Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The A’s didn’t quite run themselves out of Sunday’s series finale against Tampa Bay -- they did, after all, hammer the Rays 8-2 -- but they decided to run off their third-base coach.

Mike Gallegos was relieved of his duties Monday, marking the first domino to fall in a rebuilding season that is trending toward the franchise’s first 90-loss campaign since 1997. What really made the news interesting was who replaced him at third base Monday night.

Ron Washington, the 63-year-old former Texas Rangers manager, moved up from his post as the A’s infield coach to take over for Gallegos. Washington was Oakland’s third-base coach before the Rangers hired him to manage the team in 2007.

Manager Bob Melvin told reporters before Monday’s game that he made the call to let Gallegos go.

“We are at the top of the league in guys getting thrown out at home,” Melvin said, “and we’ve had a lot of one-run games.”

Sunday’s game was the final straw, despite the one-sided victory. Gallegos was late to put up a stop sign, nearly costing the A’s a run at the plate, and Oakland’s base running was sloppy throughout that game.

How much a third-base coach can affect a team’s fortunes is subject to debate, but Washington certainly got plenty of work in Monday night’s 11-5 win over Seattle.

If nothing else, the A’s now have the most high-profile third-base coach in the game.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-71

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 7-12, 3.75 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-6, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kendall Graveman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. He came out of his Sunday start with a strained oblique muscle. Graveman is 6-9 with a 4.05 ERA this season.

--1B/3B Max Muncy was recalled Monday to make his third tour of duty with the A‘s. Muncy, who is hitting .207 in 35 games with Oakland this season, was called up after RHP Kendall Graveman went on the disabled list with a strained oblique muscle.

--LHP Felix Doubront became the second consecutive A’s starter to leave a game due to injury. Doubront survived a comebacker to his foot in the first to pitch through that inning and the second before having to come out of Monday’s game. Doubront allowed four hits, all singles, and no runs in the abbreviated start. RHP Kendall Graveman came out of Sunday’s game with a strained oblique muscle.

--C Stephen Vogt had two doubles in Monday’s win over Seattle, both of them coming in the seven-run fifth inning. Vogt went 3-for-5 and scored twice in the win.

--RF Josh Reddick went 3-for-5 with a home run in the win over Seattle, but his biggest play came when he beat 1B Jesus Montero to the bag on a grounder for a run-scoring infield hit to keep the fifth inning alive. One batter later, Danny Valencia homered to give Oakland its first lead.

--RHP Jesse Chavez is scheduled to make his third start, and fourth appearance, against Seattle on Tuesday night. Chavez’s previous two starts have resulted in an 0-2 record and a 5.54 ERA. His statistics were remarkably similar in both games, with Chavez allowed four runs and getting pulled in the sixth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The at-bats were good, led to another at-bat and got better as the game went on. Not only did we have the seven-run inning, but (we) added on after that. One of our better games of the year.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, after the 11-5 win over Seattle Monday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) left the Aug. 23 game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--LHP Felix Doubront (right foot contusion) had to come out of the Aug. 24 game after just two innings.

--1B Ike Davis (left hip torn labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

RHP Edward Mujica (closer)

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

RHP Dan Otero

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

1B/3B Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski