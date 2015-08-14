Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Sonny Gray’s excellence is one thing the Oakland Athletics have been able count on this season.

But even that was taken away from them Thursday.

The right-hander, who leads the American League with a 2.06 ERA over 23 starts, developed back spasms Wednesday night and they persisted Thursday so right-hander Jesse Chavez got the start.

That created a problem for manager Bob Melvin because Chavez had been listed to start Friday.

Before the team left for Baltimore and a four-game series with the Orioles, Melvin ruled out Gray starting Friday. He also said that right-hander Chris Bassitt, who is scheduled to start Saturday, would not have his start moved up to Friday.

Left-hander Felix Doubront pitched 6 1/3 innings in relief in a 10-3 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday and obviously he was unavailable to start.

One possibility was recalling left-hander Brad Mills from Triple-A Nashville for the start.

Chavez put in a good effort Thursday, allowing four runs in six innings and striking out nine. His one mistake was a pitch to Blue Jays shortstop Ryan Goins in the second inning that resulted in a three-run home runs.

“Really one pitch, he was trying to go up and in to Goins and left it out over the plate where he got the barrel on it,” Melvin said. “Other than that he was great. Pitched well against a hot lineup.”

Melvin was not sure when Gray would return.

“We’ll monitor him and see how he feels in Baltimore,” he said. “We’ll get him in there when we feel it’s the proper time to get him in there. At this point we’re not sure.”

Gray is a significant pitcher for the Athletics. Right-hander Kendall Graveman, who was traded from Toronto to Oakland in the offseason, said he has learned from watching Gray this season.

He also had seen him as an opponent in college.

”I played against him when he was at Vanderbilt and I was at Mississippi State,“ Graveman said. ”You watch the way he competes, you watch the way he goes after people, you watch the way he challenges hitters and he’s not going to shy away from anyone.

”I think that’s the biggest thing I learned from Sonny is he goes out there man, he might throw 15 strikes in a row. It’s one of those things, he’s not going to nibble. He’s going to throw with conviction, say ‘here it is hit it’ and if you hit him, you hit him. If you don’t he does what he usually does. It’s been neat to watch him.

“You might look at him as a precise guy but mentally he’s one of the strongest in the game right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-65

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Athletics (TBA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 9-7, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (back spasms) did not make his scheduled start Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays. Instead, RHP Jesse Chavez took the start on regular rest and allowed four runs in six innings despite nine strikeouts and took the loss in the Blue Jays 4-2 win. Manager Bob Melvin had not decided on a starter for Friday when the A’s open a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Chavez was supposed to start Friday. Melvin was not sure when Gray, who leads the American League with a 2.06 ERA, will return to the rotation. He ruled out a return on Friday in Baltimore so a pitcher like LHP Brad Mills could be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make the start.

--RHP Jesse Chavez allowed six hits, no walks, four runs and struck out nine in six innings Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA in his career against Toronto. He is 2-7 with a 4.62 ERA on the road this season and is 4-5 with a 2.92 ERA at home this season. He has allowed five home runs over his past 21 2/3 innings.

--INF/OF Danny Valencia was 0-for-4 and hit into two double plays in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Valencia had at least one hit in his six previous games with Oakland after he was claimed off waivers from Toronto on Aug. 3. He batted .391 (9-for-23) in the six games with three doubles, three homers, and seven RBIs.

--SS Marcus Semien, who did not play for the second time this season on Wednesday, returned to the lineup Thursday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was 1-for-3 with a run scored. He is 13-for-34 (.382) with two home runs and six RBIs over his past 11 games after hitting two home runs with seven RBIs in his previous 68 games.

--C Stephen Vogt was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter Thursday in the 4-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. He is 6-for-52 (.115) with four doubles and a home run over his past 17 games. He is batting .174 (23-for-132) with two home runs and seven RBIs over his past 37 games after hitting .308 with 13 homers and 53 RBIs over his first 70 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think he went in with the right attitude. I don’t think you want to be ambushed like that and be thrown in there.” -- Athletics C Josh Phegley, on RHP Jesse Chavez, who took the loss after having his start pushed up to Thursday from Friday due to injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Sonny Gray (back spasms) did not make his scheduled start Aug. 13. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11 and was scheduled to pitch for Nashville again on Aug. 14.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton on Aug. 12.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Arnold Leon

LHP Felix Doubront

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld