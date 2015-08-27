Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Run support has been an issue for Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt since he moved into the rotation, so he had to feel good about the way Wednesday afternoon’s game began at Safeco Field.

A leadoff home run by center fielder Billy Burns gave Bassitt and the A’s a quick 1-0 lead, but that didn’t last long.

Bassitt struggled through one of his worst innings of the year in the bottom of the first, giving up hits to six of the first seven batters he faced as the Seattle Mariners jumped out to a 4-1 lead. Bassitt settled down after that, but his success came too late for the 26-year-old converted reliever to avoid his sixth loss in seven decisions this season.

“I’ve got to make some adjustments, I guess,” he said afterward. “This didn’t feel good at all today.”

The first inning was the hardest to take, as Seattle jumped on Bassitt while sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs.

“It sucks,” he said, “but it’s going to happen. Everybody’s going to go through it; it happens.”

Manager Bob Melvin said Bassitt’s command was the biggest issue, even after the disastrous first. He hadn’t allowed more than three walks in a game this season but issued five free passes Wednesday.

“It was not as precise with all his pitches today, especially his fastball,” Melvin said.

Although he’s made only 10 major league starts this season after spending the early part of the year in the bullpen and doing a stint at Triple-A, Bassitt looked like a tired pitcher on Wednesday. It was not a crutch he was willing to use.

“It’s late in the year, everybody has that,” he said. “It’s not something to use as an excuse; I’ve just got to get better.”

RECORD: 55-73

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Friday -- A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-5, 2.10 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-5, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Felix Doubront is scheduled to make the start Saturday at Arizona, despite a bruised foot that he suffered during the first inning of his two-inning stint at Seattle on Monday night. Doubront’s status was initially in doubt, but manager Bob Melvin said before Wednesday’s game that he’s feeling well enough to make his next start.

--C Stephen Vogt became the first player since 2006, and the first in A’s history, to record multiple hits in the same inning in consecutive games when he did it against Tampa Bay in in Sunday’s seventh inning and again Monday in the fourth inning of a win at Seattle.

--CF Billy Burns led off Wednesday’s game with a home run on the first pitch. It marked the third time in his career, and the first since May 24, that Burns homered to lead a game off.

--SS Marcus Semien had his 32nd error of the season in Wednesday’s fifth inning. That marks the highest total in the American League and leaves Semien just two errors from tying Bert Campaneris’ 1968 total of 34 errors -- a franchise record. Semien mishandled a ground ball that Seattle 2B Robinson Cano hit right at him in Wednesday’s game.

--RHP/LHP Pat Venditte threw right-handed to Seattle switch-hitter Ketel Marte on Monday night and got the rookie shortstop to ground out. Two days later, in Wednesday’s 8-2 loss at Seattle, Venditte got a chance to face Marte again and decided to throw from the left side. Marte doubled into the gap and came around to score on an RBI single from RF Nelson Cruz.

--3B Brett Lawrie homered for the second time in a week with a solo shot in Wednesday’s seventh inning. Lawrie went 2-for-4 in the loss to Seattle and was 5-for-11 during the three-game series.

--LHP Fernando Abad pitched in back-to-back games for the first time this month, and the result from Wednesday’s outing wasn’t pretty. After throwing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief on Tuesday night, he allowed back-to-back homers in Wednesday’s 8-2 loss at Seattle.

--RHP Sonny Gray is scheduled to make his second start against a National League team this season when the A’s visit Arizona on Friday night. If things go like they did the last time out, Oakland will be in good shape. Gray’s only other start against an NL team resulted in a complete-game shutout over the Dodgers on July 28. Gray allowed just three hits in that 2-0 win, striking out nine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Chris Bassitt) was just erratic with his command today. It was not as precise with all his pitches today, especially his fastball.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, after a loss to Seattle on Wednesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (right foot contusion) left his Aug. 24 start after two innings. His status for his scheduled Aug. 29 start is uncertain.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--1B Ike Davis (left hip torn labrum) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski