Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rookie right-handed reliever Ryan Dull made a meteoric and unexpected rise to the big leagues this season, going from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Nashville to Oakland.

Next year, he could well open the season with the A‘s.

”He’s been impressive,“ A’s manager Bob Melvin said. ”We’ve run him through the middle of the order the last couple times, too, just to see how he fares with some of the better hitters, not that any major league lineup for a guy who hasn’t pitched in the big leagues isn’t tough on you. It’s been impressive. Mix of pitches, spotting the ball, throwing it where he wants to, and it looks like he belongs out there. Doesn’t look like there’s been any nerves that he’s had to deal with.

“The other day had to go through the (Kole) Calhoun, (Mike) Trout, (Albert) Pujols trio. ... Everything we’ve thrown at him so far he’s done really well. Hopefully it continues because he really could make a name for himself the way we’ve had some of the issues in the bullpen this year.”

The A’s drafted Dull in the 32nd round in 2012. He opened this season with Midland, going 3-1 with 12 saves and a 0.60 ERA in 35 relief appearances. He was promoted to Triple-A Nashville and went 0-1 with a 1.13 ERA in 12 appearances.

After four appearances for Oakland, Dull has a 0.0 ERA with six strikeouts and one walk. He has allowed just one hit over four innings.

Dull was called up to Oakland on Tuesday when major league rosters expanded. He made his major league debut that night, pitching a scoreless inning against the Angels. He pitched another scoreless inning Wednesday against the Angels and a scoreless inning Friday against Seattle. He pitched a fourth scoreless inning Sunday in Oakland’s 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

“I feel like I‘m starting to calm down a little bit and just go out there and be myself again,” Dull said before Sunday’s game.

Dull said he sees this stint with the A’s as a chance to improve his odds of make the Opening Day roster next season.

“I feel like it can only help,” Dull said. “It just shows what you can do right now and gives them something to think about.”

Dull is undersized at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, but he throws a low-90s fastball, a good changeup and a nasty slider.

“I’ve just been concentrating on making sure I don’t leave it over the middle of the plate and make sure I put it where I need to put it and try not to give up any easy hits on it,” Dull said of his slider.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-79

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Astros (RHP Mike Fiers, 2-0, 2.25 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Felix Doubront, 2-1, 3.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Stephen Vogt left the game against Seattle on Sunday in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the groin by a foul ball. He walked off the field in pain with the help of two trainers and later was taken to a hospital. “He’s going to have some tests done,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It will be at least a few days. He was in a lot of pain.”

--C Carson Blair made his major league debut Sunday against Seattle, entering the game in the top of the eighth inning for injured C Stephen Vogt. Blair walked in the bottom of the eighth in his first major league plate appearance.

--LHP Sean Nolin (0-1) made his A’s debut and second major league start Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings in a 3-2 loss to Seattle. He walked three, struck out one and threw 85 pitches, 50 for strikes. “It was a pretty good day overall,” said Nolin, who came to the A’s from Toronto during the offseason as part of a package for 3B Josh Donaldson. “The fifth (inning) was not the best. Had a few walks. I was nitpicking a little bit, not wanting to give up the big hit.” Nolin gave up all three runs in the fifth.

--DH Billy Butler hit his 10th home run of the season Sunday, a solo shot in the seventh inning off RHP Hisashi Iwakuma in a 3-2 loss to Seattle. Butler went 2-for-4 and is batting .538 (14-for-26) over his past 10 games.

--RF Josh Reddick (illness) was out of the starting lineup Sunday in the series finale against Seattle but pinch-hit in the seventh inning and stayed in the game in right field. Reddick started Saturday’s game but left after two innings. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Reddick felt dizziness Saturday, which forced him out of the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was kind of cool to hear all the congrats form the other team as they came to bat. They know how important it is. It’s an awesome opportunity. Been a pretty good year.” -- Oakland C Carson Blair, on the response of the Seattle players Sunday to his major league debut during the Mariners’ 3-2 win over the A‘s.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore groin) left the Sept. 6 game. He was taken to a hospital for tests and will miss at least a few games.

--RF Josh Reddick (illness) left the Sept. 5 game. He was out of the starting lineup Sept. 6 but pinch-hit and remained in the game.

--OF Sam Fuld (back spasms) missed the Aug. 26-29 games. He pinch-ran Aug. 30 and missed the Aug. 31-Sept. 6 games. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 1 start and missed his Sept. 6 start. He hasn’t resumed throwing since being shut down Sept. 1.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) left the Aug. 31 game. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

Carson Blair

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie