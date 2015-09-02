Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Oakland A’s promoted eight players from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, the first day major-league rosters could be expanded.

Now those eight players have a month to make a strong impression on manager Bob Melvin and general manager Billy Beane.

Right-handed pitchers Cody Martin, R.J. Alvarez, Arnold Leon and Dan Otero and infielder/outfielder Tyler Ladendorf were recalled. Right-hander Ryan Dull, outfielder Jason Pridie and catcher Carson Blair were selected from Nashville and added to the 40-man roster.

“This is their time to shine, especially for guys that have never been here before,” Melvin said before Oakland’s 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. “They get to show us first-hand, the major-league staff, what they can do on the field. We’ll see what happens as far as how much time they’ll get and when they get their time. They have to be ready for anything over the course of a game.”

Martin didn’t have to wait long for his chance. The former Atlanta Braves reliever made his first major-league start Tuesday but lasted only three innings, giving up five runs and six hits.

Pridie, who hit .310 with 20 home runs and 89 RBIs for Nashville, started in center field in place of Billy Burns, who is battling a sore left wrist. He went 0-for-3 with a walk in his A’s debut. Pridie, 31, is a career .225 hitter in 127 major-league games with Minnesota, the New York Mets, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Colorado.

“I just want to set myself up for next year,” Pridie said. “I want to play well. I have a month here. A month’s a long time. I just want to continue the success I’ve had and hopefully be in the picture for next year. I‘m tired of jumping around and around and having to almost reprove yourself in a sense.”

Dull, a 32nd-round draft pick in 2012, went 3-1 with 12 saves and a 0.60 ERA in 35 appearances for Double-A Midland, earning a promotion to Nashville. He was 0-1 with a 1.13 ERA in 12 appearances for the Sounds.

Dull pitched a scoreless eighth inning in his major-league debut, striking out one and allowing one hit.

“It’s been a wild ride so far,” Dull said before the game. “Just enjoying every day.”

Dull is undersized at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, but his numbers speak loudly.

“With those type of numbers maybe you’re thinking 6-3, 230, but he’s not,” Melvin said. “But regardless, he’s had a good year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-2, 3.11 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-6, 2.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cody Martin was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and made his first career major-league start and his A’s debut Tuesday night against the Angels. Martin (0-1) lasted only three innings. He gave up five runs and six hits with one walk and no strikeouts. He went 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA in 21 relief appearances for the Braves before being traded to Oakland on Aug. 2.

--3B Brett Lawrie hit his career-high 14th home run of the season Tuesday night, a solo shot in the first inning of Oakland’s 6-2 loss to the Angels. The home run snapped an 0-for-8 streak.

--RHP R.J. Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and pitched a scoreless ninth inning in a 6-2 loss to the Angels. This marks the hard-throwing reliever’s fourth stint with the A‘s. In his first three stints he went 0-0 with a 12.54 ERA in 11 relief appearances, not what the A’s expected when they acquired him from San Diego in an offseason trade. In 10 appearances for the Padres last year he had a 1.13 ERA and nine strikeouts in eight innings.

--RHP Arnold Leon was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and pitched two scoreless innings Tuesday in a 6-2 loss to the Angels. Leon gave up two hits and walked one. In his first five stints with the A’s this season, Leon went 0-1 with a 5.68 ERA over nine relief appearances. He went 2-5 with a 2.95 ERA in 20 games, including six starts, for Nashville this season.

--INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf, who was on the A’s Opening Day roster, was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Ladendorf played four games for the A’s before being optioned to Nashville on April 12. He landed on the disabled list April 21 after severely spraining his left ankle and suffering a stress fracture that required surgery. He returned to the Sounds on Aug. 20. “It feels good,” Ladendorf said of being recalled. “More than anything just happy to be around the guys. It was deflating, obviously, getting (sent) down and a couple days later getting hurt.” If not for the injury, Ladendorf would almost certainly have been quickly recalled to the A‘s, in large part because of his versatility. He can play third base, second and shortstop as well as all three outfield spots.

