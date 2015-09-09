Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Outfielder Craig Gentry’s painful but productive exile from the major-leagues ended Tuesday when the Oakland A’s recalled him from Triple-A Nashville.

“I‘m going to take the positive out of it,” Gentry said before Oakland’s 4-0 victory against Houston at the O.co Coliseum. “It was a good experience. It was a difficult experience but a good one. I‘m happy to be back. I‘m excited to be up here. Hopefully finish the season on a good note.”

Other than during a handful of rehab assignments, Gentry hadn’t played in the minor leagues since 2011 when he spent the first five weeks with Triple-A Round Rock before being called up by the Texas Rangers.

Gentry got off to a nightmare start this season, batting .086 through 16 games, and was optioned to Nashville on May 6. He was recalled on May 17 and went hitless on May 20 at Houston before being sent down again on May 25.

Gentry hit .265 with five home runs, 25 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 101 games with the Sounds. He hit safely in 16 of his final 17 games, batting .371 over that stretch.

“I think a lot of it has to do with just confidence,” Gentry said of his strong finish at Nashville. “I was getting some hits and it just started building from there. I think from the beginning of the season, playing so poorly up here and then going down there, I had no confidence at the plate at all. I just needed some positive things to happen.”

The A’s acquired Gentry on Dec. 3, 2013, from Texas as part of a trade for outfielder Michael Choice. He hit .254 with 20 stolen bases in 94 games with the A’s last year.

Gentry is out of options, and he said he doesn’t know what his future holds with the A’s after spending most of this season with Nashville.

“That’s a tough one because there’s so much uncertainty,” Gentry said. “I don’t know. That’s kind of out of my control. I guess all I can really focus on is trying to finish up strong and make it a more difficult decision for them. I really don’t know what’s going to happen. I haven’t heard anything and that’s just kind of one of those issues that you can’t focus on because it’s out of your control.”

A’s manager Bob Melvin said Gentry could well regain his spot on the major-league roster next year.

“It’s not like we’ve given up on him,” Melvin said. “We have good outfield depth and he’s part of that. I don’t see anything happening with him as far as his standing with our organization. It was just more so about the room on the big league roster, the 25-man roster for a while.”

What went so wrong with Gentry this season?

“Mentally it can get to you,” Melvin said of Gentry’s hitting slump. “I think with him it was more that than anything else. It can grind on you a little bit and snowball and the next thing you know you’re not performing in the fashion you’re used to performing.”

Gentry said he made the mistake of trying to change his swing and hitting mechanics after getting off to a slow start.

“I was trying to change up everything,” said Gentry, who entered Tuesday’s game in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement in left field. “That’s not the way to go. When you’re struggling it’s tough not to come in and think it’s something mechanical. That’s not always the case. Maybe you just need a couple hits to get yourself going. Immature move on my part was coming in and thinking something was wrong with my swing all the time and trying to change stuff up. That’s not always the case.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-79

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 15-7, 3.75 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-2, 6.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Sonny Gray (13-7) pitched seven shutout innings and snapped his season-high three-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory against Houston on Tuesday night. He struck out four, walked two and outdueled former A’s left-hander Scott Kazmir, his close friend and a mentor in 2014 and much of this season. “I had a rough outing my last time so it was important to get back on the mound and put zeroes up, give us a chance to win,” Gray said. “I used my curveball a lot more to keep them off-balance.”

--1B Mark Canha hit his 14th home run of the season, a three-run shot in the fourth inning off LHP Scott Kazmir in a 4-0 victory against Houston. The home run was Canha’s sixth in his past 20 games. He’s batting . 337 with six doubles, one triple and 22 RBIs over that span. Canha crushed Kazmir’s 1-0 cutter high and deep down the left field line, nearly reaching the seats in the second deck.

--RHP Ryan Dull A’s pitched two perfect innings to close out Oakland’s 4-0 win Tuesday against Houston. The rookie kept his ERA at 0.00 over six innings since he was called up from Triple-A Nashville for his first stint in the major leagues. “I don’t know how you could expect him to do much better,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He looks like a teen-ager out there and all he does is locate. He has a mound presence.”

--CF Billy Burns hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo shot leading off the third inning off Astros LHP Scott Kazmir in a 4-0 victory. All four of Burns’ home runs have been solo blasts. He fouled off Kazmir’s first four pitches -- a curve then three fastballs -- falling behind 0-2. Kazmir threw him a fourth straight fastball, and Burns lined it over the left-center field fence. Burns sprinted out of the box and to first, but the ball easily cleared the fence. “I just was hoping it would get over the center fielder’s head, but I was pretty happy when I saw where it went,” Burns said. Burns went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

--OF Craig Gentry was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville. Gentry hit .079 in 17 games for the A’s this year and has spent most of the season at Nashville. He hit .256 with five home runs, 25 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 101 games for the Sounds. Gentry hit safely in 16 of his final 17 Triple-A games, batting .371 over that stretch. He entered Tuesday’s game against Houston in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement in left field.

--INF Max Muncy was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville. Muncy hit .217 with two home runs and six RBIs in 36 games during three earlier stints with the A‘s. The rookie hit .274 in 60 games for Nashville. Muncy finished the Triple-A season with an 11-game hitting streak, batting .325 over that stretch.

--C Stephen Vogt (sore groin), who missed his second straight game Tuesday since being hit by a foul ball Sunday against Seattle, will not have to undergo surgery, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “So now it’s going to be all about when he’s able to move around and play. So it could be a while.” Vogt underwent an ultrasound Sunday night and again on Tuesday. “He’s better,” Melvin said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a rough outing my last time, so it was important to get back on the mound and put zeros up, give us a chance to win. I used my curveball a lot more to keep them off-balance.” -- A’s RHP Sonny Gray, after a win on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Sam Fuld (back spasms) missed the Aug. 26-29 games. He pinch-ran Aug. 30 and missed the Aug. 31-Sept. 8 games. He is expected to play as early as Sept. 9 and almost certainly during the A’s series Sept. 11-13, A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

--C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore groin) left the Sept. 6 game and was taken to a hospital for tests. He missed the Sept. 7-8 games and there is no target date for his return.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 1 start and missed his Sept. 6 start.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) left the Aug. 31 game. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

Carson Blair

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie

OF Craig Gentry