Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A’s third baseman Danny Valencia stayed red hot Sunday for his new team, hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning and a walk-off single with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth, leading Oakland to a 5-4 victory against Houston.

Since being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 3, Valencia has gone 7-for-16 (.438) with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs. Valencia made his third straight start and hit fourth for the straight game.

“We got a gift-wrapped present from Toronto, I promise you that,” said A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt, who allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings. “My goodness. How he got (designated for assignment) is shocking to every single person on this team, including coaches.”

Valencia raised his batting average for the season to .309 and, after an off day Monday, will face the Blue Jays on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series in Toronto.

“You want to go in there swinging the bat well, but they have good pitching, they have a great team and they’re probably the hottest team in baseball right now,” Valencia said. “It’s going to be a challenge for us going in there. To win the series would be huge.”

The A’s are still in last place in the American League West, but they took three of four from the first-place Astros and cut their deficit to 10 games, the smallest it’s been since July 20.

“We’re resilient,” Valencia said. “There’s a lot of fight in here, and our pitching does a good job of keeping us in the game. It’s just a matter of us scoring some runs, stringing some hits, clutch hits, moving guys over and stuff like that. It’s huge taking 3 of 4 from them. We’re a pretty good team here.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-62

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graveman, 6-7, 3.90 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 10-2, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt allowed just one run and three hits over 6 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 5-4 victory against Houston on Sunday. He struck out a career-high 10 and threw a career-high 112 pitches. “They were being extra aggressive,” Bassitt said of the Blue Jays. “They’re a really, really aggressive team. So I mean that curve ball is obviously going to be a lot more effective when a team’s extremely aggressive.” Bassitt threw his seventh straight gem since being recalled July 25 from Triple-A Nashville for the fourth time this season, but he’s 1-4 during that stretch. He received five runs of support in his previous start, a 5-0 victory against Baltimore, but a combined six runs in his other six starts since being recalled.

--3B Danny Valencia had a walk-off single in the ninth inning with two outs and the bases loaded Sunday in a 5-4 victory against Houston. He also hit a solo home run in the fourth inning. Since being claimed off waivers from Toronto on Monday, Valencia has gone 7-for-16 (.438) with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs.

--C Josh Phegley went 1-for-3, walked and scored two runs Sunday in a 5-4 victory against Houston. He’s batting .303 (10-for-33) over his past 11 games with six RBIs. Phegley also threw out Astros 2B Jose Altuve, the American League’s leading base stealer, at second in the eighth inning after Altuve led off with a walk.

--RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs Sunday in a 5-4 win against Houston. Reddick recorded his 28th multi-hit game of the season. He raised his average to .283 and now has 60 RBIs, six more than he finished with last season and 25 off his career high set in 2012.

--LF Coco Crisp, who left Saturday’s game following the second inning after having a nauseous reaction to a of a medication, was in the lineup again Sunday and went 1-for-5 in a 5-4 victory against Houston. “He felt a little better after the game yesterday,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Crisp is batting .091.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) threw a bullpen session in Oakland on Sunday and will make his second rehab appearance on Tuesday, this time for Triple-A Nashville. He pitched a scoreless inning Friday for Class A Stockton. “He’ll have a few outings there and then we’ll see how he’s doing and at the right time we’ll bring him back,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. According to Melvin, it’s possible that Doolittle could be activated during the A’s next homestand, Aug. 18-23.

--RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. Thompson began the season on the DL and began a rehab assignment July 20. The A’s claimed Thompson off waivers from the White Sox on Nov. 4. He made his major league debut last season with the White Sox. In five relief appearances for the White Sox, he went 0-0 with a 10.13 ERA. In 189 career minor league appearances, all but three in relief, he went 18-8 with a 2.55 ERA. The White Sox chose him in the 44th round of the 2009 draft.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re just going to battle. It’s not over, and we’re still trying to win games.” -- A’s C Josh Phegley, after the A’s beat the Astros for the third straight time and took three of four games in the series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He will move his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 8.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Arnold Leon

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld