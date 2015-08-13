Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- When a team loses 10-3 as the Athletics did on Wednesday, it can be difficult to find positives.

But there were some for the A’s in their second successive loss to the surging Blue Jays.

First, there was left-hander Felix Doubront, picked up on July 31 from the Blue Jays. When right-hander Aaron Brooks could not complete the second inning on Wednesday, Doubront came in.

After throwing some gas on the fire -- allowing an RBI single to catcher Russell Martin and a three-run homer to first baseman Justin Smoak -- Doubront finished the game. He allowed five hits and two runs in his 6 1/3 innings but more important saved the bullpen.

“That was a savior,” manager Bob Melvin said. “You’re wondering how deep you’re going to have to go into the bullpen. To finish the game like that really saved the bullpen. And he pitched effectively after what looked to be a little bit of a slow start for him.”

Then there was the play of Sam Fuld in left field. He threw out Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki at home in the Blue Jays’ seven-run second inning and made a sensational diving catch on Blue Jays center fielder Kevin Pillar in the fifth when he seemed to have no chance.

“It’s amazing,” Melvin said. “There was at least one ball when it was hit I didn’t think he had any chance at. Whether it’s left, whether it’s center, whether it’s right, he’s one of the premier defenders in the league at any position.”

Then Danny Valencia, who got the start at third base with Brett Lawrie shifting to second, homered in the second inning. It was his 10th homer of the season, and his third with the Athletics, who claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 3.

Valencia has hit in all six games he has played for Oakland, going 9-for-21 (.429) with seven RBIs.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-4, 2.06 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 12-5, 3.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray will make his 24th start of the season Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gray leads the American League and is second in the majors in earned-run average (2.06). He has two complete games in his past three starts in which he is 2-0 with a 0.72 ERA and three complete games in his past six starts (3-1, 1.72 ERA). He is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays. He had a no-decision against Toronto on July 22, allowing nine hits, two walks and two runs in seven innings.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (left shoulder strain) allowed one run on a home run and struck out three in one inning Tuesday for Triple-A Nashville. It was the second outing of his minor-league rehabilitation assignment that started Friday with Class A Stockton. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said he hit 92 miles an hour. He is scheduled to throw for Nashville again on Friday. He opened the season on the disabled list with a strained left rotator cuff, made his season debut May 27, and returned to the DL.

--INF/OF Danny Valencia homered in the second inning Wednesday to give him at least one hit in each of the six games he has played for the Athletics. Oakland claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 3 after he was designated for assignment. He is batting .429 (9-for-21) in the six games with three homers and seven RBIs.

--DH Billy Butler returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after not starting in the three previous games. He singled and scored a run in the second inning and went 1-for-4. He grounded into one double play and lined into another double play.

--SS Marcus Semien, who had played in all but one of the A’s previous 114 games, was not in the starting lineup Wednesday. Manager Bob Melvin said it was a combination of artificial turf, an afternoon game on Thursday and avoiding the knuckleball of RHP R.A. Dickey that led to the decision. Semien made his 30th error of the season Tuesday in a 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He left a lot of balls in the middle of the plate and you’ve got a pretty hot-hitting team. When you miss out over the plate, you end up paying. Got behind some. He just wasn’t as sharp as we’ve seen the last couple of times.” -- Athletics manager Bob Melvin, on RHP Aaron Brooks, who allowed eight runs in 1 2/3 innings in the loss to the Blue Jays Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11 and was scheduled to pitch for Nashville again on Aug. 14.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton on Aug. 12.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Arnold Leon

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld