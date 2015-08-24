Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. - Right-hander Kendall Graveman threw six shutout innings Sunday in Oakland’s 8-2 victory against Tampa Bay, but it’s unclear when he’ll make his next start.

Graveman strained his left oblique on his second to last pitch and will be examined by team doctors on Monday.

“Might be a little while,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He was pitching well. He was going to go back out for the seventh. His pitch count was under control, but we may be looking at an issue with him.”

Graveman allowed just three hits while striking out three and walking one. He left the game with a 1-0 lead after throwing 84 pitches and got a no-decision.

“Tried to go four-seam away to (3B Evan) Longoria and just felt it grab there at the end,” Graveman said. “Just one of those things. Never felt it before, but that’s kind of what happened. Precautionary, see how it feels tomorrow and go get it checked out and see what’s up.”

Graveman had gone 0-5 with a 6.89 ERA over his previous seven starts, but he threw his second straight strong game this season against Tampa Bay. In a 5-0 A’s victory on May 23 at Tropicana Field, he blanked the Rays on three hits over six innings, striking out six and walking two in his first career start against Tampa Bay.

“I thought my fastball command was good,” Graveman said. “I thought we had good movement to the ball and located to both sides of the plate. Changed speeds when I needed to.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-1, 3.89 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 5-2, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendall Graveman pitched six shutout innings Sunday against Tampa Bay but had to leave the game because of a strained left oblique. He’ll be examined Monday by team doctors. Graveman gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one. He got a no-decision in Oakland’s 8-2 victory.

--1B Mark Canha went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a three-run triple Sunday against Tampa Bay. Over his past six games, Canha is batting .542 (13-for-24). “I feel good,” Canha said. “A lot of it’s getting good pitches to hit and seeing the ball. It was a team win. (CF) Billy Burns set the table for me a couple times today. All those guys are getting on base for me. It makes the offense just roll.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle made his first relief appearance since being activated from the 60-day disabled list on Saturday and his second appearance of the season. Doolittle, who has missed most of the season with a strained left shoulder, gave up two runs on one hit over two-thirds of an inning against Tampa Bay. He walked two and threw 23 pitches, topping out at 93 mph. “Overall, mechanically, and the way the ball was coming out, I was happy with how I felt,” Doolittle said. “The adrenaline was going really fast. It didn’t matter how much I tried to slow myself down, I was just going a little bit too fast.”

--3B Danny Valencia, who missed Saturday’s game with a sore lower right hamstring, returned to the lineup Sunday against Tampa Bay and went 1-for-3 with a run. An MRI revealed that Valencia has tendinitis, A’s manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “So it’s something we’re just going to have to deal with. He feels good enough to play today.” During the bottom of the second inning, Valencia banged his right knee against the tarp in foul territory after a long run and limped back to his position but stayed in the game.

--CF Billy Burns went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored two runs Sunday in an 8-2 win against Tampa Bay. He snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a fourth-inning triple, his team-high eighth of the season.

--LHP Felix Doubront will make his ninth start of the season and second with the A’s on Monday night when the A’s open a three-game series at Seattle. Doubront gave up one run and one hit over six innings Tuesday, getting a no-decision in Oakland’s 5-4, 10-inning victory against the Dodgers. He struck out eight, walked six and earned another start. The A’s acquired Doubront from Toronto on July 31 in a trade. He is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA in four career appearances, including two starts, against the Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Might be a little while. He was pitching well. He was going to go back out for the seventh. His pitch count was under control, but we may be looking at an issue with him.” -- manager Bob Melvin on pitcher Kendall Graveman, who departed Sunday’s game with an oblique injury.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) left the Aug. 23 game. He’ll be examined by doctors on Aug. 24.

--3B Danny Valencia (right knee tendinitis) missed the Aug. 22 game and had an MRI exam. He returned to the lineup Aug. 23.

--LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 13. Doolittle opened the season on the DL with a strained left rotator cuff and made his debut May 27, pitching one inning. However, he felt pain in the back of his shoulder late that night and again when he played catch May 28. An MRI exam May 30 revealed inflammation but no structural damage. Doolittle played catch from 60 feet on July 7. Doolittle threw on flat ground from 90 feet July 17 and from 105 feet July 21. He threw a bullpen sessions July 30 and Aug. 1. He threw a simulated game Aug. 4, and he began his rehab assignment with Class A Stockton on Aug. 7. He moved his rehab to Triple-A Nashville on Aug. 11 and pitched for Nashville again Aug. 14, 16 and 20. He was activated Aug. 22.

--LF Coco Crisp (sore right hip/left ankle) did not play Aug. 17-19. He returned to the lineup Aug. 21.

--3B/2B Brett Lawrie (sore back) did not play Aug. 17-19. He returned to the lineup Aug. 21.

--1B Ike Davis (left hip torn labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Kendall Graveman

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Dan Otero

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski