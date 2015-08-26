Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The tables got turned on the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night.

One day after extinguishing a 5-0 deficit with a seven-run fifth inning, Oakland jumped out to a 5-0 lead of its own ... only to see that one disappear almost as quickly.

The Seattle Mariners used three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to put the A’s in a 6-5 hole, which would up being the final score.

Tuesday’s game picked up right where the Monday night win left off, with Oakland scoring five runs by the top of the second inning. At that point, the A’s had outscored the Mariners 16-0 over a seven-inning span that stretched back to Monday’s fifth inning.

Home runs by Nelson Cruz and Logan Morrison gave Seattle hope in the fourth inning, but the game really turned on a two-out single from Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano in the fifth.

With runners on the corners, Cano hit a hard grounder back toward the mound. A’s pitcher Jesse Chavez tried to make a play on the ball, resulting in an infield single and a run scored to cut the lead to 5-4. A walk loaded the bases before Seattle’s Austin Jackson completed the comeback with a two-run single.

After the game, Chavez was still miffed about the Cano single.

”That’s the biggest thing I‘m mad about today,“ he said. ”I make a pitch, it could’ve ended the inning. I’ve got to let that ball go (to allow an infielder to field it cleanly).

“That’s all on me today. I should have gotten out of that inning. ... That ground ball’s really eating at me right now.”

Chavez wasn’t the only one looking back on the loss with regret. Shortstop Marcus Semien, despite hitting his 11th home run of the season and his third in four games played in Seattle, was more concerned with his final two at-bats than the one that gave Oakland a 4-0 lead in the second inning.

“I had three at-bats in key situations,” he said, referring to a third-inning strikeout with runners on the corners and an inning-ending double play in the fifth. “I had that one (home run), but once that’s out of the way, I‘m more frustrated by the last two. I could have tacked on more runs. ... My mindset going up there was to tack on more runs. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

In a span of 24 hours, the A’s went from the tortoise to the hare. And getting caught was no fun.

“It’s tough to take a loss like that when you get out to a big lead,” designated hitter Billy Butler said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Chris Bassitt, 1-5, 2.48 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-8, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront (right foot contusion) will wait another day before learning whether he will be available to make his scheduled Saturday start at Arizona. Doubront got hit in the foot by a line drive Monday at Seattle, but the A’s didn’t have any update on his condition Tuesday.

--1B Mark Canha saw his seven-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-5 performance at Seattle on Tuesday. He went 15-for-29 with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs during the streak.

--2B Brett Lawrie overcame a scary pregame incident Tuesday to go 1-for-3 in Oakland’s 6-5 loss at Seattle. Lawrie was visiting with family from nearby British Columbia near the visiting dugout at Safeco Field when his grandmother passed out and had to be taken to a local hospital on a stretcher. Lawrie burst into tears and was consoled by his sister and fiancee before returning to the visiting clubhouse to get ready for the game.

--SS Marcus Semien homered in his first at-bat Tuesday, marking the third time in his past four at-bats at Safeco Field that he hit a home run. In four games in Seattle this season, Semien is 8-for-16 with three home runs, five RBIs and six runs.

--RHP Jesse Chavez allowed six runs for the second time in five starts Tuesday, when he got tagged for three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to see a 5-0 lead turn into a 6-5 deficit. Chavez allowed eight hits while walking two in 4 2/3 innings of the 6-5 loss at Seattle.

--CF Billy Burns had three hits, a stolen base and two runs in Oakland’s 6-5 loss to Seattle. He singled and scored on each of his first two at-bats but got stranded at third base after an eighth-inning single.

--RHP Chris Bassitt has come into his own as a starter recently, as evidenced by his 1.59 ERA in four August starts heading into Wednesday’s scheduled appearance at Seattle. Bassitt spent most of the first half of the season in Oakland’s bullpen but became a part of the rotation after being recalled from Triple-A on June 30. Since then, Bassitt has a 2.25 ERA over eight starts -- but just a 1-5 record to show for it, thanks to Oakland averaging just 1.8 runs per game in those eight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After a good start, and a big lead, he just couldn’t hold them down.” -- Manager Bob Melvin, on RHP Jesse Chavez, after the Athletics’ 6-5 loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (right foot contusion) left his Aug. 24 start after two innings. His status for his scheduled Aug. 29 start is uncertain.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--1B Ike Davis (left hip torn labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski