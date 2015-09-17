Oakland Athletics - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Barry Zito and his patented “lollipop” curveball will get a few more spins in an Oakland A’s uniform after all.

Recent injuries have made the A’s a little short-handed on the mound for the final 16 games, particularly in bullpen, so part of the solution was selecting Zito’s contract from the Triple-A Nashville Sounds on Wednesday.

It came as a surprise to some, but especially to the 37-year old left-hander. Prior to getting two calls from Oakland general manager Billy Beane on Monday, Zito began concentrating his focus full-time on songwriting.

“I’d turned the page on the game eight days before, so it was a little daunting and strange to have to pull that page back again after 15 years,” said Zito, who last pitched by throwing an inning Sept. 6 for the Sounds. “(It was) just, ‘Was it the best thing for me?’ It ended up that my wife was really telling me all the things I needed to hear and ended up saying this is going to be a lot of fun.”

Zito, a musician, thought the last pitch he threw in that Sept. 6 outing would be his last in professional baseball. To him, that meant delving deeper into songwriting, a passion he kept on the back burner because of baseball most of his life.

Thanks yet again to baseball, it is again on the back of the stove for the time being.

“It was definitely tougher than I thought (to accept Beane’s offer) because the major leagues gets put on this pedestal your whole life, and you try to come up there, and then all of a sudden it’s like the major leagues wants you (again), and how come I‘m not just like, ‘Yeah, man, let’s do it,'” Zito said Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field. “I think that was the most confusing part, was that I wasn’t just jumping (with excitement). But I‘m here and I‘m super excited and it hasn’t all set in. Probably give me 24 hours and it’ll settle in.”

Zito hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2013 with the San Francisco Giants. He last pitched for the A’s in 2006, the team that drafted him in the first round in 1999.

In a 14-year major league career to date, Zito is 165-143 with a 4.02 ERA in 430 games (419 starts). He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2002 and was a three-time All-Star.

Zito made 22 starts and 24 appearances for Nashville this season in one final attempt to get back to the majors. Zito posted a 3.46 ERA overall, a 2.88 ERA in his final 19 outings. He had a shoulder issue in early August, so his lone performance after Aug. 5 was the start a month later.

“I threw an inning in Omaha on Sept. 6, and I hadn’t touched a baseball until (Tuesday) night, when I played catch in my back yard,” Zito said. “I just threw against a wall, and I threw a light side (session) out (in the bullpen) today. Everything feels great. Timing’s good, my pitches are working, so I‘m ready to rock.”

Oakland manager Bob Melvin thinks so, too. He and pitching coach Curt Young took a look at Zito’s side session Wednesday and came away impressed.

“He didn’t throw much, because he wants to be available,” said Melvin, who will use Zito out of the bullpen. “It looked like I saw it in spring training. The curveball’s always there. He located well. His comment was he hadn’t thrown in a while, and he maybe felt a little rusty in the side, but it didn’t look like it to us. He still had good life on the ball and was locating it, curveball through all his pitches.”

Zito’s return to the A’s might make a special moment even more memorable Sept. 26, when former A’s starter Tim Hudson will start for the Giants against the A’s at the Coliseum. From 2000 to 2004, Hudson, Zito and Mark Mulder formed a trio of elite starters who became known as “The Big Three.”

Mulder, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, also plans to attend that game. Zito was mulling a trip to Oakland for that game himself, but now he will be in the uniform all three wore together.

“That’s like storybook stuff right there for A’s fans, to be able to see all three of us together on the field again and obviously all three in different roles and storylines,” Zito said. “It’s cool.”

He also thinks it’s cool to be back with his original team. If this truly is his last dance with baseball, Zito agrees that it is a fitting way to leave the game.

“This is where I started,” he said. “That mound in Oakland is where I threw my first major league pitch, and I don’t know how it’s all going to shake out with the rotation, days and all that, but I‘m going to throw one of my last major league pitches probably on that mound. That’s like storybook. It’s amazing.”

There is a chance some of those pitches will happen in that game Sept. 26 against Hudson and the Giants, which would be even more like a fairy tale. Has Melvin thought that far ahead yet?

“I have, and that would be really neat,” he said. “I know myself, I’d probably get goose bumps, too. We’ll see how we get him there, how often he pitches before that, but it would be great for him to pitch in not only in that series, but in particular if he could pitch in that game against Hudson. That would be really special.”

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-84

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: A’s (LHP Sean Nolin, 1-1, 3.09 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 9-10, 3.53 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Sean Nolin will start for the A’s on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series at Chicago against the White Sox. Nolin, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sept. 4, is 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in two starts for Oakland.

--LHP Barry Zito had his contract selected by the A’s on Wednesday from the Triple-A Nashville, and he is back in the big leagues. Zito hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2013 with the Giants and hasn’t pitched for the A‘s, the team that drafted him in the first round in 1999, since 2006. Zito, who posted a 3.46 ERA in 24 appearances (22 starts) for Nashville, will work out of Oakland’s bullpen. “This is where I started,” Zito said. “That mound in Oakland is where I threw my first major league pitch, and I don’t know how it’s all going to shake out with the rotation, days and all that, but I‘m going to throw one of my last major league pitches probably on that mound. That’s like storybook. It’s amazing.”

--RHP Cody Martin got roughed up Wednesday in the Athletics’ 9-4 loss to the White Sox. Martin, who was recalled Tuesday to replace injured RHP Jesse Chavez, lasted just three-plus innings and took the loss after allowing six runs on six hits and three walks. Three of the hits were home runs. He also lasted only three-plus innings in his only other major league start Sept. 1 against the Angels, also taking the loss in that game after allowing five runs on six hits.

--CF Billy Burns is showing slight improvement in the tightness of his right hamstring, but he still isn’t able to play for the A‘s. Burns, out since Sept. 11, won’t play in the series finale against the White Sox on Thursday afternoon, manager Bob Melvin said. Melvin added that Burns could return in Oakland’s next series at Houston.

--C Stephen Vogt took batting practice prior to the Athletics’ game Wednesday, the first time he was able to swing at live pitches since leaving a game Sept. 6 with a sore groin. “That will be a significant step for him,” manager Bob Melvin said.

--3B Danny Valencia sat out a second consecutive game Wednesday with a sore left trapezius muscle. Manager Bob Melvin said he is taking a cautious approach. “(Valencia feels) a lot better today,” Melvin said “I just don’t want to put him in a position where if he plays a day, then we get a setback, and he has to come out again.”

--RHP Jesse Chavez, who was declared out for the season Tuesday due to a non-displaced rib fracture, was placed on the 60-day disabled list Wednesday. The move cleared a spot on Oakland’s 40-man roster for LHP Barry Zito.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For not throwing in eight days, I thought physically I felt pretty good. I think I got tired. I‘m happy I got the opportunity. The feel wasn’t all there, and I kind of grinded through it. It kind of fell apart, and (they) had that big inning.” -- RHP Cody Martin, who lasted three-plus innings Wednesday after being called up for the start at Chicago. The White Sox won 9-4.

MLB Team Report - Oakland Athletics - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Danny Valencia (sore left trapezius) did not play Sept. 15-16. He is day-to-day.

--OF Billy Burns (right hamstring tightness) did not play Sept. 11-16. He won’t play Sept. 17, but he might return during the weekend of Sept. 18-20.

--RHP Edward Mujica (strained right hamstring) left the Sept. 13 game, and he didn’t pitch Sept. 14-16.

--C/1B Stephen Vogt (sore groin) left the Sept. 6 game, and he didn’t play Sept. 7-16. He took batting practice for the first time Sept. 16.

--RHP Chris Bassitt (right shoulder soreness) hasn’t pitched since Aug. 26. He played catch Sept. 9. He likely will need several bullpen sessions and a simulated game before getting cleared to return.

--RHP Kendall Graveman (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 24. He likely won’t pitch again this season.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (non-displaced fracture in ribs) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 16. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Evan Scribner (torn right lat) went on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 10. He will miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Jesse Hahn (strained flexor tendon in right arm) went on the 15-day disabled list July 6, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He won’t pitch again this season.

--1B Ike Davis (torn labrum in left hip) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 22. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 27.

--RHP Jarrod Parker (Tommy John surgery in March 2014, broken bone in right elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list April 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He made rehab starts for Class A Stockton on April 23 and April 28. He sustained the broken bone while pitching May 8 for Triple-A Nashville, and he underwent season-ending surgery May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Sonny Gray

LHP Felix Doubront

RHP Aaron Brooks

LHP Sean Nolin

RHP Cody Martin

RHP Chris Bassitt

BULLPEN:

LHP Sean Doolittle

RHP Edward Mujica

LHP Fernando Abad

RHP Fernando Rodriguez

LHP Drew Pomeranz

LHP/RHP Pat Venditte

RHP R.J. Alvarez

RHP Ryan Dull

RHP Arnold Leon

RHP Dan Otero

RHP Evan Scribner

LHP Daniel Coulombe

LHP Barry Zito

CATCHERS:

Stephen Vogt

Josh Phegley

Carson Blair

INFIELDERS:

1B Mark Canha

2B Eric Sogard

SS Marcus Semien

3B Brett Lawrie

DH Billy Butler

INF/OF Danny Valencia

INF Tyler Ladendorf

INF Max Muncy

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Coco Crisp

CF Billy Burns

RF Josh Reddick

OF Sam Fuld

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Jason Pridie

OF Craig Gentry