Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Looking back on it, Oakland A’s manager Bob Melvin likes what his team added in a trade that subtracted right-hander Jeff Samardzija from his starting rotation last winter.

At the time, it looked like the Chicago White Sox were the clear winners of the deal, adding Samardzija to a rotation that already included left-handed ace Chris Sale and solid left-hander Jose Quintana.

After watching Samardzija struggle in what’s likely to be his lone season with the White Sox, the trade now appears to favor Oakland, which added its current starting shortstop in Marcus Semien plus right-handed starter Chris Bassitt, backup catcher Josh Phegley and Rangel Ravelo, a solid first baseman prospect.

“Marcus is our everyday shortstop, so he’s been the guy who’s been out there on an everyday basis, where Josh has the ability to (play more) and certainly Bassitt, we feel like, has the ability to be a rotation guy with us,” Melvin said Monday, prior to the start of a four-game series at the White Sox. “It’s worked out well for us with all these guys.”

That may still include Rangelo, who hit .304 in 59 games between three levels of the minor leagues this season (246 at bats). Rangelo missed a significant portion of the season while injured, but advanced to Triple-A Nashville and hit .277 with a home run and 18 RBIs in 28 games for the Sounds.

Semien is the only player in the trade who’s held a starting role with the A’s all season. He has struggled defensively, but came into the game Monday hitting a respectable .255 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs as the A’s lead-off hitter.

Phegley has handled the regular catching duties of late, after starter Stephen Vogt was sidelined Sept. 6 by a groin injury, and was hitting .248 with nine homers and 33 RBIs.

Bassitt, who’s currently out with soreness in his right shoulder, has impressed Melvin enough to be considered for a spot in the starting rotation next season. Prior to being sidelined, he’s 1-6 with a 2.82 ERA and 1.118 walks and hits per innings ratio in 10 starts.

“It’s tough to say what the expectations were, because he was, for the most part, probably our sixth or seventh guy when we started the season,” Melvin said. “Based on injury, we’ve gotten to take a longer look at him and he’s really been good. He’s got a tenacity to him. He wants to be out there, he wants to be out there when the game’s on the line and it’s been really nice to see. We really feel like we have a guy that’s going to be with us for awhile and has quite the upside.”

It’s been the opposite story with Samardzija, who is scheduled to start the second game of the series on Tuesday. He’s 9-12 with a 4.89 ERA and went through a bad month in August, when he lost all six starts and saw his ERA rise from 3.94 to 4.85.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-83

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-3, 7.62 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 9-12, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Brooks (1-3, 7.44 ERA) is looking to turn things around when he takes the ball to start for the A’s on Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox. Brooks is 0-3 with a 14.14 ERA and .439 opponents’ batting average in his past five appearances, which includes four starts. Brooks, who’s never faced the White Sox, went 1-0 with a 2.41 ERA and .217 opponents’ batting average in his first four outings for Oakland (two starts).

--RHP Sonny Gray allowed seven runs in three-plus innings and took the loss in the A’s 8-7 loss in 14 innings to start a four-game series Monday at the Chicago White Sox. The A’s ace has allowed 13 earned runs in his past three starts, after allowing six runs in five innings to take a loss Sept. 2 against the Los Angeles Angels. This time, he walked four while giving up eight hits, including a pair of two-run homers in the White Sox’s four-run third inning.

--RHP Chris Bassitt was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday prior to the A’s 8-7 loss in 14 innings at the Chicago White Sox. Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) was slated to throw 20 pitches in flat ground and 20 off the mound in the bullpen. He’s likely to need a few bullpen session and a simulated game before returning to the A’s starting rotation.

--CF Billy Burns tested out his right hamstring, which kept him out of the A’s starting lineup for a fourth straight game Monday in a series opener at the Chicago White Sox. Burns was scheduled to be re-evaluated afterward, but manager Bob Melvin said Oakland will likely take a conservative approach to his eventual return. “When you’re dealing with a hamstring for a guy (who) uses his legs, you want to make sure,” Melvin said. “We don’t want to have this happen again, because if it were to happen again, it would probably cost him the rest of the season. So, we will be careful with him.”

--RHP Edward Mujica is still with the A’s for their four-game series at the Chicago White Sox, but is being shut down from all baseball-related activities for a short term to see if the rest will help his strained right hamstring. ”He’s going to be (out) a little while,“ Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. ”When you’re dealing with a hamstring, those things typically aren’t just a couple of days, but we’ll let him do nothing for at least a couple days here and then take it from there.

--OF Jake Smolinski started in LF for the A’s in an 8-7 loss in 14 innings Monday at the Chicago White Sox and went 1-for-6 with a home run. Smolinski, who’s from nearby Rockford, Ill., broke an 0-for-16 skid with his solo home run in his first at bat against LHP John Danks. Despite his recent struggles at the plate, Smolinski had caught the eye of A’s manager Bob Melvin. “We really like him,” Melvin said. “We’re targeting him a little bit more against left-handed pitching, but we’ve had some injuries to where he’s played against some righties too. But we like him. We think he’s got a chance to be a good player and potentially an everyday player.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough to have outings like this, but you have to get back out in five days and really compete. That was tough, but you keep going. I just didn’t throw enough strikes tonight, and they made me pay for it with a couple big swings.” -- RHP Sonny Gray, who gave up seven runs in just three-plus innings against the White Sox Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Billy Burns (right hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 11-13. He is expected to test the hamstring Sept. 14 in Chicago, and he could return to action Sept. 15. Manager Bob Melvin said Sept. 14 there is a chance the A’s might play it conservatively in regard to Burns’ return and he might not play Sept. 15.

--RHP Edward Mujica (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 13 game. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. Manager Bob Melvin said Sept. 14 that Mujica wouldn’t do any baseball-related activities for a couple days and be re-assessed.

--C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore groin) left the Sept. 6 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 7-13. He is day-to-day. Vogt did some cardio work on an elliptical machine Sept. 14, but was not able to take batting practice.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26. He played catch Sept. 9, and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Sept. 14. He was scheduled to throw 20 pitches off flat ground and 20 off the mound in the bullpen. Bassitt will likely need several bullpen sessions and a simulated game before getting cleared to return.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

RHP Jesse Chavez

RHP Chris Bassitt

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Daniel Coulombe

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

Carson Blair

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie

OF Craig Gentry