘m just going to shoot that hole they have for me over there,’ and it worked out for us.”

--RF Josh Reddick was out of the starting lineup Friday night against Houston and left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Reddick, a left-handed hitter, is 1-for-15 lifetime against Keuchel. He’s also still nursing a sore lower back. He started Thursday for the first time since being injured Sunday against Cleveland. He played Wednesday off the bench. “It’s still bothering him a little bit,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Reddick’s lower back before Oakland’s 3-1 victory. “This is a good day to give him a day off. He’s faced him a few times and doesn’t have too much success, not that anybody does. It’s a good day to give him a day after coming back out and playing the last part of a game where we didn’t expect him to play and then playing all night last night. Especially with a day game tomorrow it’s a good time to give him off.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) began a rehab assignment Friday night with Class A Stockton and pitched a perfect inning in relief against Rancho Cucamonga. Doolittle had no strikeouts or walks. Doolittle will make his next rehab appearance Monday. “Then we’ll see where we’re at with him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

--RHP Dawrin Frias was acquired from the Mets on Friday as the player to be named when the A’s traded LHP Eric O‘Flaherty on Aug. 4. He was assigned to Class A Vermont. Frias, 23, has spent most of the season in Class A, spending time at Savannah and Brooklyn. He has made 19 relief appearances and has a 7.23 ERA. The Mets initially signed him on Oct. 9, 2008, as a non-drafted free agent from the Dominican Republic.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I haven’t seen anyone better. The stuff he’s managed to do, with our record, and us losing a lot of games this year has been tough. He goes out there and puts together a performance every time he’s on the mound, so he’s right up there.” -- A’s catcher Josh Phegley, on Oakland pitcher Sonny Gray.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Josh Reddick (stiff lower back) left the Aug. 2 game. He didn’t play Aug. 3-4, but entered as a pinch hitter Aug. 5. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 6.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He will make his next rehab appearance Aug. 10.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 26. He threw his first bullpen session June 16. He threw a bullpen session June 29. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on July 20, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 1.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld