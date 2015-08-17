Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Oakland A’s right-hander Sonny Gray will start Monday in the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles after being scratched from his previous outing because of back spasms.

Gray began to experience the back issues Wednesday. As a result, Oakland manager Bob Melvin decided to play it safe and start right-hander Jesse Chavez the following day against Toronto to give Gray more rest.

The team thought about moving Gray back another day so he could pitch Tuesday against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. However, Gray said he was ready to go, so Melvin obliged.

“We wanted to get him out there as soon as we can,” Melvin said. “He would love to pitch against Kershaw and that was quite the potential marquee matchup. But he wants to be out there for his team as soon as he can.”

Gray is 12-4 with a 2.06 ERA. He threw a bullpen session Friday with no ill-effects. There will be no limit to his pitch count against the Orioles on Monday.

“If that were the case, we’d probably give it a little more time,” Melvin said. “We feel like he’ll be ready to go on Monday.”

Gray was optimistic about the injury when the team arrived in Baltimore on Friday.

“Thankfully, it’s really kind of progressing better and better,” Gray said. “I threw, and it really couldn’t have went any better.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-68

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Athletics (Sonny Gray, 12-4, 2.06 ERA ) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 8-7, 4.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Danny Valencia was back in the lineup Sunday against the Orioles after being scratched from the previous game with soreness in his back and hamstring. “He’s better,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He needed the full day.” Valencia went 1-for-4.

--INF Brett Lawrie was supposed to have the day off Saturday, but was forced into the lineup when Danny Valencia was scratched because of soreness in his back and hamstring. Lawrie started at second base on Sunday with Valencia back in the lineup. He went 2-for-4 with a homer and is batting .263 on the season.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz left Friday’s game with tightness in his forearm. However, it does not appear that he will have to go on the DL. Still, the A’s want to give him some extra rest. “We will probably hold him out another day,” manager Bob Melvin said.

--RHP Kevin Graveman is 0-5 with a 6.89 ERA in his last seven outings. The A’s have also lost all seven of those games. In an 18-2 loss to the Orioles on Sunday, Graveman (6-9) was charged with six runs on eight hits with one walk and four strikeouts on 70 pitches. “It was tough putting my team in that position there,” Graveman said. “I take full responsibility for what happened today. I put some guys in bad positions.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: -- “We haven’t had too many of those. You’re going to have some of those through the course of the season. But some of those expose some of the things that need to be talked about.” - A’s manager Bob Melvin, on the 18-2 blowout loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (left forearm tightness) was pulled in the 13th inning of the Aug. 14 game. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--RHP Sonny Gray (back spasms) did not make his scheduled start Aug. 13 or 14. He is day-to-day. He threw some on the sidelines on Aug. 14 and may throw a bullpen on Aug. 15. He is scheduled to start the Aug. 17 game.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11 and was scheduled to pitch for Nashville again on Aug. 14.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton on Aug. 12.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

