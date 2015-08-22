Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- First baseman Ike Davis’ rough and frustrating first year with the A’s will conclude Thursday when he has season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip.

A’s manager Bob Melvin made the announcement Friday before Oakland’s 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay at the O.co Coliseum.

Davis was placed on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday, one day after having an MRI that revealed the injury. Earlier in the season, he spent a long stint on the DL with a lingering injury to his quadriceps and hip.

“We took a while to get him back, and I thought once we got him back we were over that hurdle, but I guess it got progressively worse, and he wasn’t saying a whole lot about it,” Melvin said. “But recently I think, probably the last couple weeks, it got to the point where he just wasn’t comfortable either swinging or running. So yeah it kind of came to a head then. We started playing him a little bit less to see if it got any better and it just wasn’t getting better. So the MRI did reveal that he needs to have surgery on it.”

The A’s acquired Davis from Pittsburgh on Nov. 27 in a trade for international bonus slot money. Davis hit a career-high 32 home runs for the Mets in 2012, and the A’s had hoped he’d supply some power this season. The left-handed hitting Davis, however, batted .229 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.

“Typically he’s a guy who’s hit for some power and hasn’t recently for us, so maybe it had a little something to do with that,” Melvin said of the injury. “I know he felt like he really didn’t have the type of bat speed he’s used to having.”

Rookie Mark Canha will now get most of the playing time at first base. Catcher Stephen Vogt can also play first, and reserve outfielder Jake Smolinski has been working at first base with infield coach Ron Washington and is another option.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-70

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 10-4, 3.57 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-5, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Bassitt gave up one run and six hits over 6 2/3 innings in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay and lowered his ERA to 2.48, despite not being as sharp as he had been recently. Bassitt struck out three, walked two, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch. In his previous five starts, he went 1-2 with a 2.34 ERA, 35 strikeouts and six walks.

--LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) returned to the lineup Friday after missing three straight games. Crisp went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He’s batting .310 (13-for-42) in 12 games since being reinstated from the disable list.

--3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) returned to the lineup Friday after missing three straight games. Lawrie went 2-for-4 and had his 13th multi-hit game of the season. He’s batting .306 against left-handed pitchers compared to .227 against righties.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) pitched a perfect inning of relief, striking out the side, Thursday night in a rehab appearance for Nashville, and manager Bob Melvin said he’ll probably be activated soon. “Real good reports,” Melvin said. Doolittle’s fastball was clocked between 90-93 mph. “I know he feels great and he’s been able to do that multiple times now.” Doolittle, who was expected to be Oakland’s closer again this year, has appeared in only one game.

--INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery) was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Ladendorf made the A’s Opening Day roster and went 2-for-10 with RBIs in four games before being sent down to Nashville on April 12. He hit .364 in six games for Nashville before injuring his ankle. The A’s recalled Ladendorf on May 22 and placed him on the 60-day DL. He’ll likely be a candidate to be called up in September when roster expand.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight was aggravating in general because nothing I was throwing was going where I wanted it to go. I don’t know if it was the off day or what. I was just extremely wild -- effectively at some point.” -- RHP Chris Bassitt, who struck out three, walked two, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch against the Rays Friday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf (left ankle surgery in April 2015) was recalled from the minors and placed on the 60-day disabled list May 22. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 8. He moved his rehab to Class A Stockton on Aug. 12 and to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 15. He was reinstated Aug. 21 and optioned to Nashville.

--LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) did not play Aug. 17-19. He returned to the lineup Aug. 21.

--3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) did not play Aug. 17-19. He returned to the lineup Aug. 21.

--1B Ike Davis (left hip torn labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He’ll undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11 and pitched for Nashville again Aug. 14, 16 and 20. According to manager Bob Melvin, Doolittle will probably be activated soon.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 6.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Dan Otero

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski