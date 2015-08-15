Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Oakland A’s were keeping their fingers crossed on Friday about starter Sonny Gray, who was scratched from this start due to back spasms that popped up a few days ago.

Manager Bob Melvin said before Friday’s loss in Baltimore that Gray, who simply threw the ball on Friday without incident, will throw in the bullpen on Saturday, and they’ll see how the right-hander feels after all that.

“He did feel better,” Melvin said. “He’ll throw a bullpen tomorrow, and then we’ll see how he feels throwing off the mound. If everything feels good, then we’ll pick a day for him. (The) earliest he’d pitch is Monday.”

The whole situation is puzzling because Gray’s never dealt with this before.

“That’s why it was so, like, weird,” Gray said. “I was kind of like, more freaked out more than anything. I was standing right beside one of the trainers when it happened. I just kind of bent over to grab something, and then I got like halfway back up and I look at him and was like ‘What’s going on?'”

There’s still a chance that Gray could pitch in the finale of this series on Monday. If not, he could even go on Tuesday against the Dodgers -- possibly versus Clayton Kershaw, a match-up that would intrigue many.

For right now, though, Gray’s just trying to rest and let his back get loose and settle down.

“I’ve had a lot of people that have dealt with similar issues say that’s just kind of how it is,” Gray said. “Kind of how it happens.”

RECORD: 51-66

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: A’s (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-4, 2.48 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-8, 4.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Brad Mills struggled throughout his five-inning effort. He gave up three runs on seven hits in his first major-league start since last July 1 and was in trouble three separate times but still worked his way out of it. All he gave up was a three-run homer to CF Adam Jones as a last-minute fill-in for RHP Sonny Gray (scratched, back spasms). “Any time you have a 4-0 lead, you feel you’re in a pretty good position to win the game,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “Just a three-run homer -- and that’s what they do is hit home runs -- got them right back in it.”

--RHP Fernando Rodriguez had a scary moment in the ninth. The game was tied with runners at first and third and two outs when SS J.J. Hardy hit a shot off Rodriguez’s leg or foot that died right there. But he couldn’t find it momentarily as the tie-breaking run sped toward the plate -- before finally seeing the ball and barely throwing out Hardy in time.

--C Stephen Vogt gave the offense a boost with his 3-for-5 performance. His two-run homer gave the A’s a 4-0 lead in the fifth inning, but Oakland could not hold the lead. “We just made three bad pitches tonight,” Vogt said. “That’s the story of the game. And, unfortunately, they hurt us.”

--LF Coco Crisp showed some of his old form in this game, something the A’s hope to see more of in the future. Crisp entered the game with an .096 average in 22 games this year -- going just 8-for-73 -- but went 4-for-6 with three doubles and an RBI. That raised his average to .139.

--3B Danny Valencia snapped out of a slump in style on Friday. He ended an 0-for-10 skid with a game-tying single in the ninth off Orioles LHP Zach Britton that forced extra innings.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz left after giving up a one-out double to C Caleb Joseph in the 13th due to forearm tightness. He got the loss despite pitching pretty well in his 2 1/3-inning stint. He told the media afterward that he didn’t think it would be a big problem.

--RHP Arnold Leon was optioned to Triple-A Nashville to open a roster spot for Brad Mills in this game. Leon went 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA in nine games. On the 40-man roster, Oakland had to designate RHP Taylor Thompson for assignment.

QUOTE TO NOTE: -- “We just made three bad pitches tonight. That’s the story of the game. And, unfortunately, they hurt us.” - A’s C Stephen Vogt, after Oakland’s 13-inning loss to Baltimore.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (left forearm tightness) was pulled in the 13th inning of the Aug. 14 game. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--RHP Sonny Gray (back spasms) did not make his scheduled start Aug. 13 or 14. He is day-to-day. He threw some on the sidelines on Aug. 14 and may throw a bullpen on Aug. 15. The earliest he could return is Aug. 17.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11 and was scheduled to pitch for Nashville again on Aug. 14.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton on Aug. 12.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

