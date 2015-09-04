Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Athletics’ ace Sonny Gray entered Wednesday’s game at the O.co Coliseum with a 5-1 career mark against the Los Angeles Angels.

Now he’s 5-2 against the Angels after his worst outing of the season.

Gray (12-7) gave up a season-high six earned runs and lasted only five innings, matching his season low. Gray gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out two, equaling another season low. He has lost a season-high three straight games and hasn’t won since Aug. 7 against Houston.

Gray allowed four runs in the first inning and two in the second when designated hitter Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer.

“I didn’t think all the pitches I made were that bad, but they put some good swings on the ball and had four runs before you knew it,” Gray said.

“They had a really good approach. If you look at them, especially early, they were swinging early and hit the ball up the middle. I just wasn’t able to execute as often as I obviously needed to.”

In the first inning, Gray gave up five singles, including one to each of the first four hitters. Then in the second, Pujols lined his low 0-2 pitch over the left field fence.

“Pujols just kind of stayed down and was able to backspin it,” Gray said. “Just shows how strong he is.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-76

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Edgar Olmos, 1-0, 2.13 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-1, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (12-7) gave up a season-high six earned runs and eight hits over five innings in a 9-4 loss to the Angels. He extended his losing streak to a season-high three games. Gray gave up a two-run homer to Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols and has allowed six homers in his past five starts.

--C Josh Phegley hit his eighth home run of the season Wednesday, a two-run shot off Angels LHP Andrew Heaney in the first inning of a 9-4 loss. Phegley crushed Heaney’s 2-0 pitch deep over the center field fence. Phegley has seven home runs and 24 RBIs over his past 40 games.

--3B/2B Brett Lawrie went 2-for-4 with a double and his career-high 15th home run of the season Wednesday in a 9-4 loss to the Angels. Over his past 12 games, he’s batting .340 with five home runs and nine RBIs.

--DH/1B Billy Butler hit his 300th career double Wednesday, leading off the fourth inning against Angels LHP Andrew Heaney. Butler sent a drive to the right-center field gap. Butler went 2-for-4 with his 24th double of the season in a 9-4 loss.

--RHP Evan Scribner suffered a torn right lat muscle Monday night in the ninth inning against the Angels and won’t pitch again this season, A’s manager Bob Melvin said Wednesday. Scribner tore the same muscle in July of 2011 while with San Diego and missed the rest of that season. The reliever is not expected to have surgery. “Prognosis for him in spring training is good,” Melvin said. Scribner finished the season 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA in 54 relief appearances. He struck out 64, walked four and gave up 14 home runs, the most by a reliever in the majors, over 60 innings.

--RHP Cody Martin was optioned to Triple-A Nashville, one day after making his A’s debut and first major league start. Martin gave up five runs on six hits in three innings in a 6-2 loss to the Angels. “This was probably going to happen regardless of how he pitched,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “But it was good to be able see him first-hand.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t think all the pitches I made were that bad, but they put some good swings on the ball and had four runs before you knew it.” -- A’s RHP Sonny Gray, who gave up a season-high six earned runs and eight hits over five innings in a 9-4 loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) left the Aug. 31 game. He will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Sam Fuld (back spasms) missed the Aug. 26-29 games. He pinch-ran Aug. 30 and missed the Aug. 31-Sept. 2 games. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 1 start.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

Carson Blair

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie