Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Sonny Gray was virtually unhittable through five innings of his start at Friday. Fortunately for his Arizona opponents, he was uncatchable in the sixth inning, and that made all the difference.

Catcher Stephen Vogt was more than frustrated by his inability to handle Gray’s offerings in the sixth inning, when the Diamondbacks tied the game with a rally generated by two passed balls and went on to win, 6-4.

Arizona right fielder Ender Inciarte walked and took second on passed ball on the first pitch to Paul Goldschmidt with one out. It was called a strike. On the 3-2 pitch, Goldschmidt struck out but reached first when the ball again bounced off Vogt’s glove for a passed ball. Both scored, Gray’s mojo was broken, and the Diamondbacks won the game with a four-run seventh.

”It is tough when Sonny is pitching his tail off and making good pitches and we can’t play defense behind him,“ said Vogt, who has seven passed balls this season. ”For me, that was unacceptable for two of those balls to get by me.

“I am used to his movement. There is no excuse for missing two of his pitches especially when he makes good pitches to get some of the best hitters in the league out. We’ve talked all year how hard it is to give teams four and five outs. He makes a great pitch to strike out the National League MVP, in my opinion and I can’t catch those freaking balls and keep them off first. Obviously I am very frustrated with myself.”

Gray gave up two hits and a walk in the first five innings before walking Inciarte to lead off the sixth. Gray (12-6) has given up two earned runs or fewer in 20 of his 26 starts. He still leads the AL with a 2.13 ERA.

”They were on the same page,“ manager Bob Melvin said of Gray and Vogt, ”but Sonny will make some stuff up as he goes along. Today he was throwing a ton of changeups. More than he has ever thrown.

“There are times he goes out there with different stuff. This night was one of them. He probably didn’t have his best fastball, certainly velocity-wise wasn‘t, but he threw a lot of cutters and changeups and did what he needed to get some outs.”

RECORD: 55-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: A’s (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-1, 6.19 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray was victimized by two passed balls in the sixth inning that led to two unearned runs in a 6-4 loss to Arizona. He lost his second straight decision for only the second time this season despite a 20th start in which he gave up two earned runs or less. He gave up four runs (two earned) while striking out five and walking two. He gave up two doubles to open the seventh when Arizona took the lead for good. “I thought it was OK -- not great but just OK,” Gray (12-6) said. “I hung a couple oh-two pitches tin the seventh and they put some good swings on it. I have to go back out there and be a little bit better there.”

--C Stephen Vogt committed two passed balls in a two-run Arizona sixth inning that got the Diamondbacks back in the game. Both times, he simply failed to catch two Gray cutters that were called strikes. “For me, that was unacceptable for two of those balls to get by me,” Vogt said. “I am used to his movement. There is no excuse for missing two of his pitches especially when he makes good pitches to get some of the best hitters in the league out. Obviously I am very frustrated with myself.”

--2B Brett Lawrie’s two-run homer in the ninth inning Friday was estimated at 470 feet. It was his 13th homer of the season. Lawrie committed a throwing error on a potential double play ball that extended the fifth inning but RHP Sonny Gray got the final two outs of the inning with a runner in scoring position. The A’s have committed 103 errors the most in the major leagues. No other team has more than 93.

--DH Billy Butler is likely to be used only as a pinch-hitter this weekend as the A’s will be without a DH in their final interleague road series of the season. The A’s play host to San Francisco in their final interleague series Sept. 25-27.

--RHP Aaron Brooks is to be recalled Saturday to start against Arizona. Brooks is 1-1 with a 6.19 in four appearances, three starts, since being acquired from Kansas City in the trade for INF/OF Ben Zobrist. LHP Felix Doubrant, originally scheduled to start Saturday, will be pushed back until Monday, manager Bob Melvin said. Doubrant was knocked out of a Monday start after two innings with a foot contusion. He was struck by a line drive in the first inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He makes a great pitch to strike out the National League MVP, in my opinion, and I can’t catch those freaking balls and keep them off first. Obviously I am very frustrated with myself.” -- A’s C Stephen Vogt, after a passed ball led to the loss on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Felix Doubront (right foot contusion) left his Aug. 24 start after two innings. He will not make his scheduled start Aug. 29 and instead will start Aug. 31.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

