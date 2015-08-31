Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Bob Melvin managerial tree grew another branch when Chip Hale was hired by the Arizona Diamondbacks this season, and the two had a reunion while opposing each other for the first time this weekend at Chase Field.

Melvin and Hale took part in a tongue-and-cheek version of the match game as orchestrated by FOX Sports Arizona on Friday, and they drove to the park together.

“This is the perfect place for him, and he’s done a great job with this team,” Melvin, the Oakland Athletics manager, said. “Arizona resident, been in this organization. To be able to learn under Tony La Russa and Dave Stewart. It’s just been the right place at the right time for him.”

Hale served two stints with Melvin, as Arizona’s third base coach for three years from 2006-08 and as Oakland’s bench coach from 2012-14, and he is the third of Melvin’s coaches to take the next step.

Cincinnati manager Bryan Price was Melvin’s pitching coach in Arizona from 2006-09, quitting when Melvin was fired in May, 2009. Price was Baseball America’s coach of the year when helping the Diamondbacks to the 2007 National League West title.

Kirk Gibson was Melvin’s bench coach in 2008-09, and he took over as the Diamondbacks’ manager when A.J. Hinch was fired midway through the 2010 season. Hinch is now a top candidate for AL manager of the year with Houston.

Melvin called Hale a natural for his new role.

“He’s always watched the game the right way,” Melvin said. “He’s always prepared the right way. He has a great baseball mind. It was just a matter of getting the right opportunity at the right time, and this was it. I kept telling him the right one would come. He’s in a good spot.”

Hale believes in an aggressive style of play, and the National League game serves him well. The Diamondbacks’ have a roster of athletic players capable of playing that way, and Melvin has seen the fit.

”He’s got the right type of team for what he would prefer to do,“ Melvin said. ”You look at the numbers whether it is the stolen bases, the runs scored. They steal third. They steal off lefties. A lot of stuff that creates some havoc, and they play the game the right way.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-74

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-8, 3.13 ERA) at A’s (LHP Felix Doubront, 1-1, 3.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

-- RHP/LHP Pat Venditte won his first game in his 13th major league appearance when he pitched two scoreless innings in a 7-4, 11-inning victory Sunday over Arizona. He became the first true switch-pitcher in the modern era when he joined the A’s in June. Montreal’s Greg Harris threw with both hands in one game for Montreal in 1995. “To get this first one was very special,” Venditte said. “I‘m sure it will sink in somewhere on that flight now, but right now we are just happy to get that win today.” Venditte gave up one single in two innings, and he got both lefties he faced out. Lefties are 1-for-20 against him this season. “It’s incredible what he does,” catcher Stephen Vogt said. “Sure, there are other people out there who can throw with both hands, but how many people can pitch at the major league level successfully with both arms?”

--LHP Felix Doubront is scheduled to make his third start for the A’s on Monday after being pushed back to days to permit a right foot contusion to heal. Doubront was struck by a line drive in the first inning of a Monday in Seattle and left after two innings. He is 1-1 with a 3.49 ERA in six starts this season, the first four with Toronto. ”Been a pleasant surprise for us,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said. ”With the injuries and the trades, to be able to put him in the rotation, he’s done a nice job.

--2B Brett Lawrie was a late scratch from the lineup with back tightness, an issue that crops up occasionally. Eric Sogard started at second base and was 2-for-6 with an RBI single in a three-run 11th inning. A native of Phoenix, Sogard played at Thunderbird High and Arizona State.

--LF Coco Crisp had a pinch-hit single Sunday after being held out of the lineup Sunday because of an assortment of small aches. “It really is a day-to-day thing with him,” Melvin said. “He still has some ankle and hip things he is dealing with, but it’s the neck that from day to day, you are really not sure where it is going to be. There are days when he wakes up and it bothers him more than others.”

--LHP Sean Doolittle struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth inning while holding a 4-3 lead. “The best we’ve seen him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He needed to be perfect, and he was. It’s a big step forward for him.” Doolittle made his third appearance since being activated from the disabled list Aug. 22. He missed most of the season with a shoulder injury.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To get this first one was very special. I‘m sure it will sink in somewhere on that flight now, but right now we are just happy to get that win today.” -- A’s switch-pitcher Pat Venditte, after getting his first major league victory Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Brett Lawrie (back tightness) was a late scratch Aug. 30.

--LHP Felix Doubront (right foot contusion) left his Aug. 24 start after two innings. He will not make his scheduled start Aug. 29 and instead will start Aug. 31.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski