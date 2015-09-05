Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Sean Nolin was recalled Friday from Triple-A Nashville, and he’ll start Sunday against Seattle.

Nolin came to the A’s on Nov. 28 from Toronto as part of a package for third baseman Josh Donaldson, along with infielder Brett Lawrie, right-hander Kendall Graveman and minor-league infielder Franklin Barreto.

“He was a big part of the trade we made,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said Friday before the A’s 11-8 loss to Seattle. “In spring training, we didn’t get to see him other than throw some bullpens, based on the fact he was injured and has had some bouts this season with injuries. It will be nice to get a first-hand look at him and get him out on the mound against obviously a tough opponent offensively. See what he has to offer.”

Nolin, 25, started the season on the disabled list while recovering from offseason surgery to repair a sport hernia. He was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Nashville on May 15 but was on the Triple-A disabled list from July 1 to Aug. 14 with a strained left shoulder.

Nolin, who was drafted by Toronto in the sixth round in 2014, went 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA in his final four starts at Nashville. He’s 6-foot-4 and 229 pounds, but Melvin didn’t classify Nolin as a power pitcher.

“I wouldn’t say power as in mid-90s velocity,” Melvin said. “I think he has a pretty good mix of pitches, though. Again, I haven’t seen a whole lot, just some bullpens. I know he’s probably pretty eager to get out here and get a chance to prove why he was in the trade.”

Nolin made his major-league debut last season, pitching one inning for Toronto

Nolin will fill in for injured right-hander Chris Bassitt (sore right shoulder), who will miss his second straight start. Bassitt has not resumed throwing since being shut down Tuesday.

“We feel like there’s nothing structurally wrong in there, it’s more of a scapula type of thing,” Melvin said. “He’s getting better every day, but we’ll be pretty careful with him.”

--RHP Aaron Brooks (1-2) gave up six runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings Friday night in his fifth start since coming to the A’s from Kansas City in a trade on July 28. Brooks struck out two, walked two and threw 50 pitches, 30 for strikes, in an 11-8 loss to Seattle. “It was a bad night to have a bad night, especially after what our offense did,” Brooks said. “I feel like I took the whole loss.” In his previous start, Brooks allowed just two runs over six innings and got a no-decision in Oakland’s 3-2 victory against Arizona on Aug. 29. He has a 6.66 ERA in his five starts.

--3B Danny Valencia hit his third career grand slam Friday in the first inning of an 11-8 loss against Seattle. Valencia sent LHP Edgar Olmos’ 1-1 pitch over the right-center field wall, giving the A’s a 4-0 lead. He became the fifth cleanup hitter in Oakland history to hit a first-inning grand slam, joining Dave Kingman, Mark McGwire, Matt Stairs and Brandon Moss. Valencia went 2-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to nine games. He has hit safely in 19 of 22 games since being claimed by the A’s off waivers from Toronto. Valencia has six doubles, six home runs and 22 RBIs with Oakland.

--2B/3B Brett Lawrie went 2-for-5 with a double, drove in a run and scored once Friday night in an 11-8 loss to Seattle. In his past 13 games, Lawrie is batting .385 with five home runs, 10 RBIs and 13 runs.

--LHP Sean Nolin was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday and will start Sunday against Seattle in place of injured RHP Chris Bassitt (sore right shoulder). Nolin went 2-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 games, including 12 starts, for the Sounds.

--OF Sam Fuld (back spasms) missed his fourth straight game Friday against Seattle. He has made just one appearance since Aug. 26, pinch hitting Sunday at Arizona.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (sore right shoulder) will miss his second straight start Sunday against Seattle. As of Friday, Bassitt had yet to resume throwing since being shut down Tuesday.

--C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore right elbow) was a late scratch from the lineup Friday night against Seattle. He was slated to start at first base and hit eighth. LF/1B Mark Canha moved from left field to first base, and INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf started in left field and batted eighth. Vogt pinch hit in the seventh inning and remained in the game at catcher.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They’ve been doing it for a while now, power wise and productive at-bats.” -- A’s manager Bob Melvin, of 3B Danny Valencia, who went 2-for-5 and drove in four runs on a first-inning grand slam, and 2B Brett Lawrie, who went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and scored a run in the loss to the Mariners Friday.

--C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore right elbow) was a late scratch from the starting lineup Sept. 4 but pinch hit and remained in the game at catcher.

--OF Sam Fuld (back spasms) missed the Aug. 26-29 games. He pinch-ran Aug. 30 and missed the Aug. 31-Sept. 2 and Sept. 4 games. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 1 start and will miss his Sept. 6 start. He hasn’t resumed throwing since being shut down Sept. 1.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) left the Aug. 31 game. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

