Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After wearing down and losing his job in the rotation during the second half of the season last year, Oakland A’s right-hander Jesse Chavez did all he could to make sure that didn’t happen again.

Chavez put on weight and worked harder than ever before during the offseason, preparing for the long haul. The hard work is paying off.

Chavez made his career-high 22nd start Wednesday and pitched a gem in a 5-2 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed two runs and two hits over eight innings, matching his career high. He also threw a career-high 116 pitches.

“It gives me a good idea of the (effectiveness of the) work that I put in,” Chavez said. “That’s basically it. The work that I put in will lead to results, and that’s all I want to show is that I‘m still out there working to get through this season, a full season at that, as a starter. I want to build off this, and this should be something to build off of.”

Chavez said he feels much stronger now than he did a year ago.

“I feel honestly like we’re in the first month of the season,” he said. “Over the course of the season, we’re going to get tired and we’re going to hit ruts. Last year, I just didn’t have a chance to bounce out of it. This year I want to show that they made the right decision to leave me in there long term.”

Chavez (7-12) struck out six and walked two Wednesday. He gave up a two-run homer to Dodgers shortstop Jimmy Rollins in the third inning, but he didn’t allow another hit until second baseman Enrique Hernandez doubled with two outs in the eighth.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-69

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 0-2, 4.35 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-4, 2.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ike Davis (strained left hip) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, one day after having an MRI exam. Davis was on the DL earlier this season with a lingering quadriceps injury, and he said his strained hip is related to the quad problem. “It’s just been getting weaker and weaker,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He had the injury, we put him on the DL, he came back. That’s probably as good as he’s felt right after, and it’s been getting progressively worse for him.” Melvin said he would release results from the MRI on Friday after the team’s off day.

--OF Jake Smolinski was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, taking the roster spot of 1B Ike Davis, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to a strained left hip. Smolinski, who hit .320 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 11 games during his first stint with Oakland, started in left field Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the Athletics’ 5-2 win against the Dodgers.

--LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) was out of the lineup for the third straight game Wednesday against the Dodgers. He was injured Sunday against Baltimore during a collision with A’s SS Marcus Semien. “He twisted his ankle pretty good,” manager Bob Melvin said, “and he’s always got the neck issue he’s constantly dealing with.” Melvin said he hopes to have Crisp in the lineup again Friday against Tampa Bay following an off day Thursday.

--3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) missed his third consecutive game Wednesday. The A’s have an off day Thursday, and manager Bob Melvin said he is hopeful that Lawrie will return to the lineup Friday when Oakland opens a three-game home series against Tampa Bay. Lawrie is batting .263 with 11 home runs and 46 RBIs.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (7-12) struck out six, walked two and threw a career-high 116 pitches Wednesday in Oakland’s 5-2 victory against the Dodgers. He gave up a two-run homer to SS Jimmy Rollins in the third inning and didn’t allow another hit until 2B Enrique Hernandez doubled with two outs in the eighth. Chavez struck out six, walked two and matched his career high for innings pitched.

--CF Billy Burns went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI and scored three times Wednesday in Oakland’s 5-2 victory against the Dodgers. Burns had his team-leading 34th multi-hit game. He had a drag bunt single and another infield single to go with his RBI double.

--1B/LF Mark Canha had two hits in three at-bats and walked once Wednesday in Oakland’s 5-2 win against the Dodgers. Over his past eight games, Canha is 15-for-34 (.441) with six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we needed a couple of wins to forget about that road trip. I think just the change of scenery coming home helped us kind of put that behind us and come out and play like it’s a new day.” -- C Josh Phegley, after the A’s returned home from an 0-7 road trip and swept two games from the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) did not play Aug. 17-19. He is day-to-day.

--3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) did not play Aug. 17-19. He is day-to-day.

--1B Ike Davis (strained left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. The results of an MRI exam are due to be released Aug. 21.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11 and pitched for Nashville again Aug. 14. He is scheduled for a few more rehab appearances the week of Aug. 17-22.

--2B Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 8. He moved his rehab to Class A Stockton on Aug. 12 and to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 15.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Dan Otero

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski