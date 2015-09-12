Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas - Campaigning isn’t being limited to politics in the baseball clubhouse.

On Friday, Oakland manager Bob Melvin did some stumping for Mark Canha’s rookie of the year chances.

The versatile Canha, who was a Rule 5 pick, has 14 home runs and 60 RBI in his first big-league season. He leads all American League rookies in RBI and ranks in the top five in doubles, extra-base hits, runs and total bases.

“Canha, with more playing time, has been fantastic,” Melvin said. “He really looks to be an everyday player the way he’s performed this season. Look at the overall numbers and the production, and the amount of at-bats, has been phenomenal. Especially for a guy who got off to a hot start, had a period where he struggled some, but a lot of it had to do with an illness that he was dealing with for quite a while. But the numbers since have been really Rookie of the Year-type numbers.”

Canha will have plenty of competition from the likes of Houston’s Carlos Correa and Minnesota’s Miguel Sano. He could also have some from his own teammate in outfielder Billy Burns.

While Burns may be deserving, Melvin threw his support behind the versatile Canha, who can play the infield and outfield.

“He and Billy Burns both should be in that conversation,” Melvin said. “Maybe Canha more so as of late for the numbers he’s putting up. He’s probably six or seven away from the RBI lead for our team (eight), for a guy who hasn’t played every day.”

RECORD: 60-81

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Sean Nolin, 0-1, 4.50 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 12-9, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Billy Burns was scratched from Friday’s lineup because of right hamstring tightness. Oakland inserted Sam Fuld into the leadoff spot and into center in Burns’ absence. Burns leads all rookies in steals with 26 and multi-hit games with 43 and came into Friday’s game riding a four-game hitting streak.

--C Stephen Vogt, who hasn’t played since Sept. 6 after he was hit by a foul ball in the groin, is still having some pain and there’s no timetable for his return. The A’s are hopeful that he can play again this season and Vogt still wants to catch this year. He leads the team in home runs and is second in RBI. “If he could catch again this season, then that would be good,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s still going to be a little bit before you see him in a game, and certainly a while before we have him catch. Whenever he’s comfortable going back there.”

--LHP Daniel Coulombe, who was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday, will get a chance to pitch some in relief for Oakland. He pitched in five games for the Dodgers this year and had a 7.56 ERA before getting designated for assignment. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Coulombe would have to throw at least one bullpen before Oakland put him in a game. He hasn’t pitched in more than a week.

--RHP Chris Bassitt, who hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26 because of a sore right shoulder, is playing catch from 105 feet and could throw a bullpen soon. Manager Bob Melvin said there’s still a chance Bassitt makes another start for Oakland this year if they can simulate two or three innings of a game. He is going to do what he can to get Bassitt back. “Just getting him some games before we’re done to give him some peace of mind going home,” Melvin said.

RHP Jesse Chavez lost for the first time in three starts vs. the Rangers Friday. Chavez did have his third quality start in his last six outings but is now 2-9 on the road this season. A three-run first hurt in Friday. “It snowballed a little bit,” he said. “I left some pitches up. I wanted that third out a little bit too much in that first inning. After that, I settled in and was able to hit my spots, kept the ball down.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They told me, ‘We like your stuff. We want you to come in and throw some innings with us.’ ” -- New Oakland reliever Daniel Coulombe on what he was told by the Athletics.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) missed his scheduled Sept. 1 start and missed his Sept. 6 start. He played catch Sept. 9 for the first time being shut down Sept. 1. He is expected to pitch again this season, possibly out of the bullpen.

--C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore groin) left the Sept. 6 game and was taken to a hospital for tests. He will not have to undergo surgery, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Vogt missed the Sept. 7-9 games. Vogt will travel with the team on its Sept. 11-20 road trip, and Melvin expects him to play at some point during that stretch.

--OF Sam Fuld (back spasms) missed the Aug. 26-29 games. He pinch-ran Aug. 30 and missed the Aug. 31-Sept. 9 games. He took batting practice on the field Sept. 9 and is expected to play during the Sept. 11-13 series.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