--RHP Ryan Dull was selected from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and made his major-league debut, pitching a scoreless eighth inning in a 6-2 loss to the Angels. Dull, a 32nd-round draft pick in 2012, went 3-2 with 12 saves and a 0.74 ERA in 47 relief appearances between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville.

--C Carson Blair was selected from Triple-A Nashville. Blair, 25, hit .272 with six home runs and 29 RBIs in 55 games at Double-A Midland before being promoted to Nashville on July 1. He hit .221 in 33 games for the Sounds. Blair was drafted in the 35th round by Boston in 2008. He signed a minor-league deal with the A’s as a free agent after the 2014 season.

--OF Jason Pridie was selected from Triple-A Nashville and started in center field Tuesday night against the Angels, going 0-for-3 with a walk. Pridie, 31, hit .310 with 20 home runs, 89 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in 127 games for the Sounds. The left-handed hitter ranked second in the Pacific Coast League in runs (84) and third in hits (148) and total bases (246). Pridie, who signed a minor-league deal as a free agent in December with the A‘s, is a .225 career hitter in 127 major-league games. He has played for the Twins, Mets, Phillies, Orioles and Rockies.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained right forearm) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, opening a spot on the 40-man roster Tuesday. Hahn, who won’t pitch again this season, was 6-6 with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts for the A’s before being placed on the disabled list July 11, retroactive to July 6. Hahn, who was acquired during the offseason from San Diego, had an impressive first season in Oakland before being injured and figures to be in the rotation next year, assuming he’s healthy.

--RHP A.J. Griffin (strained right shoulder) was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and placed on the 60-day disabled list, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. Griffin was on the DL when the season began, recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was reinstated and optioned to Nashville on June 13 but was placed on the Sounds’ DL on June 20 with a strained right shoulder.

--RHP Angel Castro was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville, opening a spot on the 40-man roster. Castro went 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA in five relief appearances with the A‘s, but has spent most of the season with Nashville. In 35 games with the Sounds, he went 2-1 with six saves and a 3.32 ERA.

--CF Billy Burns (sore left wrist) was out of the starting lineup Tuesday night and might not play again until Friday against Seattle, after an off day Thursday, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Burns was hurt Saturday at Arizona while diving for a ball. “He’s feeling it a little bit,” Melvin said. “Giving him tonight off, day game tomorrow and an off day after that. Hopefully he’ll be back to close to 100 percent.”

--CF Sam Fuld (back spasms) did not play for the second straight game Tuesday night and remained day-to-day. In the A’s past six games, he has made just one appearance, as a pinch runner Sunday at Arizona.

--RHP Chris Bassitt, who was scratched from scheduled start Tuesday against the Angels because of right shoulder soreness, said he fully expects to pitch again this season. Bassitt’s injury is considered minor, and he did not undergo an MRI. “Nothing structurally wrong, nothing wrong with the rotator,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s more of a scapula type thing. He’s just going to let it calm down and continue to strengthen and we’ll see when he can throw a baseball again.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It looked like there were some nerves there, especially with traffic out there.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, on A’s pitcher Cody Marti.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Sam Fuld (back spasms) missed the Aug. 26-29 games. He pinch ran Aug. 30 and missed the Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 games. He’s day-to-day.

--CF Billy Burns (sore left wrist) missed the Sept. 1 game. He’s day-to-day.

--2B Brett Lawrie (back tightness) was a late scratch Aug. 30. He returned to the lineup Aug. 31

--RHP Evan Scribner (sore right lat) left the Aug. 31 game. He will undergo an MRI exam Sept. 1.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 1 start.

--LHP Felix Doubront (right foot contusion) left his Aug. 24 start after two innings. He missed his scheduled start Aug. 29, but he instead started Aug. 31.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 1 and won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

RHP Cody Martin

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Evan Scribner

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

Carson Blair

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie