Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Oakland Athletics were up to their old tricks again Tuesday in the second inning.

Shortstop Marcus Semien made his 30th error of the season on a throw and second baseman Eric Sogard made his fifth error of the season on a fielding play.

The errors led to a three-run inning for the Toronto Blue Jays and that was the difference in a 4-2 loss for the Athletics.

The Athletics have committed 96 errors, most in the majors. Third baseman Brett Lawrie has 20 errors to rank second in the American League to Semien.

It is the first time that the A’s have had two players with 20 or more errors since 1983.

The errors have led to 49 unearned runs, second in the majors to the San Diego Padres who have allowed 53.

The victim on Tuesday was right-hander Kendall Graveman, who took the loss by allowing four runs (two earned).

But he defended his fielders.

“Those guys go out there and work their butts off every day,” Graveman said. “You see Semien out there are one o’clock every day, working, working, working. He’s going to be a great plyer for us. I just have to continue to find a way to keep our team in the game right there.”

Semien realized his mistake on the error he made on a grounder by catcher Russell Martin. “When I went to field it, I shouldn’t even have had the runner at second on my mind. As I caught it, I was bobbling the ball and never really got a good grip and tried to do everything at once. And it didn’t work out.”

The inning started when Blue Jays designated hitter Chris Colabello hit a double that bounced over the head of left fielder Coco Crisp.

“That might have been the worst inning we’ve played this year,” manager Bob Melvin said. “And we’ve had some bad defensive innings.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-0, 2.41 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-10, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Brooks, who was acquired from the Kansas City Royals, in the deal for INF/OF Ben Zobrist will make his third start for the Athletics on Wednesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He is the fourth pitcher in Oakland history to throw at least seven innings while allowing one or no runs in each of his first four games with the team. In his only career appearance against the Blue Jays he allowed five hits, three walks and seven runs in two-thirds of an inning in a 12-2 loss on May 31, 2014.

--RHP Kendall Graveman, a former Blue Jays minor-leaguer, lost his fourth straight decision when he allowed five hits, one walk and four runs (two earned) in 4 2/3 innings in a 4-2 loss to Toronto on Tuesday. He has a 7.20 ERA in two starts this season against his former team. But manager Bob Melvin felt that he deserved better Tuesday. He Athletics committed two errors in Toronto’s three-run second and a double bounced over the head of LF Coco Crisp in the inning. “We made him throw a lot of pitches that inning,” Melvin said. “That was a bad fate for Kendall. Kendall pitched a lot better than what he ended up getting and had to come out of the game early because of the pitch count.”

--INF/OF Danny Valencia was 1-for-4 with an RBI double Tuesday in the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Oakland claimed him off waivers from Toronto of Aug. 3 after he was designated for assignment. He has hit safely in each of his five game since joining Oakland, batting .400 (8-for-20) with two homers and six RBIs.

--SS Marcus Semien made his major league leading 30th error of the season in the second inning of the 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. It was one of two errors by the Athletics in the inning. “Right now, I‘m taking this one kind of hard,” Semien said of his throwing error. The Blue Jays scored three runs (two unearned) in the inning.

--3B Brett Lawrie was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday the 4-2 loss to his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his first game at Rogers Centre since he was traded in the offseason to Oakland in a deal that brought 3B Josh Donaldson to Toronto. He received a warm reception from the fans when he came to bat for the first time to lead off the second inning. “I didn’t know what to expect,” Lawrie said. “I expected just to come out there play like I always play. I was hoping they would receive me the way they did. It worked out for the best. It was good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a day off (Monday) and it looked like we had about five off in the first couple of innings of the game.” -- Athletics manager Bob Melvin, after a loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He moveed his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 8.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Arnold Leon

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld