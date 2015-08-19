Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A’s rookie first baseman Mark Canha won’t soon forget the best game of his young career.

Canha had a career-high four hits in five at-bats with two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times, including the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning Tuesday night in a 5-4 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Canha led off the 10th with a double down the left-field line off Dodgers reliever Yimi Garcia and scored on designated hitter Billy Butler’s walk-off double to right.

The A’s snapped their season-high seven-game skid and ended the Dodgers’ three-game winning streak.

Canha’s first two hits came off Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the National League’s reigning MVP and Cy Young Award winner.

“Probably one of my better games this year,” Canha said. “It was awesome. What I’ll remember probably most is how much fun we were having in the dugout and everybody supporting each other and how good of a team win it was after such a tough road trip we had.”

The A’s ended an 0-7 road trip with a 4-2 loss Monday night at Baltimore. Then they took a red-eye flight home to face Kershaw, who was matched up against spot starter Felix Doubront.

“It was definitely stacked against us today, but that’s why you show up and you play the game,” Butler said. “It doesn’t matter how it looks on paper, you’ve still got to go out there and play. That’s the game of baseball. There’s no guaranteed wins in this game. Even though you’re going up against a guy like Kershaw you still have to come and compete.”

Kershaw gave up just one run, but the A’s made him work, and he left after throwing 116 pitches through seven innings. Doubront allowed an unearned run over six innings and likely earned another start.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-69

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Alex Wood, 8-7, 3.74 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Chavez, 6-12, 3.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront allowed one unearned run and one hit over six innings and got a no-decision in a 5-4, 10-inning victory against the Dodgers on Tuesday night. Doubront made his first start since being traded to the A’s for cash on July 31 by Toronto, which had designated him for assignment two days earlier. He struck out eight and walked six. He likely earned another start.

--1B/LF Mark Canha stayed hot Tuesday, getting a career-high four hits in five at-bats in a 5-4, 10-inning victory against the Dodgers. Canha had two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times, including the game-winner on DH Billy Butler’s walk-off double. Canha led off the 10th with a double. Canha is 12-for-30 (.400) with six RBIs over his past seven games.

--DH/1B Billy Butler had his third career walk-off hit and first with the A’s on Tuesday, doubling home 1B/LF Mark Canha in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory against the Dodgers. It was Butler’s first walk-off hit since homering against Seattle on July 18, 2012, with the Royals.

--LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game Tuesday when the A’s opened a two-game series against the Dodgers with a 5-4, 10-inning win. He was injured Sunday against Baltimore during a collision with A’s SS Marcus Semien. “He’s banged up,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning win.

--3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) was out of the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday against the Dodgers. “It gets out of alignment a little bit and has been some here recently,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said of Lawrie’s back.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Probably one of my better games this year. It was awesome. What I’ll remember probably most is how much fun we were having in the dugout and everybody supporting each other and how good of a team win it was after such a tough road trip we had.” -- A’s 1B Mark Canha, who went 4-for-5 with two doubles, drove in two runs and scored three times in the win over the Dodgers Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) missed the Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 games. He’s day-to-day.

--3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) missed the Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 games. He’s day-to-day.

--LHP Drew Pomeranz (left forearm tightness) was pulled in the 13th inning of the Aug. 14 game. He pitched in the A’s loss on Aug. 17.

--RHP Sonny Gray (back spasms) did not make his scheduled start Aug. 13 or 14. He is day-to-day. He threw some on the sidelines on Aug. 14 and may throw a bullpen on Aug. 15. He started the Aug. 17 game against Baltimore.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11 and pitched for Nashville again on Aug. 14. He is scheduled for a few more rehab appearances the week of Aug. 17-22.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton on Aug. 12.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6. He is out until at least mid-August.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP Felix Doubront

SHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Ike Davis

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Mark Canha

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld